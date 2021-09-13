Hamee : FY Apr 2022 Q1, Hamee Corp. 3134,Financial results briefing materials

・New client acquisitions were steady and the total number of client was +210 Q on Q.

・Monthly churn rate improved to 0.81% ・ARPU +2% Q on Q

・"AI Auto Recommendation" app was started to be PAID

・Started joint development with Criteo to promote upsell measures.

・Acquisition of big clients accelerated, and sales grew steadily. ・Focus on recruiting consultants to respond to expanding business

・iFace keep good trend. Recorded the same level of sales as last year, when iPhone SE2 was launched.

In Q2, we are preparing to introduce a new series, such as Flip case for the new iPhone sales campaign.

・Sales of peripheral accessories and 3rd party products declined largely.

・US market: Significant increase of 89% due to capturing corona demand mainly for toys. Review product lineup to expand iFace sales.

Various e-commerce marketing measures and the development of new gifts are undertaken, and efforts to maximize the amount of

donations by existing municipalities in preparation for the year-end sales campaign.



・ Continue to improve functions and performance toward a product market fit during the fiscal year ended April 2022.

