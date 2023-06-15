Supervisory Board backs HHLA CEO Titzrath

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - The supervisory board of Hamburg-based logistics group HHLA has demonstratively backed CEO Angela Titzrath, who has come under criticism, and endorsed a contract extension. The supervisory board is very satisfied with Titzrath's work, said the chairman of the supervisory board, former railroad boss Rüdiger Grube, at the virtual annual general meeting of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) on Thursday. He said Titzrath had been positioning the company for the future since 2017 and was keeping HHLA on track despite the difficult economic and geopolitical circumstances.

An official contract extension is not possible until one year before the current contract expires, i.e. on September 30. However, Grube said he had already been instructed by the Supervisory Board to seek an extension of Titzrath's contract.

Titzrath had recently come under criticism for weakening Germany's largest port group. She was also accused in media reports of being too bossy and thus partly to blame for the failure of the merger of HHLA's and Eurogate's container terminals./klm/DP/ngu