  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HHFA   DE000A0S8488

HAMBURGER HAFEN UND LOGISTIK AG

(HHFA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04/27 11:13:12 am EDT
14.99 EUR   -1.38%
10:55aHAMBURGER HAFEN UND LOGISTIK : ECB President Christine Lagarde visits HHLA Container Terminal Altenwerder
PU
04/05HAMBURGER HAFEN UND LOGISTIK : What HHLA is doing to protect the climate
PU
03/25Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik : ECB President Christine Lagarde visits HHLA Container Terminal Altenwerder

04/27/2022 | 10:55am EDT
Full container yards at the terminals caused by massive ship delays and by congestion on roads and rails: during a visit to the Port of Hamburg, ECB President Christine Lagarde gained an impression of the effects of disrupted global supply chains. "Especially in a situation like this one, it's obvious that a stable logistics network is important. Despite the challenges resulting from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the war in Ukraine, HHLA has been able to maintain operations at its terminals and hinterland connections, and thus to contribute to the stability of supply in Europe," explained Angela Titzrath, Chairwoman of HHLA's Executive Board. The Chairwoman pointed out that HHLA's personnel and equipment are currently operating at full capacity to clear the backlog of ships in the German Bight. She added that collaboration among all participants in the logistics chain is an essential prerequisite.

Titzrath informed Lagarde about the advantages of HHLA-Terminal Altenwerder (CTA), which is largely automated and the world's first container handling facility to be certified climate-neutral. "Our goal for the entire HHLA Group is to be climate-neutral by 2040," Titzrath said. "By operating with green electricity or shifting container transportation from road to rail - as is the case here at Terminal Altenwerder - we are making a major contribution to improving the climate."

For example, seaborne handling at CTA is managed by 14 electric container gantry cranes, which are already powered by 100 percent green energy. Added to these are approximately 90 automated guided vehicles (AGVs) that transport the containers from the gantry cranes to the yard. 80 percent of the AGVs are already completely electrically powered or operate on green electricity. By 2023, all AGVs are expected to be converted to fast-charging, lithium-ion batteries that are also powered by green electricity. These measures are part of HHLA's comprehensive "Balanced Logistics" sustainability strategy. Titzrath emphasised that HHLA designs the entire logistics chain to be climate-friendly. For instance, rail subsidiary Metrans offers its customers "HHLA Pure" to offset their CO2 emissions.

Disclaimer

HHLA - Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG published this content on 27 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2022 14:54:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 373 M 1 464 M 1 464 M
Net income 2022 69,0 M 73,5 M 73,5 M
Net Debt 2022 934 M 995 M 995 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,0x
Yield 2022 3,13%
Capitalization 1 143 M 1 218 M 1 218 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,51x
EV / Sales 2023 1,24x
Nbr of Employees 6 444
Free-Float 30,6%
Managers and Directors
Angela Titzrath Chairman-Management Board
Roland Lappin Chief Financial Officer
Rüdiger Grube Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Winkenwerder Head-Information Systems
Jens Hansen Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HAMBURGER HAFEN UND LOGISTIK AG-26.07%1 218
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LIMITED24.54%25 060
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL PORT (GROUP) CO., LTD.4.74%20 380
MISC BERHAD10.64%7 987
CHINA MERCHANTS PORT HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-5.63%6 465
QINGDAO PORT INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.-10.42%4 819