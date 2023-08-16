Equities HHFA DE000A0S8488
|Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 12:18:48 2023-08-16 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|11.09 EUR
|-1.16%
|-5.66%
|-7.56%
|06:32pm
|HAMBURGER HAFEN & LOGISTIK : Q2 23: A weaker economic outlook leads to lower forecasts
|Aug. 15
|Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
|CI
Today at 12:32 pm
Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG is a Germany-based port and transport logistics company. The Company operates through four segments: The Container segment operates container terminals Altenwerder, Burchardkai, Tollerort and Odessa, and provides container transport and handling services; the Intermodal segment offers a transport and terminal network for container transportation and connects ports on the North and Baltic seas, as well as the northern Adriatic, with their hinterland, and also provides transshipments by truck within the Port of Hamburg; the Logistics segment offers a wide range of port-related services, such as dry bulk, vehicle and fruit logistics, as well as project and contract logistics, and the Real Estate segment, specializes in real estate development in selected areas of Hamburg.
SectorMarine Port Services
2023-08-31 - ODDO BHF Forum
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B+
Consensus
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
2
Last Close Price
11.22EUR
Average target price
11.25EUR
Spread / Average Target
+0.27%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-7.56%
|922 M $
|-1.26%
|917 M $
|+10.29%
|865 M $
|-1.43%
|704 M $
|+0.33%
|1 187 M $
|+44.09%
|603 M $
|+33.06%
|1 260 M $
|+8.16%
|1 288 M $
|+37.10%
|522 M $
|+7.29%
|511 M $