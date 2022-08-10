Log in
    HHFA   DE000A0S8488

HAMBURGER HAFEN UND LOGISTIK AG

(HHFA)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:16 2022-08-10 am EDT
13.65 EUR   -0.22%
13.65 EUR   -0.22%
02:14aHAMBURGER HAFEN UND LOGISTIK : Results January to June 2022 (PDF)
PU
01:32aHAMBURGER HAFEN UND LOGISTIK AG : HHLA confirms earnings forecast for 2022
EQ
07/01HAMBURGER HAFEN UND LOGISTIK AG : HHLA and EUROGATE make joint declaration on cooperation talks
EQ
Hamburger Hafen und Logistik : Results January to June 2022 (PDF)

08/10/2022 | 02:14am EDT
Analyst conference call on the interim results January to June 2022

Hamburg, 10 August 2022

© Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG

Content

01 At a glance

Angela Titzrath, CEO

02 Financial performance 1-6│2022

Dr. Roland Lappin, CFO

03 Guidance 2022

Angela Titzrath, CEO

04 Questions & answers

Angela Titzrath, CEO

Dr. Roland Lappin, CFO

10.08.2022 Analyst conference on the interim results January to June 2022

© Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG

Disclaimer

The facts and information contained herein are as up to date as is reasonably possible and are subject to revision in the future. Neither the Company nor any of its parent or subsidiary undertakings nor any of such person's directors, officers, employees or advisors nor any other person makes any representation or warranty, express or implied as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this presentation. Neither the Company, nor any of its parent or subsidiary undertakings nor any of their directors, employees and advisors nor any other person shall have any liability whatsoever for loss howsoever arising, directly or indirectly, from any use of this presentation. The same applies to information contained in other material made available at the presentation.

While all reasonable care has been taken to ensure that the facts stated herein are accurate and that the opinions contained herein are fair and reasonable, this document is selective in nature. Where any information and statistics are quoted from any external source, such information or statistics should not be interpreted as having been adopted or endorsed by the Company as being accurate.

This presentation contains forward-looking statements relating to the business, financial performance and results of the Company and/or the industry in which the Company operates. These statements generally are identified by words such as "believes", "expects", "predicts", "intends", "projects", "plans", "estimates", "aims", "foresees", "anticipates", "targets" and similar expressions. The forward-looking statements, including but not limited to assumptions, opinions and views of the Company for information from third party sources, contained in this presentation are based on current plans, estimates, assumptions and projections and involve uncertainties and risks. Various factors could cause actual future results, performance or events to differ materially from those described in these statements. The Company does not represent or guarantee that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements are free from errors and the Company does not accept any responsibility for the future accuracy of the opinions expressed in this presentation. No obligation is assumed to update any forward-looking statements.

By accepting this presentation you acknowledge that you will be solely responsible for your own assessment of the market and the market position of the Company and that you will conduct your own analysis and be solely responsible for forming your own view of the potential future performance of the Company's business.

This presentation is not a prospectus and does not constitute an offer or an invitation or solicitation to subscribe for, or purchase, any shares of the Company and neither this presentation nor anything contained herein shall form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any offer or commitment whatsoever.

2

At a glance

EBIT development in line with full-year guidance

Disrupted supply chains continue to determine operations at terminals and in hinterland traffic

Market environment

Port Logistics subgroup

1 - 6 │ 2022

  • Persisting supply chain disruptions led to congestion at main European North Range ports
  • War in Ukraine intensifies high pressure on terminals and hinterland transport systems
  • Agreement on collective bargaining agreements for German ports still pending

Major events and achievements

  • High storage utilisation restricted quayside handling capacity at container terminals in Hamburg; volume growth in Tallinn and Hamburg more than offsets CTO volumes
  • Efficiency programme: automation of block storage and development of AGV area at CTB continued
  • Odessa (Ukraine): hinterland transportation for essential goods running

Results

  • Container throughput at prior-year level; container transport up 2.2 %
  • EBIT benefited from increase in storage fees due to longer dwell times as well as further growth in rail share of total HHLA intermodal transport volumes
  • ROCE above medium- and long-term target of 8.5 %

Throughput

3,368 k TEU

  • 0.0 %

Revenue

  • 761.9 m
    + 9.6 %

EBIT margin

12.0 %

+/- 0.0 pp

ROCE

9.0 %

  • 0.3 pp

Transport

851 k TEU

+ 2.2 %

EBIT

  • 91.7 m
    • 9.4 %

Profit after tax and minorities

  • 38.4 m
  • 10.1 %

Operating cash flow

  • 114.1 m
    • 19.9 %

10.08.2022

Analyst conference on the interim results January to June 2022

3

© Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG

Volume development slower due to high yard utilisation limiting capacity

Revenue and EBIT grew strongly against the background of further increase in storage fees

Performance

Container

Container throughput

Revenue

in thousand TEU

-0.0%

in € million

+8.4%

-3.7%

3,369 3,368

+7.5%

404.9 438.8

1,692 1,628

206.8 222.4

2Q21

2Q22

1H21

1H22

2Q21

2Q22

1H21

1H22

OpEx

EBIT and EBIT margin

in € million

+5.0%

in € million

+26.6%

+2.2%

341.6 358.6

+38.4%

63.4

80.2

176.1 179.9

30.7

42.5

14.8 %

19.1%

15.6 %

18.3%

2Q21

2Q22

1H21

1H22

2Q21

2Q22

1H21

1H22

10.08.2022 Analyst conference on the interim results January to June 2022

© Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG

  • Overall container throughput of all HHLA container terminals at prior-year level
    • Hamburg volumes up 3.1 %; mainly driven by an increase in the Far East shipping region (esp. China) and gain of additional feeder services
    • Internationals down by 31.9 % due to closure of
      CTO (Ukraine) partly offset by strong increase in throughput volume in Tallinn and Trieste
  • Rise in average revenue per TEU reflects ongoing disruptions (i.e. port schedule reliability in the seaborne transport chain) which led to further increase in storage fees; additional revenue from ro-ro and general cargo handling at PLT Italy
  • OpEx rise of 5.0 % mainly attributable to
    • higher personnel expenses despite interest rate-related reduction of restructuring provisions of approx. € 7 million
    • sharp increase in cost of materials
    • increase in service and consulting expenses for efficiency programme
    • full ramp-up of operations in Trieste
  • EBIT up strongly due to higher average revenue and volume gains in Tallinn

4

Increase in rail share of total traffic had a positive impact on revenue

EBIT impacted by operational disturbances due to storm damage and disruption to transport chains

Performance

Intermodal

Container transport

Revenue

in thousand TEU

+2.2%

in € million

+11.4%

+1.2%

832

851

+11.5%

252.9

281.6

414

419

128.2

142.9

2Q21

2Q22

1H21

1H22

2Q21

2Q22

1H21

1H22

OpEx

EBIT and EBIT margin

in € million

+15.5%

in € million

-7.1%

+17.4%

206.8

238.9

46.0

42.8

-13.5%

103.8

121.8

24.4

21.1

19.0 %

14.8 %

18.2 %

15.2%

2Q21

2Q22

1H21

1H22

2Q21

2Q22

1H21

1H22

  • Slight increase in transport volumes with a rail share of 83.3 % of total intermodal transport
    • Rail transport up 4.6 % to 709 k TEU mainly driven by traffic growth with the North German seaports, Poland and the DACH region while transports from the Adriatic seaports remained flat
    • Significant decline in road transport of 8.2 % to 142 k TEU
  • Revenue increase of 11.4 % due to higher rail share as well as temporary surcharges to partially offset the spike in energy costs
  • EBIT development harmed by
    • operational disturbances due to storm damage, continuing disruptions to supply chains and
    • sharp rise in energy costs, which could only be passed on to the market with a certain time lag

10.08.2022

Analyst conference on the interim results January to June 2022

5

© Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HHLA - Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG published this content on 10 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2022 06:13:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
