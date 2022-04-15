Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Hamee Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3134   JP3772000000

HAMEE CORP.

(3134)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  04/15 02:00:00 am EDT
1150.00 JPY   -4.09%
02:20aHAMEE : Notice of the Changes in Organizational Structure and Appointment of Officer
PU
03/30HAMEE : Notice on Issuance of a Sponsored Research Report
PU
03/14HAMEE : Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending April 30, 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hamee : Notice of the Changes in Organizational Structure and Appointment of Officer

04/15/2022 | 02:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

April 15, 2022

Company

Hamee Corp.

Representative

President and CEO

Ikuhiro Mizushima

For inquiries

(Code: 3134, Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Officer

Ippei Takahashi (TEL. +81-465-42-9181)

Notice of the Changes in Organizational Structure and Appointment of Officer

We are pleased to announce that the Board of Directors meeting held today decided on the organizational change and resolved to appoint officer as follows.

Notes

  • 1. Change in organizational structure (on May 1, 2022)

    In the Commerce Business, for the purpose of advancing and growing existing businesses and creating new businesses in parallel and promoting cross-business initiatives (DX, etc.), we will change to a matrix-type organizational structure with each business on the vertical axis and the functional horizontal axis on the horizontal axis.

  • 2. Appointment of Officer (on May 1, 2022)

New

Name

Current

Officer (in charge of the Global Business Promotion Department)

Manager, Global Business Promotion Department

Naoki Morohoshi

Hamee Global secondment

End

(Attached Data)

Organizational structure (on May 1, 2022)

Disclaimer

Hamee Corporation published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 06:19:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HAMEE CORP.
02:20aHAMEE : Notice of the Changes in Organizational Structure and Appointment of Officer
PU
03/30HAMEE : Notice on Issuance of a Sponsored Research Report
PU
03/14HAMEE : Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending April 30, 2022
PU
03/14HAMEE : Financial results briefing materials for the third quarter of the fiscal year endi..
PU
03/14Hamee Corp. Provides Dividend Guidance for the Fiscal Year 2022
CI
03/14Hamee Corp. Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Year Ended April 30, 2022
CI
2021HAMEE : FY Apr 2022 Q2, Hamee Corp. 3134, Financial report
PU
2021HAMEE : FY Apr 2022 Q2, Hamee Corp. 3134,Financial results breifing materials
PU
2021Hamee Corp. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ended April 30, 2022
CI
2021Feedforce Group Inc. completed the acquisition of 26.6% stake in Shippinno Corp from Ha..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 13 840 M 110 M 110 M
Net income 2022 1 700 M 13,5 M 13,5 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,2x
Yield 2022 1,71%
Capitalization 19 061 M 151 M 151 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,38x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 387
Free-Float 44,9%
Chart HAMEE CORP.
Duration : Period :
Hamee Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAMEE CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1 199,00 JPY
Average target price 1 600,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 33,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ikuhiro Mizushima Manager-Business Administration
Ippei Takahashi Executive Officer, Head-Finance & Accounting
Atsushi Higuchi Chairman
Tomohiro Takagi Independent Outside Director
Jiro Yoshino Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HAMEE CORP.-9.51%151
AMAZON.COM, INC.-9.00%1 582 236
JD.COM, INC.-19.28%89 084
COUPANG, INC.-41.05%30 408
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.-21.56%19 642
ETSY, INC.-47.11%14 923