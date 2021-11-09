[Translate to Englisch:] Das Welterbe Historische Speicherstadt soll klimaneutral werden

Until now, no research has been done in Germany, how buildings under the special requirements of a UNESCO World Heritage Site can be operated in a carbon-neutral way. Together with a number of partners and experts, HHLA plans to supply the historically important block buildings of the Speicher-stadt with carbon-neutral energy by 2040. Block H is intended to become a multi-use "energy genera-tor", for which a holistically oriented energy supply concept is being developed. Another goal is to have the highest possible energy efficiency, which will be achieved through architectural innovations that are in line with the preservation of the building.

HHLA Executive Board member Dr. Rainer Lappin: "In its sustainability strategy, HHLA commit-ted to reducing its absolute CO2 emissions by at least half by 2030 and to becoming climate-neutral by 2040 at the latest. To achieve these goals, we are consistently exploring new ways to renovate and manage real estate. The application of new technologies and holistic systems are necessary in the col-lective fight to stop climate change. Here, we rely on the knowledge gained jointly with the universities and research institutes, but especially on its implementation as part of the development of projects in the Speicherstadt historical warehouse district."

One research project looks into how the energy required to run a property can be generated, stored and used in the property itself. In doing so, a number of requirements for the world heritage landmarked building must be observed and factored into the planning. Since the pilot project involves a landmarked neighbourhood, it is subsidised by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy (BMWi) as part of the seventh energy research programme with the focus "climate-neutral quarter and build-ings". The project is titled "0-CO2-WSHH". The entire operation has been broken down into three pro-ject phases, of which only Phase I - materials research and testing - is subsidised. If the research goals of the phase are achieved, the measures to optimise the building's operation can begin to be gradually implemented with phases II and III. Work will be carried out on testing and further developing the system to be adapted in line with the requirements of a landmarked building

HHLA Real Estate is responsible for the overall coordination of the project. The project sponsor is For-schungszentrum Jülich (FZJ), and research coordination is run by the Institute of Construction Materials at the University of Stuttgart. Partners of the project include the HafenCity University Hamburg (BIM-Lab) and RWTH Aachen University (EONERC). The German Ministry for Environment and Energy and the monument preservation office of the Free and Hanseatic City of Hamburg support the project in a consultancy capacity as associated partners.

On 9 November 2021, the project partners met in Hamburg's Speicherstadt for the formal signing of the project and cooperation agreement. High-resolution images of the signing ceremony and of Block H can be found in the Media section of HHLA's website and are available for download free of charge for reporting purposes: Click here for download.