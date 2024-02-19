Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
February 19, 2024 at 10:21 am EST
19.02.2024 / 16:19 CET/CEST
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
Name:
Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG
Street:
Bei St. Annen 1
Postal code:
20457
City:
Hamburg Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
52990003RXKZ9J9ERW70
2. Reason for notification
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
Other reason:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company Holding SA City of registered office, country: Geneva, Switzerland
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
SAS Shipping Agencies Services S.à.r.l.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
15 Feb 2024
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New
12.73 %
79.49 %
79.49 %
75,219,438
Previous notification
10.13 %
n/a %
10.13 %
/
7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A0S8488
0
9,578,471
0.00 %
12.73 %
Total
9,578,471
12.73 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
0
0.00 %
Total
0
0.00 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
Ex ante agreement regarding conditional transfer decision
Physical
59,793,807
79.49 %
Total
59,793,807
79.49 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company Holding SA
%
%
%
MSC Mediterranean Shipping Holding SA
%
%
%
SAS Shipping Agencies Services (CY) LTD
%
%
%
SAS Shipping Agencies Services S.à.r.l.
12.73 %
%
12.73 %
Port of Hamburg Beteiligungsgesellschaft SE
%
79.49 %
79.49 %
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both
%
%
%
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Voting rights and instruments amounting to 12,73 % relate to the same shares and are not aggregated due to the aggregation prohibition under item 6.
Date
16 Feb 2024
Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG is a Germany-based port and transport logistics company. The Company operates through four segments: The Container segment operates container terminals Altenwerder, Burchardkai, Tollerort and Odessa, and provides container transport and handling services; the Intermodal segment offers a transport and terminal network for container transportation and connects ports on the North and Baltic seas, as well as the northern Adriatic, with their hinterland, and also provides transshipments by truck within the Port of Hamburg; the Logistics segment offers a wide range of port-related services, such as dry bulk, vehicle and fruit logistics, as well as project and contract logistics, and the Real Estate segment, specializes in real estate development in selected areas of Hamburg.