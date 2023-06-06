IfW: Congestion of goods on ships dropped to pre-Corona level

KIEL (dpa-AFX) - The global congestion of goods on unmoved ships has largely dissipated. In May, only 6.8 percent of all shipped goods were still in congestion, according to figures released Tuesday by the Kiel Trade Indicator of the Kiel Institute for the World Economy. That was in line with the average for the years before the Corona pandemic, he said. At the height of the crisis, the figure had risen to nearly 14 percent.

The Kiel Trade Indicator shows a 0.3 percent month-on-month decline in global trade in May, adjusted for price and seasonal effects. Both overall global trade and trade in major economies moved more or less sideways in May, said Kiel Trade Indicator head Vincent Stamer. "So the big recovery after the global dampener in the past winter half-year is still a long time coming. Adjusted for major price fluctuations, German exports have now been running sideways for two and a half years."

Trade with China is increasingly becoming a burden for German exports. The export value of German goods to China fell by 4 percent in the period from January to April compared with the same period last year, he said. Trade statistics showed that China was increasingly replacing imports from industrialized countries with its own production. "This is a negative impulse for global trade," Stamer said. One bright spot for global merchandise trade, he said, is the slightly positive trend in global container trade since the beginning of the year, as well as the accompanying easing of shipping congestion.

The trend in global container trade has been upward for a good six months, he said, and the number of containers shipped is rising. However, the volume of 13.9 million standard containers in May was still slightly lower than a year ago, he said./moe/DP/mis