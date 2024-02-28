HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - In a government statement on Wednesday (1.30 p.m.), Hamburg's Mayor Peter Tschentscher will campaign for the parliament's approval of the controversial entry of the major shipping company MSC into the city's port logistics company HHLA. Two weeks ago, the red-green Senate passed a printed paper on the planned deal. Members of parliament were subsequently given the opportunity to view the contract documents. The final decision by the Bürgerschaft is expected at the end of May.

The city and the Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) intend to run HHLA as a joint venture in future, with the city holding a majority of 50.1 percent. To date, the city has owned around 70 percent. In addition to increasing HHLA's equity by 450 million euros, the plan is for MSC to increase its cargo volume to an additional one million standard containers per year by 2031.

The red-green Senate wants to secure the future of the port with the entry of the world's largest shipping company. There is considerable opposition to the deal, particularly from port workers, works councils, the trade union Verdi and the opposition in the parliament./fi/DP/jha