    HHFA   DE000A0S8488

HAMBURGER HAFEN UND LOGISTIK AG

(HHFA)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06:10:10 2023-06-06 am EDT
12.27 EUR   -2.00%
IfW: Congestion of goods on ships dropped to pre-Corona level

06/06/2023 | 05:55am EDT
KIEL (dpa-AFX) - The global congestion of goods on unmoved ships has largely dissipated. In May, only 6.8 percent of all shipped goods were still in congestion, according to figures released Tuesday by the Kiel Trade Indicator of the Kiel Institute for the World Economy. That was in line with the average for the years before the Corona pandemic, he said. At the height of the crisis, the figure had risen to nearly 14 percent.

The Kiel Trade Indicator shows a 0.3 percent month-on-month decline in global trade in May, adjusted for price and seasonal effects. Both overall global trade and trade in major economies moved more or less sideways in May, said Kiel Trade Indicator head Vincent Stamer. "So the big recovery after the global dampener in the past winter half-year is still a long time coming. Adjusted for major price fluctuations, German exports have now been running sideways for two and a half years."

Trade with China is increasingly becoming a burden for German exports. The export value of German goods to China fell by 4 percent in the period from January to April compared with the same period last year, he said. Trade statistics showed that China was increasingly replacing imports from industrialized countries with its own production. "This is a negative impulse for global trade," Stamer said. One bright spot for global merchandise trade, he said, is the slightly positive trend in global container trade since the beginning of the year, as well as the accompanying easing of shipping congestion.

The trend in global container trade has been upward for a good six months, he said, and the number of containers shipped is rising. However, the volume of 13.9 million standard containers in May was still slightly lower than a year ago, he said./moe/DP/mis


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AP MOLLER MAERSK -2.49% 11995 Delayed Quote.-21.45%
HAMBURGER HAFEN UND LOGISTIK AG -1.92% 12.28 Delayed Quote.5.21%
HAPAG-LLOYD AG 0.00% 182.8 Delayed Quote.2.98%
05/23Hamburger Hafen & Logistik : Investments in focus at HHLA
Alphavalue
05/17HHLA HAMBURGER HAFEN UND LOGISTIK AG : Warburg Rese..
MD
05/15Transcript : Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft, Q1 2023 Earning..
CI
05/15Hamburger Hafen Und Logistik : Präsentation
PU
05/15Hamburger Hafen Und Logistik Ag : HHLA faces challenging start to 2023
EQ
05/15Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Reports Earnings Results for the First ..
CI
05/11Controversy continues in traffic light coalition over Cosco stake
DP
Analyst Recommendations on HAMBURGER HAFEN UND LOGISTIK AG
Financials
Sales 2023 1 536 M 1 645 M 1 645 M
Net income 2023 57,6 M 61,7 M 61,7 M
Net Debt 2023 937 M 1 004 M 1 004 M
P/E ratio 2023 15,7x
Yield 2023 4,04%
Capitalization 942 M 1 009 M 1 009 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,22x
EV / Sales 2024 1,21x
Nbr of Employees 6 695
Free-Float 29,6%
Chart HAMBURGER HAFEN UND LOGISTIK AG
Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends HAMBURGER HAFEN UND LOGISTIK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 12,52 €
Average target price 11,55 €
Spread / Average Target -7,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Angela Titzrath Chairman-Management Board
Tanja Tamara Dreilich Chief Financial Officer
Rüdiger Grube Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Winkenwerder Head-Information Systems
Jens Hansen Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HAMBURGER HAFEN UND LOGISTIK AG5.21%1 009
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LIMITED-9.69%19 335
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL PORT (GROUP) CO., LTD.-0.75%17 368
ABU DHABI PORTS COMPANY13.24%9 007
MISC-3.87%7 031
QINGDAO PORT INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.20.90%6 127
