  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HHFA   DE000A0S8488

HAMBURGER HAFEN UND LOGISTIK AG

(HHFA)
06:18:31 2023-06-15 am EDT
12.46 EUR   +0.97%
05:54aSupervisory Board backs HHLA CEO Titzrath
DP
06/14Hamburger Hafen Und Logistik Ag : Tanja Dreilich will be leaving the company at the end of 2023
EQ
06/12Senate presents long-awaited port development plan
DP
Supervisory Board backs HHLA CEO Titzrath

06/15/2023 | 05:54am EDT
HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - The supervisory board of Hamburg-based logistics group HHLA has demonstratively backed CEO Angela Titzrath, who has come under criticism, and endorsed a contract extension. The supervisory board is very satisfied with Titzrath's work, said the chairman of the supervisory board, former railroad boss Rüdiger Grube, at the virtual annual general meeting of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) on Thursday. He said Titzrath had been positioning the company for the future since 2017 and was keeping HHLA on track despite the difficult economic and geopolitical circumstances.

An official contract extension is not possible until one year before the current contract expires, i.e. on September 30. However, Grube said he had already been instructed by the Supervisory Board to seek an extension of Titzrath's contract.

Titzrath had recently come under criticism for weakening Germany's largest port group. She was also accused in media reports of being too bossy and thus partly to blame for the failure of the merger of HHLA's and Eurogate's container terminals./klm/DP/ngu


© dpa-AFX 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 1 536 M 1 667 M 1 667 M
Net income 2023 57,6 M 62,4 M 62,4 M
Net Debt 2023 937 M 1 017 M 1 017 M
P/E ratio 2023 15,5x
Yield 2023 4,10%
Capitalization 928 M 1 007 M 1 007 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,21x
EV / Sales 2024 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 6 695
Free-Float 29,6%
Managers and Directors
Angela Titzrath Chairman-Management Board
Tanja Tamara Dreilich Chief Financial Officer
Rüdiger Grube Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Winkenwerder Head-Information Systems
Jens Hansen Chief Operating Officer
