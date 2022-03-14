Hamee : Financial results briefing materials for the third quarter of the fiscal year ending April 2022

・Next Engine clients was 5,236 at the end of Q3(up 143 clients compared to Q2) ・Sales in December exceeded JPY200 million.

・Promoting server investment in cloud infrastructure.

Sales continued well because of consulting sales with big companies.

・Strong performance remained firm as the new iPhone sales continued and the year-end sales entered. Sales of iFace series continued well because of sales promotion of old models by mobile carriers.

・Won the Genre Award at the Rakuten Shop of the Year 2021,3 years straight.

・Pixio which had been affected by a worldwide shortage of semiconductors

began contributing to sales.

・Cosmetics business, which was launched on January 13, was strong, and we actively engage in advertising, including through tie-up videos with YouTuber.

・By strengthening product planning and organizational strength, launched

localized items and expanded sales. All categories, iFace, music toys and low rebound general merchandises, increased sales by 105.7% year-on-year.