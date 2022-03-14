Log in
    3134   JP3772000000

HAMEE CORP.

(3134)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hamee : Financial results briefing materials for the third quarter of the fiscal year ending April 2022

03/14/2022 | 02:24am EDT
Hamee Corp.

Q3 FY04/22

Results briefing materials

Reference only

In case of any discrepancies between Japanese version and English version, Japanese Language version shall prevail.

TSE Part 1, Securities Code 3134

March 14, 2022

Highlights

Platform Business

Commerce

Business

Next Engine clients was 5,236 at the end of Q3(up 143 clients compared to Q2) Sales in December exceeded JPY200 million.

Promoting server investment in cloud infrastructure.

  • Sales continued well because of consulting sales with big companies.

Strong performance remained firm as the new iPhone sales continued and the year-end sales entered. Sales of iFace series continued well because of sales promotion of old models by mobile carriers.

Won the Genre Award at the Rakuten Shop of the Year 2021,3 years straight.

Pixio which had been affected by a worldwide shortage of semiconductors

began contributing to sales.

Cosmetics business, which was launched on January 13, was strong, and we actively engage in advertising, including through tie-up videos with YouTuber.

By strengthening product planning and organizational strength, launched

localized items and expanded sales. All categories, iFace, music toys and low rebound general merchandises, increased sales by 105.7% year-on-year.

Promote the development of returned goods, leading to an increase in donations

New Businesses

by contract municipalities. Contract municipalities' donations greatly increased by

35.5% year-on-year, reaching a record high in quarterly sales.

2022 Hamee Corp. All Rights Reserved | 2

Appendix

I. Financial Results

Company Profile

II. Business Summary

Business Overview

III. FY04/22 Year End Estimate

Reference information

2022 Hamee Corp. All Rights Reserved | 3

I. Financial Results

2022 Hamee Corp. All Rights Reserved | 4

Q3 FY04/22 Overview

Net sales and Operating income

Achieved increased sales and profits on consolidated results.

(Millions of yen)

2021/4

2022/4

Finacial statement

Q3 results

Q3 results

Increase

% YoY

/Decrease

Net sales

3,433

4,030

598

17.4%

Gross profit

2,142

2,509

370

17.3%

Operating income

661

739

78

11.8%

Net Profit attributable

473

504

31

6.6%

to owners of parent

[Reference] 2022/4

Full-year% YoY results

9,979 10.2%

6,411 14.3%

1,874 13.3

1,448 26.5%

2022 Hamee Corp. All Rights Reserved | 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hamee Corporation published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 06:23:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
