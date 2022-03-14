|
Hamee : Financial results briefing materials for the third quarter of the fiscal year ending April 2022
Hamee Corp.
Q3 FY04/22
Results briefing materials
Reference only
In case of any discrepancies between Japanese version and English version, Japanese Language version shall prevail.
TSE Part 1, Securities Code 3134
March 14, 2022
Platform Business
Commerce
Business
・Next Engine clients was 5,236 at the end of Q3(up 143 clients compared to Q2) ・Sales in December exceeded JPY200 million.
・Promoting server investment in cloud infrastructure.
-
Sales continued well because of consulting sales with big companies.
・Strong performance remained firm as the new iPhone sales continued and the year-end sales entered. Sales of iFace series continued well because of sales promotion of old models by mobile carriers.
・Won the Genre Award at the Rakuten Shop of the Year 2021,3 years straight.
・Pixio which had been affected by a worldwide shortage of semiconductors
began contributing to sales.
・Cosmetics business, which was launched on January 13, was strong, and we actively engage in advertising, including through tie-up videos with YouTuber.
・By strengthening product planning and organizational strength, launched
localized items and expanded sales. All categories, iFace, music toys and low rebound general merchandises, increased sales by 105.7% year-on-year.
|
|
|
|
・Promote the development of returned goods, leading to an increase in donations
|
New Businesses
|
by contract municipalities. Contract municipalities' donations greatly increased by
|
|
35.5% year-on-year, reaching a record high in quarterly sales.
|
|
|
|
Appendix
|
I. Financial Results
|
・Company Profile
|
II. Business Summary
|
・Business Overview
|
III. FY04/22 Year End Estimate
|
・Reference information
Q3 FY04/22 Overview
Net sales and Operating income
Achieved increased sales and profits on consolidated results.
|
(Millions of yen)
|
2021/4
|
|
2022/4
|
|
|
|
|
Finacial statement
|
Q3 results
|
Q3 results
|
Increase
|
% YoY
|
|
|
|
|
/Decrease
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
3,433
|
4,030
|
598
|
17.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
2,142
|
2,509
|
370
|
17.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating income
|
661
|
739
|
78
|
11.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Profit attributable
|
473
|
504
|
31
|
6.6%
|
to owners of parent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
[Reference] 2022/4
Full-year% YoY results
9,979 10.2%
6,411 14.3%
1,874 13.3％
1,448 26.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
13 840 M
118 M
118 M
|Net income 2022
|
1 700 M
14,5 M
14,5 M
|Net Debt 2022
|
-
-
-
|P/E ratio 2022
|9,51x
|Yield 2022
|2,02%
|
|Capitalization
|
16 168 M
138 M
138 M
|Capi. / Sales 2022
|1,17x
|Capi. / Sales 2023
|1,06x
|Nbr of Employees
|387
|Free-Float
|44,9%
|
|
