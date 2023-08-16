  1. Markets
Security HHFA

HAMBURGER HAFEN UND LOGISTIK AG

Equities HHFA DE000A0S8488

Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 12:18:48 2023-08-16 pm EDT Intraday chart for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG 5-day change 1st Jan Change
11.09 EUR -1.16% -5.66% -7.56%
06:32pm HAMBURGER HAFEN & LOGISTIK : Q2 23: A weaker economic outlook leads to lower forecasts Alphavalue
Aug. 15 Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 CI

HAMBURGER HAFEN & LOGISTIK : Q2 23: A weaker economic outlook leads to lower forecasts

Today at 12:32 pm

Transcript : Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft, H1 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 15, 2023 CI
Port logistics company HHLA lowers forecast - container throughput declines DP
Shipowners expect climate tailwind from new IMO Secretary-General DP
Break-ins at Hamburg container terminal - security measures increased DP
Port industry demands more federal funding for port expansion DP
Verdi: Warning strike of Tüv employees lasting several days DP
Cosco deal at Port of Hamburg signed and sealed after two years DP
COSCO SHIPPING Ports Limited (SEHK:1199) completed the acquisition of a 24.9% stake in HHLA Container Terminal Tollerort GmbH from Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (XTRA:HHFA). CI
HAMBURGER HAFEN UND LOGISTIK AG : Ex-dividend day for for final dividend FA
Supervisory Board backs HHLA CEO Titzrath DP
Shareholders of logistics group HHLA criticize executive board DP
Senate presents long-awaited port development plan DP
IfW: Congestion of goods on ships dropped to pre-Corona level DP
European Sea Ports Organization ESPO hosts annual conference DP
HAMBURGER HAFEN & LOGISTIK : Investments in focus at HHLA Alphavalue
HHLA HAMBURGER HAFEN UND LOGISTIK AG : Warburg Research keeps a Sell rating MD
Transcript : Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 15, 2023 CI
Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023 CI
Greens and CDU in federal government against Cosco entry into container terminal DP
Controversy continues in traffic light coalition over Cosco stake DP
BDI welcomes federal government's yes to Cosco entry into container terminal DP
China COSCO SHIPPING subsidiary climbs on German nod of port terminal deal RE
Cosco may enter the Hamburg container terminal business DP

Chart Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG

Company Profile

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG is a Germany-based port and transport logistics company. The Company operates through four segments: The Container segment operates container terminals Altenwerder, Burchardkai, Tollerort and Odessa, and provides container transport and handling services; the Intermodal segment offers a transport and terminal network for container transportation and connects ports on the North and Baltic seas, as well as the northern Adriatic, with their hinterland, and also provides transshipments by truck within the Port of Hamburg; the Logistics segment offers a wide range of port-related services, such as dry bulk, vehicle and fruit logistics, as well as project and contract logistics, and the Real Estate segment, specializes in real estate development in selected areas of Hamburg.
Sector
Marine Port Services
Calendar
2023-08-31 - ODDO BHF Forum
Income Statement Evolution

Access financial data

Ratings for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
2
Last Close Price
11.22EUR
Average target price
11.25EUR
Spread / Average Target
+0.27%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Marine Port Services

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
HAMBURGER HAFEN UND LOGISTIK AG
Chart Analysis Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG
-7.56% 922 M $
EVERGREEN INTERNATIONAL STORAGE & TRANSPORT CORPORATION
Chart Analysis Evergreen International Storage & Transport Corporation
-1.26% 917 M $
DALRYMPLE BAY INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED
Chart Analysis Dalrymple Bay Infrastructure Limited
+10.29% 865 M $
ZHUHAI PORT CO.,LTD.
Chart Analysis Zhuhai Port Co.,Ltd.
-1.43% 704 M $
SOCIEDAD MATRIZ SAAM S.A.
Chart Analysis Sociedad Matriz SAAM S.A.
+0.33% 1 187 M $
SAUDI INDUSTRIAL SERVICES COMPANY
Chart Analysis Saudi Industrial Services Company
+44.09% 603 M $
ALEXANDRIA CONTAINER&CARGO HANDLING COMPANY
Chart Analysis Alexandria Container&Cargo Handling Company
+33.06% 1 260 M $
RIZHAO PORT CO.,LTD
Chart Analysis Rizhao Port Co.,Ltd
+8.16% 1 288 M $
LUKA KOPER D.D.
Chart Analysis Luka Koper d.d.
+37.10% 522 M $
BINTULU PORT HOLDINGS
Chart Analysis Bintulu Port Holdings
+7.29% 511 M $
Other Marine Port Services
