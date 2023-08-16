Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG is a Germany-based port and transport logistics company. The Company operates through four segments: The Container segment operates container terminals Altenwerder, Burchardkai, Tollerort and Odessa, and provides container transport and handling services; the Intermodal segment offers a transport and terminal network for container transportation and connects ports on the North and Baltic seas, as well as the northern Adriatic, with their hinterland, and also provides transshipments by truck within the Port of Hamburg; the Logistics segment offers a wide range of port-related services, such as dry bulk, vehicle and fruit logistics, as well as project and contract logistics, and the Real Estate segment, specializes in real estate development in selected areas of Hamburg.

Sector Marine Port Services