Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG
Street: Bei St. Annen 1
Postal code: 20457
City: Hamburg
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 52990003RXKZ9J9ERW70

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Freie und Hansestadt Hamburg, vertreten durch die Finanzbehörde
City of registered office, country: Hamburg, Germany

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
HGV Hamburger Gesellschaft für Vermögens- und Beteiligungsmanagement mbH

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
15 Feb 2024

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 70.35 % 12.73 % 83.09 % 75,219,438
Previous notification 69.71 % 0.00 % 69.71 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A0S8488 0 50,215,336 0.00 % 66.76 %
DE0006011703 0 2,704,500 0.00 % 3.60 %
Total 52,919,836 70.35 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
   Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Contribution agreement of voting rights9,578,471 12.73 %
     Total 9,578,471 12.73 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Freie und Hansestadt Hamburg % % %
HGV Hamburger Gesellschaft für Vermögens- und Beteiligungsmanagement mbH 70.35 % 12.73 % 83.09 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
16 Feb 2024


