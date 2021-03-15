Hamee : FY Apr 2021 Q3, HAMEE CORP 3134, Financial report 03/15/2021 | 02:03am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter FY04/21 [Japanese GAAP] Name of listed company Hamee Corp. Code Number 3134 Representative (Title) PresidentListed stock exchanges URLhttps://hamee.co.jp/March 15, 2021 (Name) Atsushi HiguchiEastContact (Title) Officer, Accounting & Finance Manager(Name) Tatsuya Sakurai (TEL)+81-465-42-9181 Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report March 15, 2021Scheduled date of commencement of dividend payment -Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results : YesQuarterly results briefing : (Millions of yen are rounded down) FY04/2021 Q3 consolidated result(May 1, 2020 to January 31, 2021) (1)Consolidated Operating resultsNone Video distribution at (https://hamee.co.jp/ir/library/ video) (Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.) Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Net profit attributable to owners of Parent Q3 FY04/21 Q3 FY04/20 Millions of yen 9,055 8,660 % 4.6 13.0 Millions of yen 1,654 1,360 % 21.6 54.2 Millions of yen 1,610 1,373 % 17.3 55.9 Millions of yen 1,145 940 % 21.8 48.9 Q3 FY04/20 897 Millions of yen 45.3%) (NOTE) Comprehensive incomeQ3 FY04/21 1,291 Millions of yen 43.9%) Earnings Per Share Diluted Earnings Per Share Q3 FY04/21 Q3 FY04/20 Yen 72.45 59.27 Yen 71.84 58.83 (2)Consolidated Financial Position Total assets Net assets Equity Ratio Q3 FY04/21 FY04/20 Millions of yen 9,561 8,096 Millions of yen 6,032 4,824 % 62.0 57.9 (Reference) Shareholders' equity Q3 FY04/21 2.Dividends 5,926 Millions of yenFY04/20 4,685 Millions of yen Dividend per share End of first quarter End of second quarter End of the third quarter Year end Total FY04/20 FY04/21 Yen - - Yen 0.00 0.00 Yen - - Yen 7.00 Yen 7.00 FY04/21 (Forecast) 8.00 8.00 None (NOTE) Revisions to the most recently announced dividend forecasts : 3. Forecasts for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2021 (May 1, 2020 to April 30, 2021) (Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.) Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Net profit attributable to owners of Parent Earnings Per Share Full year Millions of yen 12,832 % 13.3 Millions of yen 1,778 % 1.9 Millions of yen 1,764 % 0.4 Millions of yen 1,260 % 17.9 Yen 79.84 (NOTE) Revisions to the most recently announced consolidated earnings forecasts : None (NOTE) Because we manage our performance on an annual basis, our earnings forecasts are only for the full fiscal year. ※ Notes (1)Changes of important subsidiaries during the period : None (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in change in scope of consolidation)New - Exclusion -(2)Application of particular accounts procedures to the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements : None (3)Changes in accounting policies and changes or restatement of accounting estimates ① Changes in accounting policies caused by revision of accounting standards ② Changes in accounting policies other than ① ③ Changes in accounting estimates ④ Restatement : None

: None

: None

: None (4) Number of shares outstanding (common stock) ① Number of shares outstanding at the end of the period(including treasury stock) ② Number of treasury shares at the end of the period ③ Average number of shares during the period 3Q FY04/21 16,214,400Shares FY04/20 16,135,600Shares 3Q FY04/21 377,523Shares FY04/20 343,925Shares 3Q FY04/21 15,808,571Shares 3Q FY04/20 15,860,809Shares ※ This quarterly financial report is not subject to quarterly review by a certified public accountant or auditing firm.

※ Explanations and other special notes concerning the appropriate use of business performance forecasts The forward-looking statements, including earnings forecasts, contained in these materials are based on information currently available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable, and are not promises by the Company regarding future performance. Actual results may differ significantly from these forecasts due to various factors. Please refer to "1. Qualitative information on the current quarter's performance, (3) Explanation of future forecasts such as Consolidated performance Forecasts" on page 3 of the attached material for the assumptions on the performance forecast and notes on the use of the performance forecast. (Reference only) In case of any discrepancies between Japanese version and English version, Japanese Language version shall Prevail. ○Accompanying Materials - Contents 1. Qualitative information on the current quarter's performance ....................................................... 2 (1) Explanation of Operating Results ......................................................................................... 2 (2) Explanation of Financial Position .......................................................................................... 3 (3) Explanation of future forecasts such as Consolidated performance Forecasts ............................. 3 2. Quarter Consolidated Financial Statements ................................................................................ 4 (1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets ................................................................................. 4 (2) Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income ...................................................................................................... 6 (3) Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements .............................................................. 8 (Notes on the Going Concern Assumption) .............................................................................. 8 (Notes on Significant Changes in the Amount of Shareholders' Equity) ........................................ 8 (Segment information, etc.) ................................................................................................... 9 (Business Combinations, etc.) ................................................................................................ 10 (Significant Subsequent Events ) ............................................................................................ 10 1. Qualitative information on the current quarter's performance (1) Explanation of Operating Results During the third quarter of current fiscal year under review, the Japanese economy experienced a severe situation due to the rapid stagnation of social and economic activities when an emergency declaration was issued due to the impact of COVID-19. Despite the gradual resumption of economic activities, due to the reoccurrence of emergency declaration, emergency declaration was signs of convergence of COVID-19 were not visible. As a result, both domestic and overseas economic conditions remain to have downside risks . In this operating environment, Next Engine's earnings grew significantly in the Platform Business as the e-commerce market continued to grow due to changes in consumer behavior. In the Commerce Business, between retail (EC) and wholesale in the sales channel is well balanced. As a result, we continued to take advantage of changes in consumer purchasing channels, the results was over the previous year. As a result of the above, sales in the cumulative third quarter of current fiscal year under review were JPY9,055,834 thousand (up 4.6% YoY), operating income was JPY1,654,761 thousand (up 21.6%), ordinary income was JPY1,610,454 thousand (up 17.3%), and quarterly net profit attributable to owners of parent was JPY1,145,286 thousand (up 21.8%). Results by business segment are as follows. ① Commerce Business In the third quarter of current fiscal year, new iPhone was launched October and November and sales of new iPhone related products were favorable. In addition, sales of First Class and Reflection, the main products of iFace series, increased steadily. In wholesale, although consumers continued to restrain from going out due to the expansion of COVID-19, economic activities resumed with keeping a balance between infection prevention measures and the economy began to recover gradually. However, after the emergency declaration in January 2021, orders slowed and downward trend in sales again. Meanwhile, in domestic retailing, we continued our efforts to establish iFace series as a strong brand with strong support from users. As a result, we won the "Rakuten Shop of the Year 2020" smartphone, tablet and peripheral Genre Award at the Double Year Awards. We also released iFace apps for the aim of ensuring continuous contact with customers and improving customer satisfaction. We will challenge to establish subscription DX model in the commerce business, including the distribution of app-only content and the development of new services. In overseas markets, in the U.S., due to the impact of this infectious disease, retail sales remained strong in the same manner as in the domestic market, resulting in a quarter-on-year increase. We also worked to improve our supply chain, centered on Hamee Global Inc. In addition, Hamee Global Inc, which plans, develops and manufactures original products and supplies products worldwide, including to the Japanese market, has acquired a subsidiary (our sub-subsidiary) in China to further enhance its product development and manufacturing functions based on its global strategy. As a result of the above, the functions of Hamee Shanghi Trade Co, Ltd., our 100% owned subsidiary, will be converted to this entity (our sub-subisidiary) and going to be liquidated. As a result of the above, Commerce Business sales in the cumulative third quarter of current fiscal year JPY7,095,257 thousand (up 0.3% YoY) and segment income (operating income) was JPY1,875,624 thousand (up 12.6%) due to growth in retail sales, which have relatively higher margins, and progress in improving the supply chain through Hamee Global Inc . ② Platform Business During the third quarter of current fiscal year under review, in addition to growth as a seasonal trend (such as Christmas and New Year), the full-year forecast of GMV (order processing amount) for Next Engine is expected to increase significantly, including about JPY1 trillion due to the impact of the expanding e-commerce market, similar to the domestic retail in the Commerce Business described above. In line withthis, the forecast of the number of orders processed for the full fiscal year exceeded 100 million, and sales of Next Engine which are pay-per-use system linked to these transactions, were also favorable. In addition, the acquisition of new contracts has progressed due to the strengthening of customer success activities, and the churn rate has remained stable at a low level. We will continue to focus on upsell measures, including releasing manekine, a marketing solution that utilizes Next Engine data. In this way, we will work to continuously strengthen earnings . As a result of the above, the total number of clients was 4,513 (up 162 clients from the second quarter, according to an in-house survey). In addition, the high marginal profit ratio boosted profits, resulting in a substantial increase of 59.5% over the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. With regard to Hamee Consulting Co., Ltd., which provides sales support consulting for e-commerce businesses, the turnover rate of consultants improved due to organizational improvements. Due in part to the acquisition of a large customer, both sales and profits continued to improve compared with the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. As a result of the above, in the Platform Business, the sales were JPY1,690,049 thousand(up 24.0% YoY) and segment profit (operating profit) was JPY711,397 thousand (up 71.7%) . ③ Others This is related to new businesses that cannot be clearly categorized into either Commerce Business or Platform Business, and includes services for Hometown tax payment support, Hamic POCKET mobile device for elementary school students and RUKAMO ethical net shop. Hometown tax payment support remained strong with sales up 22.5% year-on-year. Hamic POCKET was released in February 2021, and we will work toward profitability in order to achieve our mid-term plan. As a result of the above, the sales were JPY271,299 thousand (up 17.1% YoY). On the other hand, segment loss (operating loss) amounted to JPY174,497 thousand (compared with a loss of JPY90,010 thousand in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year) due to prior investments in Hamic POCKET and other assets. (2) Explanation of Financial Position Total assets at the end of the third quarter increased by JPY1,465,143 thousand from the end of the previous fiscal year to JPY9,561,669 thousand. This was mainly attributable to an increase of JPY784,402 thousand in cash and deposits due to an increase in Quarterly net income attributable to owners of parent, an increase of JPY277,175 thousand in notes and receivable-trade due to an increase in net sales, and an increase of JPY346,662 thousand in other current assets due to an increase in advance payment, etc. Liabilities increased by JPY257,303 thousand from the end of the previous fiscal year to JPY3,529,464 thousand. This was mainly due to a decrease of JPY115,949 thousand in income taxes payable, while accounts payable-other increased by JPY264,731 thousand. Continuing on from the previous fiscal year, as a measure to expand COVID-19, in order to stabilize management, the Company has increased its liquidity on hand through borrowings from financial institutions, and short-term borrowings amounted to JPY1,611,384 thousand. Net assets increased by JPY1,207,839 thousand from the end of the previous fiscal year to JPY6,032,205 thousand. This was mainly due to the recording of Quarterly net income attributable to owners of parent of JPY1,145,286 thousand, an increase of JPY45,655 thousand in capital stock and additional paid-in capital due to the exercise of stock options, an increase of JPY110,541 thousand in dividends from surplus, and an increase of JPY50,519 thousand in treasury stock. (3) Explanation of future forecasts such as Consolidated performance Forecasts There are no changes to the full-year consolidated earnings forecast announced on June 12, 2020. 2. Quarter Consolidated Financial Statements (1)Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets Assets Current assets Cash and deposits 3,453,297 4,237,700 Notes and accounts receivable 1,230,062 1,507,237 Inventory 1,054,844 1,063,368 Work in process 3,382 12,702 Raw materials and supplies 5,207 7,526 Others 523,676 870,339 Allowance for doubtful accounts △11,723 △26,120 Total current assets 6,258,748 7,672,753 Fixed assets Property, plant and equipment Buildings and structures 204,725 207,441 Accumulated depreciation △45,517 △56,274 Buildings and structures, net 159,208 151,167 Tools, furniture and fixtures 440,696 605,781 Accumulated depreciation △329,805 △440,703 Tools, furniture, and fixtures, net 110,891 165,077 Construction in progress 299,015 328,978 Total property, plant and equipment 569,114 645,223 Intangible assets Goodwill 514,544 385,061 Software 230,164 211,593 Trademark rights 16,577 14,706 Others 28 3,344 Total intangible assets 761,315 614,706 Investments and other assets Investment securities 15,342 18,657 Stocks of subsidiaries and affiliates 43,200 44,945 Deferred tax assets 289,000 413,221 Others 159,803 160,643 Allowance for doubtful accounts - △8,482 Total investments and other assets 507,347 628,985 Total noncurrent assets 1,837,777 1,888,915 Total assets 8,096,525 9,561,669 (Thousands of yen) End of previous fiscal year End of 3rd quarter of the year (As of April 30, 2020) (As of January 31, 2021) 4 Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable 166,127 213,596 Short-term loans 1,600,000 1,611,384 Current payableportionoflong-termloans 48,036 48,036 Accounts payable-other 660,915 925,647 Accrued expenses 182,402 202,663 Income taxes payable 453,119 337,170 Provision for bonuses 2,789 35,997 Reserve for sales returns 6,716 7,901 Provision for discount points 2,414 2,812 Others 23,529 32,665 Total current liabilities 3,146,051 3,417,876 Noncurrent liabilities Long-term loan 91,889 55,862 Obligations for retirement 9,365 38,246 Others 24,853 17,479 Total Noncurrent liabilities 126,108 111,588 Total liabilities 3,272,160 3,529,464 Net assets Shareholders' equity Common stock 536,677 582,332 Capital surplus 456,677 521,074 Retained earnings 4,166,941 5,201,685 Treasury stock △313,117 △363,636 Total shareholders' equity 4,847,178 5,941,456 Other accumulated comprehensive income Adjustments on Foreign currency statement translation △161,192 △14,923 Total other accumulated comprehensive income △161,192 △14,923 Stock Option 138,380 105,672 Total net assets 4,824,365 6,032,205 Total liabilities and net assets 8,096,525 9,561,669 (Thousands of yen) End of previous fiscal year End of 3rd quarter of the year (As of April 30, 2020) (As of January 31, 2021) 5 (2)Quarter Consolidated Statements of Income and Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income Quarterly Consolidated income statement third quarter of the fiscal year (Thousands of yen)First 3rd quarter of previous fiscal year (From May 1, 2019 to January 31, 2020)First 3rd quarter of fiscal year (From May 1, 2020 to January 31, 2021) Net sales 8,660,163 9,055,834 Cost of sales 3,887,041 3,444,390 Gross profit 4,773,122 5,611,443 Reversal of reserve for sales returns 6,807 6,716 Provision for reserve for sales returns 8,154 7,901 Gross profit after adjustment of reserve for sales 4,771,774 5,610,259 returns Selling, general and administrative expenses 3,411,209 3,955,497 Operating income 1,360,564 1,654,761 Non-operating income Interest income 721 635 Refund on insurance 19,351 - Compensation income 4,484 10,737 Equity in earnings of associated companies 14,458 1,176 Others 1,679 2,425 Total non-operating income 40,696 14,975 Non-operating expenses Interest expenses 1,569 7,846 Payment Guarantee Fee 5,194 4,932 Foreign exchange losses 16,526 36,444 Others 4,743 10,059 Total non-operating expenses 28,033 59,282 Ordinary profit 1,373,227 1,610,454 Extraordinary income Gain on sales of noncurrent assets - 379 Gain on sales of investment securities - 4,999 Gain on reversal of subscription rights to shares 2,516 1,258 Total extraordinary income 2,516 6,637 Extraordinary losses Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets 1,776 489 Loss on valuation of investment securities - 10,164 Loss on reversal of translation adjustmentsforeigncurrency - 868 Total extraordinary loss 1,776 11,522 Quarter net profit before income taxes and 1,373,966 1,605,570 minority interests Income taxes 463,350 576,855 Income taxes-deferred △29,413 △116,571 Total income taxes 433,936 460,283 Quarterly net profit 940,029 1,145,286 Quarterly net profit attributable to owners of parent 940,029 1,145,286 Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income 3rd Quarter of the fiscal year (Thousands of yen) First 3rd quarter of previous fiscal year First 3rd quarter of fiscal year (From May 1, 2019 to January 31, 2020) (From May 1, 2020 to January 31, 2021) Quarterly net profit 940,029 1,145,286 Other comprehensive income Adjustments on statement translationforeigncurrency △42,622 146,269 Total other comprehensive income △42,622 146,269 Quarterly comprehensive income 897,407 1,291,555 (Details) Quarterly Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent 897,407 1,291,555 Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests - - (3) Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements (Notes on the Going Concern Assumption) Not applicable. (Notes on Significant Changes in the Amount of Shareholders' Equity) Not applicable. (Segment information, etc.) [Segment Information] I Previous Third Quarter (From May 1, 2019 to January 31, 2020) 1.Information on net sales and profits or losses by reported segment (Thousands of yen) Reportable segments Others (NOTE)1 Total Adjusted amount (NOTE)2 Quarterly consolidated amount recorded in the income statement (NOTE)3 Commerce Business Platform Business Total Net sales To external customers Net sales Inter-segment Sales or reclasses 7,072,321 - 1,356,122 6,849 8,428,444 6,849 231,718 - 8,660,163 6,849 - △6,849 8,660,163 - Total 7,072,321 1,362,972 8,435,294 231,718 8,667,012 △6,849 8,660,163 Segment profit/loss (△) 1,665,486 414,384 2,079,870 △90,010 1,989,860 △629,295 1,360,564 (NOTE)1. The "Others" category is a business segment that is not included in reportable segments, and includes Hometown Tax Payment support services, services for EC businesses that are not linked to the main functions of the Next Engine, etc (NOTE)2. Adjusted amount of △JPY629,295 thousand are mainly corporate expenses that are not allocated to each reportable segment, and are mainly general and administrative expenses. (NOTE)3. Segment profit is consistent with operating income in the quarterly consolidated statements of income. (NOTE)4. In line with the significant revision of the initial allocation of the acquisition cost described in "Significant revision of the allocation of the acquisition cost in comparative information" under "Business Combinations, etc.", segment information for the previous third quarter of the consolidated fiscal year is presented after reflecting this revision. 2.Information on impairment loss on noncurrent assets and goodwill by reportable segment Not applicable. II Current Third Quarter (From May 1, 2020 to January 31, 2021) 1.Information on net sales and profits or losses by reported segment (Thousands of yen) Reportable segments Others (NOTE)1 Total Adjusted amount (NOTE)2 Quarterly consolidated amount recorded in the income statement (NOTE)3 Commerce Business Platform Business Total Net sales Sales to customers Inter-segment Sales or reclasses 7,095,257 - 1,689,277 771 8,784,534 771 271,299 - 9,055,834 771 - △771 9,055,834 - Total 7,095,257 1,690,049 8,785,306 271,299 9,056,606 △771 9,055,834 Segment profit /loss (△) 1,875,624 711,397 2,587,021 △174,497 2,412,523 △757,762 1,654,761 (NOTE)1. The "Others" category is a business segment that is not included in reportable segments, and includes Hometown tax payment support, Hamic POCKET mobile device for elementary school students and RUKAMO ethical net shop. (NOTE)2. Adjusted amount of △JPY757,762 thousand is mainly corporate expenses that are not allocated to reportable segments, and mainly general and administrative expenses. (NOTE)3. Segment profit is consistent with operating profit in the quarterly consolidated statements of income. 2.Information on impairment loss on noncurrent assets and goodwill by reportable segment Not applicable. (Business Combinations) Significant revision of the initial allocation of the acquisition cost in comparative information The acquisition of business from JEI DESIGN WORKS Inc by our consolidated subsidiary, Hamee Korea Co, Ltd. (currently Hamee Global Inc.) on October 1, 2019 was accounted for on a provisional basis in the third quarter of the previous fiscal year, but was finalized at the end of the previous fiscal year. In conjunction with the finalization of this provisional accounting treatment, the comparative information included in the quarterly consolidated financial statements for the third quarter of the current fiscal year reflects a significant revision to the initial allocation of the acquisition cost. The amortization of goodwill of goodwill calculated provisionally in the amount of JPY370,000 thousand is JPY414,450 thousand due to the finalization of the accounting treatment. Consequently, Quarterly net income before operating income, ordinary profit and quarter net profit before income taxes and minority interests decreased by JPY23,115 thousand, total income taxes decreased by JPY5,085 thousand, quarterly net profit, quarterly net profit attributable to owners of parent decreased by JPY18,029 thousand, respectively, in the quarterly consolidated statements of income for the third quarter of the previous fiscal year. (Significant Subsequent Events) Not applicable. 10 Attachments Original document

