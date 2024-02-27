HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - The Port of Hamburg will present its handling figures for the past year on Tuesday (10:00 a.m.). The nine-month figures already published indicate that Europe's third-largest port has again suffered a decline in container throughput. In the first nine months, 5.84 million standard containers (TEU) were lifted over the quayside - 7.4 percent less than in the same period last year. In 2022 as a whole, 8.3 million TEU were handled, compared to 8.7 million TEU in 2021.

In total, companies in the port industry in Hamburg handled around 86.6 million tons of seaborne cargo from January to September 2023, 5.6 percent less than a year ago. The volume of bulk cargo remained almost constant at 27.4 million tons. Port of Hamburg Marketing CEO Axel Mattern will report on the current figures for handling and traffic development. Friedrich Stuhrmann from the Hamburg Port Authority (HPA) will be responsible for the port railroad and ship calls./klm/DP/zb