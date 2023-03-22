Verdi warning strike paralyzes Port of Hamburg for large ships

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - The Port of Hamburg is closed for large ships until further notice due to the announced warning strike by the trade union Verdi. Since Wednesday morning, ships requiring pilotage could neither enter nor leave Germany's largest port, the Hamburg Port Authority (HPA) said on Wednesday in response to a request. Verdi has called the employees of the port administration from Wednesday 17.30 clock to Friday 6.00 clock to a warning strike. Previously, the "Hamburger Abendblatt" had reported about it.

An HPA spokeswoman explained: "Due to the expected massive restrictions caused by the announced warning strikes, the HPA has decided to close the Elbe for ships requiring pilotage from about 10 a.m. today until further notice." All ships with a length of 90 meters or a width of 13 meters and more are affected. The closure is necessary because the so-called pilot transfer boats are to go on strike and the pilots will therefore no longer be able to reach the large ships.

According to the sailing lists of the terminals, these include several large container ships, such as the freighters "Cosco Shipping Nebula", "Tihama" and "Eugen Maersk", each of which is around 400 meters long. The number of affected departing ships is much more difficult to quantify because they only have to report bindingly two to four hours before departure, the spokeswoman said. Cruise ships were not affected, she added. The next cruise ship, the 300-meter-long "Aidaprima," which can accommodate 3,300 passengers, is not expected to arrive in Hamburg until Saturday.

The Port of Hamburg is by far the most important cargo handling center in Germany. Every year, around 130 million tons of seaborne goods pass over the quay edges via a good 50 handling facilities. Around 290 berths offer space for ships of all sizes - from particularly large container and bulk carriers to oil and chemical tankers and smaller feeder and inland vessels. Nevertheless, major traffic jams are not expected during the warning strike. Ships that are even further away could reduce their speed to avoid getting caught up in the warning strike in the first place. Others would wait in the German Bight or change their route completely and call at another port first, it said.

For emergencies, for example in the case of accidents, there is an emergency service agreement with Verdi, said the HPA spokeswoman. According to her, there will also be restrictions in the area of locks, movable bridges, barrages and the old Elbe tunnel in St. Pauli. Strike measures are to be expected until Friday morning, which would restrict the regular operation of the facilities or lead to full closures, she said. Flood protection and emergency operations at the major bridges are assured, he said. However, the Este bascule bridge and the Cranz roller bridge cannot be opened.

The trade union Verdi has called all Hamburg employees and trainees in the public service on Thursday to a full-day warning strike. According to the union, in addition to the HPA employees, several thousand employees from the hospitals, the Elbkinder daycare centers, the city cleaning service and the State Opera will take to the streets together. The strikers will meet at 9:00 a.m. for a rally at Rathausmarkt and then march through the city center to the union building at Besenbinderhof. There will be a final rally.

With the warning strike, the employees want to emphasize their demands before the third round of negotiations from March 27 to 29 in Potsdam. The union is demanding a 10.5 percent wage increase, or at least 500 euros more per month, for the approximately 2.5 million employees in the public sector of the federal and local governments throughout Germany. The employers' side has so far offered five percent more money in two steps and one-time payments totaling 2,500 euros./klm/DP/stw