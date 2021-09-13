Hamee : FY Apr 2022 Q1, Hamee Corp. 3134, Financial report

1.Qualitative Information on the current quarter's performance (1)Explanation of Operating Results

In the first quarter of the current consolidated fiscal year, the Japanese economy is in a state of uncertainty, including the reoccurrence of the Declaration of Emergency Situation due to the resurgence of infectious diseases with COVID-19 and soaring marine freight rates due to the worldwide shortage of semiconductors and container shortages, despite the gradual progress of vaccination and positive signs.

Under these circumstances, the status of each business segment in the first quarter of the fiscal year under review was as follows.

Commerce Business a. Domestic business

Product: In the mainstay iFace series, although there were sales of iPhone SE (second-generation) in the same quarter of the previous year, there were no sales of new models (iPhone) in the same quarter of the previous year, sales of Reflection and AirPods CASE, which are 1 of our mainstay products, were strong, and we were able to secure sales at almost the same level as the previous year. In July 2021, we released Look in Clear as a new iFace series after our mainstay products First Class and Reflection, and in August of the same year we launched upfront bookings for "notebook-type" products, for which there is strong customer demand. We are steadily preparing for a new iPhone sales campaign that will be a major shopping season throughout the year. On the other hand, in light of future product development aimed at strengthening brand power, the number of products to be launched declined as a result of narrowing down the number of product development items for some smartphone accessories such as neckstrap, and the impact of difficulty in purchasing products from other companies' brands, particularly sundries and toys, due to the impact of a shortage in the supply of IC chips.

Wholesale: Compared to the same quarter of the previous year due to the impact of COVID-19 infectious disease, the period covered by the Emergency Declaration, etc. lengthened. As a result, there was no reaction after the termination of the Declaration, which was seen last year, and the impact on both cities and rural areas due to the expansion of the areas covered. As a result, we were unable to exceed the previous year.

Retail: Revenues were down, similar to wholesale, due to the aforementioned product-related impacts, as well as stable growth compared to rapid growth in the same quarter of the previous year despite continued growth in the EC market and the impact of markdowns by competitors.

b. International Business

In the U.S., which handles mainly music toys and character miscellaneous goods, sales increased 29% year on year due to the further acceleration of retail, which has been expanding since the previous year, and wholesale sales grew significantly due to the impact of the economy, which is being resumed. As a result, sales in the U.S. as a whole increased significantly by 89%.

As a result of the above, net sales in the Commerce Business for the first quarter of the current fiscal year were JPY1,899,787 thousand (down 8.9% from the same quarter of the previous fiscal year), and segment income (operating income) was JPY358,855 thousand (down 29.2%).

Platform Business a. Next Engine

In terms of the number of clients, we were able to efficiently acquire customers as a result of the start of the effects of organizational changes made in the previous fiscal year to strengthen customer success activities. In addition, the churn rate was stable at a low level, resulting in an increase of 210 companies from the previous quarter to 4,949 clients. The average spend per customer increased 2% from the previous quarter to JPY36,525 due to the impact of the EC market, which remained active while stabilizing compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In order to develop services that