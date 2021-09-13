Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Hamee Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3134   JP3772000000

HAMEE CORP.

(3134)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hamee : FY Apr 2022 Q1, Hamee Corp. 3134,Financial results briefing materials

09/13/2021 | 02:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hamee Corp.

Q1 FY04/22

Results briefing materials

Reference only

In case of any discrepancies between Japanese version and English version, Japanese Language version shall prevail.

TSE Part 1, Securities Code 3134

September 13, 2021

IR Topics

Ignite own creative soul, continue to evolve and grow the 2 main businesses, create innovative new businesses in peripheral areas, and ignite the creative soul of customers.

New

Businesses

Pixio

New

Businesses

ByUR

Commerce Business

"iFace" No.1 in recognition rate EC (Retail) + Real (wholesale)

New

Businesses

Hamic

New

Businesses

Hometown tax

payment support

service

New

Businesses

RUKAMO

Platform Business

No.1 market share industry

leader

Next Engine

Transaction data by more than

4,949 clients

Base on in-house research

2021 Hamee Corp. All Rights Reserved | 2

Highlights

Platform

Business

Commerce

Business

New Businesses

New client acquisitions were steady and the total number of client was +210 Q on Q.

Monthly churn rate improved to 0.81% ARPU +2% Q on Q

"AI Auto Recommendation" app was started to be PAID

Started joint development with Criteo to promote upsell measures.

Acquisition of big clients accelerated, and sales grew steadily. Focus on recruiting consultants to respond to expanding business

iFace keep good trend. Recorded the same level of sales as last year, when iPhone SE2 was launched.

In Q2, we are preparing to introduce a new series, such as Flip case for the new iPhone sales campaign.

Sales of peripheral accessories and 3rd party products declined largely.

US market: Significant increase of 89% due to capturing corona demand mainly for toys. Review product lineup to expand iFace sales.

  • Various e-commerce marketing measures and the development of new gifts are undertaken, and efforts to maximize the amount of
    donations by existing municipalities in preparation for the year-end sales campaign.

    Continue to improve functions and performance toward a product market fit during the fiscal year ended April 2022.

2021 Hamee Corp. All Rights Reserved | 3

I. Financial Results

II. Business Overview

III. FY04/22 Year End Estimate

2021 Hamee Corp. All Rights Reserved | 4

I. Financial Results

2021 Hamee Corp. All Rights Reserved | 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hamee Corporation published this content on 13 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2021 06:01:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HAMEE CORP.
02:02aHAMEE : FY Apr 2022 Q1, Hamee Corp. 3134,Financial results briefing materials
PU
02:02aHAMEE : FY Apr 2022 Q1, Hamee Corp. 3134, Financial report
PU
07/08HAMEE : Notice on Issuance of a Report Cover written by Shared Research Inc.
PU
06/14Hamee Corp. Announces Consolidated and Non-Consolidated Earnings Results for ..
CI
06/14Hamee Corp. Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Year Ending April..
CI
06/14Hamee Corp. Announces Dividend for the Year Ended April 30, 2021, Payable on ..
CI
04/06HAMEE : Notice on Issuance of a Sponsored Research Report
PU
03/15HAMEE : Attributable Net Profit Climbs 22% in Nine Months to January
MT
03/15HAMEE : FY Apr 2021 Q3, HAMEE CORP 3134,Financial results briefing materials
PU
03/15HAMEE : Summary of Financial Results for the third quarter 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 14 200 M 129 M 129 M
Net income 2022 1 530 M 13,9 M 13,9 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,1x
Yield 2022 1,24%
Capitalization 26 250 M 239 M 239 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,85x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,68x
Nbr of Employees 387
Free-Float 45,6%
Chart HAMEE CORP.
Duration : Period :
Hamee Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAMEE CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1 652,00 JPY
Average target price 1 900,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 15,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Atsushi Higuchi President & Representative Director
Yukihiro Tomiyama CFO, Executive Officer, Head-Finance & Accounting
Keita Yagi Independent Outside Director
Tomohiro Takagi Independent Outside Director
Ikuhiro Mizushima Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HAMEE CORP.-17.36%239
AMAZON.COM, INC.6.52%1 756 918
JD.COM, INC.-8.26%125 166
ETSY, INC.21.98%27 470
WAYFAIR INC.16.13%27 246
ALLEGRO.EU SA-25.08%16 951