HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - The trade union Verdi wants to take the protest against the planned entry of the world's largest container shipping company MSC at the Hamburg port logistics company HHLA to the streets and has called for a demonstration on Tuesday (5 p.m.). The meeting point will be at St. Annenplatz, not far from the HHLA headquarters, Verdi announced. The call is directed not only to employees, but all citizens who want to show solidarity. Verdi considers the planned entry of MSC into HHLA to be wrong. As part of the critical infrastructure, HHLA belongs in public hands.

Geneva-based shipping company MSC and the city of Hamburg had signed a binding preliminary agreement on Wednesday to establish a strategic partnership on the future of the city's largest container terminal operator. Currently, the city holds around 69 percent of the listed company. In the future, this is to be run as a joint venture, with the city owning 50.1 percent and MSC 49.9 percent./klm/DP/stw