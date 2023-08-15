Analyst conference call on the interim results January to June 2023
Hamburg, 15 August 2023
At a glance
HHLA confronted with difficult market environment in the first half of 2023
Market environment
Port Logistics subgroup
1 - 6 │ 2023
- Continuing war in Ukraine, geopolitical tensions, inflation and rising interest rates are dampening the purchasing patterns of consumers and industry and led to declining container trade volumes
- Container dwell times in the ports reached a more normalized level
Major achievements
- Efficiency programme: automation of block storage & development of AGV area continued
- Finalising of the CSPL's minority shareholding in CTT
- Metrans expands rail network to South-Eastern Europe
- HHLA TK Estonia and FERNRIDE successfully complete first phase of joint project on autonomous driving at the terminal
Financial performance
- Container throughput down strongly; container transport decreased moderately
- Revenue and EBIT impacted by drop in volumes and decline in storage fees
- Investments in environmentally friendly equipment proceeded; capex after six months of € ~142 m in line with full-year guidance
Throughput
2,876 k TEU
- 14.6 %
Revenue
- 707.7 m
- 7.1 %
EBIT margin
5.7 %
- 6.3 pp
ROCE
3.9 %
- 5.1 pp
Transport
819 k TEU
- 3.7 %
EBIT
- 40.5 m
- 55.8 %
Profit after tax and minorities
- 2.7 m
- 93.0 %
Operating cash flow
- 101.5 m
- 11.0 %
Revenue and EBIT burdened by drop in volumes and decline of storage fees
Throughput decreased mainly due to weak Far East volumes and closure of CTO
Performance
Container
Container throughput
Revenue
in thousand TEU
-14.6%
in € million
-19.7%
3,368
2,876
438.8
-10.4%
-20.7%
352.2
1,628 1,460
222.4 176.4
2Q22
2Q23
1H22
1H23
2Q22
2Q23
1H22
1H23
OpEx
EBIT and EBIT margin
-76.2%
in € million
-7.1%
in € million
80.2
-9.4%
358.6 333.1
-68.4%
42.5
179.9 163.0
19.1
13.4
19.1 %
7.6 %
18.3 %
5.4 %
2Q22
2Q23
1H22
1H23
2Q22
2Q23
1H22
1H23
- Overall container throughput down by 14.6 %
- Hamburg volumes declined by 12.7 %; mainly due to volume decrease in the Far East shipping region
- Feeder ratio declined by 2.5pp to 18.4 % due to lower Swedish and Polish traffic as well as sanctions-related absence of Russian volumes
- Internationals down 43.9 %, driven by closure of container terminal in Odessa (Ukraine)
- Total revenue declined due to lower volumes and reduced average storage fees, average revenue per TEU down by 6.0 %
- OpEx decrease of 7.1 % mainly attributable to
- lower personnel expenses due to drop in volumes, CTO closure and reversal of restructuring provisions of € ~11 m
- release of other liabilities for ship delays
- disproportionately lower reduction of energy expenses compared to volume development as well as increased operational costs for PLT Italy had an opposing effect
- EBIT accordingly down to € 19.1 m
Economic slowdown led to moderate decline in rail and road transport
Operational performance burdened by lower transport volumes whilst rise in energy costs could be offset
Performance
Intermodal
Container transport
Revenue
in thousand TEU
-3.7%
in € million
+11.1%
-2.0%
851
819
+9.0%
281.6
313.0
419
411
142.9
155.7
2Q22
2Q23
1H22
1H23
2Q22
2Q23
1H22
1H23
OpEx
EBIT and EBIT margin
in € million
+13.8%
in € million
-3.9%
+11.7%
238.9
271.9
-6.8%
42.8
41.1
121.8
136.1
21.1
19.7
14.8 %
12.6 %
15.2 %
13.1 %
2Q22
2Q23
1H22
1H23
2Q22
2Q23
1H22
1H23
- Moderate decline in transport volumes
- Rail transport fell by 2.5 % to 691 k TEU;
all major routes were affected by the decline, particularly the North German seaports and Polish traffic
- Road transport down 9.9 % to 128 k TEU
- Rail transport fell by 2.5 % to 691 k TEU;
- Revenue increased by 11.1 % since prices could be adjusted to increased energy costs
- EBIT decreased slightly against the background of lower transport volumes
