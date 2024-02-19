EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



19.02.2024 / 16:19 CET/CEST

Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG Street: Bei St. Annen 1 Postal code: 20457 City: Hamburg

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 52990003RXKZ9J9ERW70

2. Reason for notification Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights X Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason:



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company Holding SA

City of registered office, country: Geneva, Switzerland

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

SAS Shipping Agencies Services S.à.r.l.



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 15 Feb 2024

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 12.73 % 79.49 % 79.49 % 75,219,438 Previous notification 10.13 % n/a % 10.13 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000A0S8488 0 9,578,471 0.00 % 12.73 % Total 9,578,471 12.73 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Ex ante agreement regarding conditional transfer decision Physical 59,793,807 79.49 % Total 59,793,807 79.49 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company Holding SA % % % MSC Mediterranean Shipping Holding SA % % % SAS Shipping Agencies Services (CY) LTD % % % SAS Shipping Agencies Services S.à.r.l. 12.73 % % 12.73 % Port of Hamburg Beteiligungsgesellschaft SE % 79.49 % 79.49 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

Voting rights and instruments amounting to 12,73 % relate to the same shares and are not aggregated due to the aggregation prohibition under item 6.

Date

16 Feb 2024

