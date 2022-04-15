Hamee : Notice of the Changes in Organizational Structure and Appointment of Officer

April 15, 2022

Company Hamee Corp. Representative President and CEO Ikuhiro Mizushima For inquiries (Code: 3134, Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Ippei Takahashi (TEL. +81-465-42-9181)

Notice of the Changes in Organizational Structure and Appointment of Officer

We are pleased to announce that the Board of Directors meeting held today decided on the organizational change and resolved to appoint officer as follows.

1. Change in organizational structure (on May 1, 2022) In the Commerce Business, for the purpose of advancing and growing existing businesses and creating new businesses in parallel and promoting cross-business initiatives (DX, etc.), we will change to a matrix-type organizational structure with each business on the vertical axis and the functional horizontal axis on the horizontal axis.

2. Appointment of Officer (on May 1, 2022)

New Name Current Officer (in charge of the Global Business Promotion Department) Manager, Global Business Promotion Department Naoki Morohoshi Hamee Global secondment

Organizational structure (on May 1, 2022)