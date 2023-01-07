Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HHFA   DE000A0S8488

HAMBURGER HAFEN UND LOGISTIK AG

(HHFA)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:36 2023-01-06 am EST
12.80 EUR   +1.11%
03:50aTschentscher defends Elbe deepening against criticism
DP
01/06HHLA: Cosco stake in Hamburg terminal almost perfect
DP
01/06Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Nears Deal With China's Cosco Shipping for Hamburg Terminal Stake
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tschentscher defends Elbe deepening against criticism

01/07/2023 | 03:50am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Hamburg's mayor Peter Tschentscher has defended the recent deepening of the Elbe against criticism despite the enormous silt problems. "The deepening of the Elbe was necessary and has not failed," the SPD politician told the Deutsche Presse-Agentur. Despite the partial withdrawal of the clearance, he said, the Elbe deepening was already successful "because the large container ships still have almost one meter more draught than before the Elbe deepening began."

Those who explained the failure ignored the facts, Tschentscher also said in the direction of the Green coalition partner. "And that's why it remains the same: It is politically agreed that we secure the Elbe deepening. If necessary, there will be clear announcements on this from my side, because that is the basis of our coalition agreement."

Tschentscher rejected reports that he and Environment Senator Jens Kerstan (Greens) have already clashed over the Elbe deepening. He had definitely not raised his voice. But it is part of the basics, he said, "that we do not play around with the basic functions of our city." That, in turn, meant that the port, which was the economic foundation of more than 100,000 families, would not be called into question by tactical maneuvering./klm/DP/zb


© dpa-AFX 2023
All news about HAMBURGER HAFEN UND LOGISTIK AG
03:50aTschentscher defends Elbe deepening against criticism
DP
01/06HHLA: Cosco stake in Hamburg terminal almost perfect
DP
01/06Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Nears Deal With China's Cosco Shipping for Hamburg Termina..
MT
01/06Cosco stake in Hamburg terminal practically signed and sealed
DP
01/06Hamburger Hafen Und Logistik : HHLA and CSPL close to finalising the agreement for an inve..
PU
01/01HHLA boss: federal and state governments must keep Elbe navigable
DP
2022Hamburger Hafen Und Logistik : German Food Bridge, HHLA and Unilever ship food to Odessa
PU
2022Hamburger Hafen Und Logistik : HHLA transports aid supplies to Odessa
PU
2022Afr : Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quar..
EQ
2022Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Reports Earnings Results for the Third ..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HAMBURGER HAFEN UND LOGISTIK AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 535 M 1 629 M 1 629 M
Net income 2022 83,0 M 88,1 M 88,1 M
Net Debt 2022 870 M 923 M 923 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,2x
Yield 2022 5,39%
Capitalization 963 M 1 022 M 1 022 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,19x
EV / Sales 2023 1,40x
Nbr of Employees 6 643
Free-Float 29,6%
Chart HAMBURGER HAFEN UND LOGISTIK AG
Duration : Period :
Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAMBURGER HAFEN UND LOGISTIK AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 12,80 €
Average target price 14,60 €
Spread / Average Target 14,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Angela Titzrath Chairman-Management Board
Roland Lappin Chief Financial Officer
Rüdiger Grube Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Winkenwerder Head-Information Systems
Jens Hansen Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HAMBURGER HAFEN UND LOGISTIK AG7.56%1 022
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LIMITED-1.47%21 127
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL PORT (GROUP) CO., LTD.-0.19%18 152
MISC-3.87%7 309
CHINA MERCHANTS PORT HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED2.10%5 988
QINGDAO PORT INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.3.44%4 975