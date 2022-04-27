Hamburger Hafen und Logistik : ECB President Christine Lagarde visits HHLA Container Terminal Altenwerder

Full container yards at the terminals caused by massive ship delays and by congestion on roads and rails: during a visit to the Port of Hamburg, ECB President Christine Lagarde gained an impression of the effects of disrupted global supply chains. "Especially in a situation like this one, it's obvious that a stable logistics network is important. Despite the challenges resulting from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the war in Ukraine, HHLA has been able to maintain operations at its terminals and hinterland connections, and thus to contribute to the stability of supply in Europe," explained Angela Titzrath, Chairwoman of HHLA's Executive Board. The Chairwoman pointed out that HHLA's personnel and equipment are currently operating at full capacity to clear the backlog of ships in the German Bight. She added that collaboration among all participants in the logistics chain is an essential prerequisite.

Titzrath informed Lagarde about the advantages of HHLA-Terminal Altenwerder (CTA), which is largely automated and the world's first container handling facility to be certified climate-neutral. "Our goal for the entire HHLA Group is to be climate-neutral by 2040," Titzrath said. "By operating with green electricity or shifting container transportation from road to rail - as is the case here at Terminal Altenwerder - we are making a major contribution to improving the climate."