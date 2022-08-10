Hamburger Hafen und Logistik : Results January to June 2022 (PDF)

The facts and information contained herein are as up to date as is reasonably possible and are subject to revision in the future. Neither the Company nor any of its parent or subsidiary undertakings nor any of such person's directors, officers, employees or advisors nor any other person makes any representation or warranty, express or implied as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this presentation. Neither the Company, nor any of its parent or subsidiary undertakings nor any of their directors, employees and advisors nor any other person shall have any liability whatsoever for loss howsoever arising, directly or indirectly, from any use of this presentation. The same applies to information contained in other material made available at the presentation.
At a glance
EBIT development in line with full-year guidance
Disrupted supply chains continue to determine operations at terminals and in hinterland traffic
Market environment
Port Logistics subgroup
1 - 6 │ 2022
Persisting supply chain disruptions led to congestion at main European North Range ports
War in Ukraine intensifies high pressure on terminals and hinterland transport systems
Agreement on collective bargaining agreements for German ports still pending
Major events and achievements
High storage utilisation restricted quayside handling capacity at container terminals in Hamburg; volume growth in Tallinn and Hamburg more than offsets CTO volumes
Efficiency programme: automation of block storage and development of AGV area at CTB continued
Odessa (Ukraine): hinterland transportation for essential goods running
Results
Container throughput at prior-year level; container transport up 2.2 %
EBIT benefited from increase in storage fees due to longer dwell times as well as further growth in rail share of total HHLA intermodal transport volumes
ROCE above medium- and long-term target of 8.5 %
Throughput
3,368 k TEU
0.0 %
Revenue
761.9 m
+ 9.6 %
EBIT margin
12.0 %
+/- 0.0 pp
ROCE
9.0 %
0.3 pp
Transport
851 k TEU
+ 2.2 %
EBIT
91.7 m
9.4 %
Profit after tax and minorities
38.4 m
10.1 %
Operating cash flow
114.1 m
19.9 %
10.08.2022
Analyst conference on the interim results January to June 2022
Overall container throughput of all HHLA container terminals at prior-year level
Hamburg volumes up 3.1 %; mainly driven by an increase in the Far East shipping region (esp. China) and gain of additional feeder services
Internationals down by 31.9 % due to closure of
CTO (Ukraine) partly offset by strong increase in throughput volume in Tallinn and Trieste
Rise in average revenue per TEU reflects ongoing disruptions (i.e. port schedule reliability in the seaborne transport chain) which led to further increase in storage fees; additional revenue from ro-ro and general cargo handling at PLT Italy
OpEx rise of 5.0 % mainly attributable to
higher personnel expenses despite interest rate-related reduction of restructuring provisions of approx. € 7 million
sharp increase in cost of materials
increase in service and consulting expenses for efficiency programme
full ramp-up of operations in Trieste
EBIT up strongly due to higher average revenue and volume gains in Tallinn
4
Increase in rail share of total traffic had a positive impact on revenue
EBIT impacted by operational disturbances due to storm damage and disruption to transport chains
Performance
Intermodal
Container transport
Revenue
in thousand TEU
+2.2%
in € million
+11.4%
+1.2%
832
851
+11.5%
252.9
281.6
414
419
128.2
142.9
2Q21
2Q22
1H21
1H22
2Q21
2Q22
1H21
1H22
OpEx
EBIT and EBIT margin
in € million
+15.5%
in € million
-7.1%
+17.4%
206.8
238.9
46.0
42.8
-13.5%
103.8
121.8
24.4
21.1
19.0 %
14.8 %
18.2 %
15.2%
2Q21
2Q22
1H21
1H22
2Q21
2Q22
1H21
1H22
Slight increase in transport volumes with a rail share of 83.3 % of total intermodal transport
Rail transport up 4.6 % to 709 k TEU mainly driven by traffic growth with the North German seaports, Poland and the DACH region while transports from the Adriatic seaports remained flat
Significant decline in road transport of 8.2 % to 142 k TEU
Revenue increase of 11.4 % due to higher rail share as well as temporary surcharges to partially offset the spike in energy costs
EBIT development harmed by
operational disturbances due to storm damage, continuing disruptions to supply chains and
sharp rise in energy costs, which could only be passed on to the market with a certain time lag
10.08.2022
Analyst conference on the interim results January to June 2022
HHLA - Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG published this content on 10 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2022 06:13:09 UTC.