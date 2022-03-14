Hamee : Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending April 30, 2022

1. Qualitative Information on the current quarter's performance

(1) Explanation of Operating Results

In the third quarters of the current fiscal year, the outlook for the Cumulative economy remained unclear. Although the economy regained stability once due to a substantial decrease in the number of new infections of COVID-19, the outlook remained unclear due to the implementation of priority measures to prevent the spread of spread, etc. due to the spread of new variant stocks.

Under these circumstances, the status of each business segment in the third quarter of the current fiscal year was as follows.

Commerce Business a. Domestic business

In the third quarter of the fiscal year under review, in addition to the momentum of the new iPhone sales in the second quarter, sales of iFace series were firm during the year-end sales, which is the biggest shopping season in a year, due in part to the sales measures taken by carriers for old models.

Retail: We showed our presence in the market, including winning the Rakuten Shop of the Year 2021 Smartphone, Tablet, and Peripheral Equipment Genre Award for 3 years straight.

Wholesale: Due to the effects of sales measures for old models by carriers, we were able to win more repeat orders than anticipated for both new and old models, resulting in solid sales. As a result, sales were on a par with the same quarter of the previous fiscal year even in a situation in which people's popularity declined due to the spread of COVID-19 by new variants from mid-January onwards.

The gaming monitor brand Pixio, which we have been working to expand into business categories since this fiscal year, was affected by a worldwide shortage of semiconductor supplies. However, as the prospect of product procurement is coming up and we were able to roll out new products in December and January, sales in January 2022 exceeded JPY70 million.

In addition, on January 13, we released ByUR, a cosmetics brand launched as a challenge to the different categories of iFace brands. We are aggressively developing such initiatives as WebCM employing well-known models and creators, postings on social media, and tie-up videos utilizing YouTuber and TikTok.

b. Overseas Business

In the U.S., which is the core of our overseas business, our organizational strength was strengthened to the extent that we can roll out localized products. As a result, iFace increased 82.0% compared with the same quarter of the previous fiscal year, and sales in all categories increased due to favorable sales of our music toys, Otamaton, and low rebound general merchandise. As a result, net sales in the U.S. grew significantly by 105.7% compared with the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. We will continue to enhance localization products.

As a result, the Commerce Business posted net sales of JPY7,532,764 thousand for the third quarter of the current fiscal year (up 6.2% from the same quarter of the previous fiscal year), but segment income (operating income) was JPY1,783,655 thousand (down 4.9%) due to investment in advertising associated with the launch of the Cosmetics Business.

Platform Business a. Next Engine

At the end of the third quarter, the number of Next Engine contracts totaled 5,236 (up 143 from the second quarter). In addition, against the backdrop of the seasonal trend of the holiday season, which is the busiest season, transactions were brisk through Next Engine, with GMV (order processing amount) at JPY307.5 billion (up 21.3% from the same quarter of the previous year) and average spend per customer at JPY37,077 (up 0.3% from the same quarter of the previous year), all of which were higher than the same quarter of the previous year. As a result, sales exceeded JPY200 million for the first time