BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) sees no reason to make cuts in the social sector, even in the current situation. "I want to say explicitly that it is a good sign that we have improved the welfare state safeguards in Germany in these times," he said Sunday at the opening of the federal congress of the Verdi trade union in Berlin. He countered all those who said that because times were difficult, the welfare state had to be scaled back. "The opposite is true, the opposite is the case," the chancellor stressed. Scholz promised that he would also do everything to ensure that a stable pension level could be guaranteed in Germany - even beyond 2025.

Without mentioning the AfD by name, the chancellor said, "We need a very clear stance against right-wing populist parties and aspirations in this country." Because these stand for regression, he said.

A new executive board is to be elected this Monday at the federal congress, which will stretch over six days. Chairman Frank Werneke is seeking re-election. Discussions on the numerous motions are then to start on Tuesday.

While Scholz held his speech, several banners were held up in the hall. In addition to protesting against the planned entry of a Swiss company into the Hamburg port logistics company HHLA, the banners also dealt with the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine. They bore inscriptions such as "Negotiate instead of shooting" and "For ceasefire and peace negotiations."

Scholz elaborated, saying, "It's a cynical statement to tell someone on whose territory another country's tanks are rolling to negotiate instead of defend themselves." The basis for negotiations, he said, is for Russian President Vladimir Putin to admit he needs to withdraw his troops./abc/DP/nas