Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Hamee Corp.    3134   JP3772000000

HAMEE CORP.

(3134)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hamee : FY Apr 2021 Q3, HAMEE CORP 3134, Financial report

03/15/2021 | 02:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter

FY04/21 [Japanese GAAP]

Name of listed company Hamee Corp. Code Number 3134 Representative (Title) PresidentListed stock exchanges URLhttps://hamee.co.jp/March 15, 2021

(Name) Atsushi HiguchiEastContact (Title) Officer, Accounting & Finance Manager(Name) Tatsuya Sakurai (TEL)+81-465-42-9181

Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report

March 15, 2021Scheduled date of commencement of dividend payment -Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results : YesQuarterly results briefing

:

(Millions of yen are rounded down)

FY04/2021 Q3 consolidated result(May 1, 2020 to January 31, 2021)

(1)Consolidated Operating resultsNone Video distribution at (https://hamee.co.jp/ir/library/ video)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net profit attributable to owners of Parent

Q3 FY04/21 Q3 FY04/20

Millions of yen 9,055 8,660

% 4.6 13.0

Millions of yen 1,654 1,360

% 21.6 54.2

Millions of yen 1,610 1,373

% 17.3 55.9

Millions of yen

1,145

940

% 21.8 48.9

Q3 FY04/20 897 Millions of yen 45.3%)

(NOTE) Comprehensive incomeQ3 FY04/21 1,291 Millions of yen 43.9%)

Earnings Per Share

Diluted Earnings Per

Share

Q3 FY04/21 Q3 FY04/20

Yen 72.45 59.27

Yen 71.84 58.83

(2)Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity Ratio

Q3 FY04/21 FY04/20

Millions of yen 9,561 8,096

Millions of yen 6,032 4,824

% 62.0 57.9

(Reference) Shareholders' equity Q3 FY04/21

2.Dividends

5,926 Millions of yenFY04/20

4,685 Millions of yen

Dividend per share

End of first quarter

End of second quarter

End of the third quarter

Year end

Total

FY04/20

FY04/21

Yen - -

Yen 0.00 0.00

Yen - -

Yen 7.00

Yen 7.00

FY04/21 (Forecast)

8.00

8.00

None

(NOTE) Revisions to the most recently announced dividend forecasts

:

3. Forecasts for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2021 (May 1, 2020 to April 30, 2021)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net profit attributable to owners of Parent

Earnings Per

Share

Full year

Millions of yen 12,832

% 13.3

Millions of yen 1,778

% 1.9

Millions of yen 1,764

% 0.4

Millions of yen 1,260

% 17.9

Yen 79.84

(NOTE) Revisions to the most recently announced consolidated earnings forecasts : None

(NOTE) Because we manage our performance on an annual basis, our earnings forecasts are only for the full fiscal year.

Notes

(1)Changes of important subsidiaries during the period : None

(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in change in scope of consolidation)New -

Exclusion -(2)Application of particular accounts procedures to the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements

: None

(3)Changes in accounting policies and changes or restatement of accounting estimates

Changes in accounting policies caused by revision of accounting standards Changes in accounting policies other than ① ③ Changes in accounting estimates Restatement

  • : None

  • : None

  • : None

  • : None

(4) Number of shares outstanding (common stock)

Number of shares outstanding at the end of the period(including treasury stock)

Number of treasury shares at the end of the period Average number of shares during the period

3Q FY04/21

16,214,400Shares

FY04/20

16,135,600Shares

3Q FY04/21

377,523Shares

FY04/20

343,925Shares

3Q FY04/21

15,808,571Shares

3Q FY04/20

15,860,809Shares

  • This quarterly financial report is not subject to quarterly review by a certified public accountant or auditing firm.

  • Explanations and other special notes concerning the appropriate use of business performance forecasts

    The forward-looking statements, including earnings forecasts, contained in these materials are based on information currently available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable, and are not promises by the Company regarding future performance. Actual results may differ significantly from these forecasts due to various factors. Please refer to "1. Qualitative information on the current quarter's performance, (3) Explanation of future forecasts such as Consolidated performance Forecasts" on page 3 of the attached material for the assumptions on the performance forecast and notes on the use of the performance forecast.

    (Reference only)

    In case of any discrepancies between Japanese version and English version, Japanese Language version shall Prevail.

Accompanying Materials - Contents

1. Qualitative information on the current quarter's performance ....................................................... 2

(1) Explanation of Operating Results ......................................................................................... 2

(2) Explanation of Financial Position .......................................................................................... 3

(3) Explanation of future forecasts such as Consolidated performance Forecasts ............................. 3

2. Quarter Consolidated Financial Statements ................................................................................ 4

(1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets ................................................................................. 4 (2) Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Quarterly Consolidated Statements of

Comprehensive Income ...................................................................................................... 6

(3) Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements .............................................................. 8

(Notes on the Going Concern Assumption) .............................................................................. 8

(Notes on Significant Changes in the Amount of Shareholders' Equity) ........................................ 8

(Segment information, etc.) ................................................................................................... 9

(Business Combinations, etc.) ................................................................................................ 10

(Significant Subsequent Events ) ............................................................................................ 10

1. Qualitative information on the current quarter's performance (1) Explanation of Operating Results

During the third quarter of current fiscal year under review, the Japanese economy experienced a severe situation due to the rapid stagnation of social and economic activities when an emergency declaration was issued due to the impact of COVID-19. Despite the gradual resumption of economic activities, due to the reoccurrence of emergency declaration, emergency declaration was signs of convergence of COVID-19 were not visible. As a result, both domestic and overseas economic conditions remain to have downside risks .

In this operating environment, Next Engine's earnings grew significantly in the Platform Business as the e-commerce market continued to grow due to changes in consumer behavior. In the Commerce Business, between retail (EC) and wholesale in the sales channel is well balanced. As a result, we continued to take advantage of changes in consumer purchasing channels, the results was over the previous year.

As a result of the above, sales in the cumulative third quarter of current fiscal year under review were JPY9,055,834 thousand (up 4.6% YoY), operating income was JPY1,654,761 thousand (up 21.6%), ordinary income was JPY1,610,454 thousand (up 17.3%), and quarterly net profit attributable to owners of parent was JPY1,145,286 thousand (up 21.8%).

Results by business segment are as follows.

Commerce Business

In the third quarter of current fiscal year, new iPhone was launched October and November and sales of new iPhone related products were favorable. In addition, sales of First Class and Reflection, the main products of iFace series, increased steadily. In wholesale, although consumers continued to restrain from going out due to the expansion of COVID-19, economic activities resumed with keeping a balance between infection prevention measures and the economy began to recover gradually. However, after the emergency declaration in January 2021, orders slowed and downward trend in sales again. Meanwhile, in domestic retailing, we continued our efforts to establish iFace series as a strong brand with strong support from users. As a result, we won the "Rakuten Shop of the Year 2020" smartphone, tablet and peripheral Genre Award at the Double Year Awards. We also released iFace apps for the aim of ensuring continuous contact with customers and improving customer satisfaction. We will challenge to establish subscription DX model in the commerce business, including the distribution of app-only content and the development of new services.

In overseas markets, in the U.S., due to the impact of this infectious disease, retail sales remained strong in the same manner as in the domestic market, resulting in a quarter-on-year increase. We also worked to improve our supply chain, centered on Hamee Global Inc. In addition, Hamee Global Inc, which plans, develops and manufactures original products and supplies products worldwide, including to the Japanese market, has acquired a subsidiary (our sub-subsidiary) in China to further enhance its product development and manufacturing functions based on its global strategy. As a result of the above, the functions of Hamee Shanghi Trade Co, Ltd., our 100% owned subsidiary, will be converted to this entity (our sub-subisidiary) and going to be liquidated.

As a result of the above, Commerce Business sales in the cumulative third quarter of current fiscal year JPY7,095,257 thousand (up 0.3% YoY) and segment income (operating income) was JPY1,875,624 thousand (up 12.6%) due to growth in retail sales, which have relatively higher margins, and progress in improving the supply chain through Hamee Global Inc .

Platform Business

During the third quarter of current fiscal year under review, in addition to growth as a seasonal trend (such as Christmas and New Year), the full-year forecast of GMV (order processing amount) for Next Engine is expected to increase significantly, including about JPY1 trillion due to the impact of the expanding e-commerce market, similar to the domestic retail in the Commerce Business described above. In line withthis, the forecast of the number of orders processed for the full fiscal year exceeded 100 million, and sales of Next Engine which are pay-per-use system linked to these transactions, were also favorable. In addition, the acquisition of new contracts has progressed due to the strengthening of customer success activities, and the churn rate has remained stable at a low level. We will continue to focus on upsell measures, including releasing manekine, a marketing solution that utilizes Next Engine data. In this way, we will work to continuously strengthen earnings .

As a result of the above, the total number of clients was 4,513 (up 162 clients from the second quarter, according to an in-house survey). In addition, the high marginal profit ratio boosted profits, resulting in a substantial increase of 59.5% over the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

With regard to Hamee Consulting Co., Ltd., which provides sales support consulting for e-commerce businesses, the turnover rate of consultants improved due to organizational improvements. Due in part to the acquisition of a large customer, both sales and profits continued to improve compared with the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

As a result of the above, in the Platform Business, the sales were JPY1,690,049 thousand(up 24.0% YoY) and segment profit (operating profit) was JPY711,397 thousand (up 71.7%) .

Others

This is related to new businesses that cannot be clearly categorized into either Commerce Business or Platform Business, and includes services for Hometown tax payment support, Hamic POCKET mobile device for elementary school students and RUKAMO ethical net shop.

Hometown tax payment support remained strong with sales up 22.5% year-on-year. Hamic POCKET was released in February 2021, and we will work toward profitability in order to achieve our mid-term plan.

As a result of the above, the sales were JPY271,299 thousand (up 17.1% YoY). On the other hand, segment loss (operating loss) amounted to JPY174,497 thousand (compared with a loss of JPY90,010 thousand in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year) due to prior investments in Hamic POCKET and other assets.

(2) Explanation of Financial Position

Total assets at the end of the third quarter increased by JPY1,465,143 thousand from the end of the previous fiscal year to JPY9,561,669 thousand. This was mainly attributable to an increase of JPY784,402 thousand in cash and deposits due to an increase in Quarterly net income attributable to owners of parent, an increase of JPY277,175 thousand in notes and receivable-trade due to an increase in net sales, and an increase of JPY346,662 thousand in other current assets due to an increase in advance payment, etc.

Liabilities increased by JPY257,303 thousand from the end of the previous fiscal year to JPY3,529,464 thousand. This was mainly due to a decrease of JPY115,949 thousand in income taxes payable, while accounts payable-other increased by JPY264,731 thousand. Continuing on from the previous fiscal year, as a measure to expand COVID-19, in order to stabilize management, the Company has increased its liquidity on hand through borrowings from financial institutions, and short-term borrowings amounted to JPY1,611,384 thousand.

Net assets increased by JPY1,207,839 thousand from the end of the previous fiscal year to JPY6,032,205 thousand. This was mainly due to the recording of Quarterly net income attributable to owners of parent of JPY1,145,286 thousand, an increase of JPY45,655 thousand in capital stock and additional paid-in capital due to the exercise of stock options, an increase of JPY110,541 thousand in dividends from surplus, and an increase of JPY50,519 thousand in treasury stock.

(3) Explanation of future forecasts such as Consolidated performance Forecasts

There are no changes to the full-year consolidated earnings forecast announced on June 12, 2020.

2. Quarter Consolidated Financial Statements (1)Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

3,453,297

4,237,700

Notes and accounts receivable

1,230,062

1,507,237

Inventory

1,054,844

1,063,368

Work in process

3,382

12,702

Raw materials and supplies

5,207

7,526

Others

523,676

870,339

Allowance for doubtful accounts

11,723

26,120

Total current assets

6,258,748

7,672,753

Fixed assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures

204,725

207,441

Accumulated depreciation

45,517

56,274

Buildings and structures, net

159,208

151,167

Tools, furniture and fixtures

440,696

605,781

Accumulated depreciation

329,805

440,703

Tools, furniture, and fixtures, net

110,891

165,077

Construction in progress

299,015

328,978

Total property, plant and equipment

569,114

645,223

Intangible assets

Goodwill

514,544

385,061

Software

230,164

211,593

Trademark rights

16,577

14,706

Others

28

3,344

Total intangible assets

761,315

614,706

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

15,342

18,657

Stocks of subsidiaries and affiliates

43,200

44,945

Deferred tax assets

289,000

413,221

Others

159,803

160,643

Allowance for doubtful accounts

-

8,482

Total investments and other assets

507,347

628,985

Total noncurrent assets

1,837,777

1,888,915

Total assets

8,096,525

9,561,669

(Thousands of yen)

End of previous fiscal year

End of 3rd quarter of the year

(As of April 30, 2020)

(As of January 31, 2021)

4

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable

166,127

213,596

Short-term loans

1,600,000

1,611,384

Current payableportionoflong-termloans

48,036

48,036

Accounts payable-other

660,915

925,647

Accrued expenses

182,402

202,663

Income taxes payable

453,119

337,170

Provision for bonuses

2,789

35,997

Reserve for sales returns

6,716

7,901

Provision for discount points

2,414

2,812

Others

23,529

32,665

Total current liabilities

3,146,051

3,417,876

Noncurrent liabilities

Long-term loan

91,889

55,862

Obligations for retirement

9,365

38,246

Others

24,853

17,479

Total Noncurrent liabilities

126,108

111,588

Total liabilities

3,272,160

3,529,464

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Common stock

536,677

582,332

Capital surplus

456,677

521,074

Retained earnings

4,166,941

5,201,685

Treasury stock

313,117

363,636

Total shareholders' equity

4,847,178

5,941,456

Other accumulated comprehensive income

Adjustments on Foreign currency statement translation

161,192

14,923

Total other accumulated comprehensive income

161,192

14,923

Stock Option

138,380

105,672

Total net assets

4,824,365

6,032,205

Total liabilities and net assets

8,096,525

9,561,669

(Thousands of yen)

End of previous fiscal year

End of 3rd quarter of the year

(As of April 30, 2020)

(As of January 31, 2021)

5

(2)Quarter Consolidated Statements of Income and Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

Quarterly Consolidated income statement

third quarter of the fiscal year

(Thousands of yen)First 3rd quarter of previous fiscal year

(From May 1, 2019 to January 31, 2020)First 3rd quarter of fiscal year

(From May 1, 2020 to January 31, 2021)

Net sales

8,660,163

9,055,834

Cost of sales

3,887,041

3,444,390

Gross profit

4,773,122

5,611,443

Reversal of reserve for sales returns

6,807

6,716

Provision for reserve for sales returns

8,154

7,901

Gross profit after adjustment of reserve for sales

4,771,774

5,610,259

returns

Selling, general and administrative expenses

3,411,209

3,955,497

Operating income

1,360,564

1,654,761

Non-operating income

Interest income

721

635

Refund on insurance

19,351

-

Compensation income

4,484

10,737

Equity in earnings of associated companies

14,458

1,176

Others

1,679

2,425

Total non-operating income

40,696

14,975

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

1,569

7,846

Payment Guarantee Fee

5,194

4,932

Foreign exchange losses

16,526

36,444

Others

4,743

10,059

Total non-operating expenses

28,033

59,282

Ordinary profit

1,373,227

1,610,454

Extraordinary income

Gain on sales of noncurrent assets

-

379

Gain on sales of investment securities

-

4,999

Gain on reversal of subscription rights to shares

2,516

1,258

Total extraordinary income

2,516

6,637

Extraordinary losses

Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets

1,776

489

Loss on valuation of investment securities

-

10,164

Loss on reversal of translation adjustmentsforeigncurrency

-

868

Total extraordinary loss

1,776

11,522

Quarter net profit before income taxes and

1,373,966

1,605,570

minority interests

Income taxes

463,350

576,855

Income taxes-deferred

29,413

116,571

Total income taxes

433,936

460,283

Quarterly net profit

940,029

1,145,286

Quarterly net profit attributable to owners of parent

940,029

1,145,286

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

3rd Quarter of the fiscal year

(Thousands of yen)

First 3rd quarter of previous fiscal year First 3rd quarter of fiscal year

(From May 1, 2019 to January 31, 2020)

(From May 1, 2020 to January 31, 2021)

Quarterly net profit

940,029

1,145,286

Other comprehensive income

Adjustments on statement translationforeigncurrency

42,622

146,269

Total other comprehensive income

42,622

146,269

Quarterly comprehensive income

897,407

1,291,555

(Details)

Quarterly Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent

897,407

1,291,555

Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests

-

-

(3) Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements

(Notes on the Going Concern Assumption)

Not applicable.

(Notes on Significant Changes in the Amount of Shareholders' Equity)

Not applicable.

(Segment information, etc.)

[Segment Information]

I Previous Third Quarter (From May 1, 2019 to January 31, 2020)

1.Information on net sales and profits or losses by reported segment

(Thousands of yen)

Reportable segments

Others (NOTE)1

Total

Adjusted amount (NOTE)2

Quarterly consolidated amount recorded in the income statement (NOTE)3

Commerce Business

Platform Business

Total

Net sales

To external customers Net sales

Inter-segment Sales or reclasses

7,072,321

-

1,356,122

6,849

8,428,444

6,849

231,718

-

8,660,163

6,849

- 6,849

8,660,163

-

Total

7,072,321

1,362,972

8,435,294

231,718

8,667,012

6,849

8,660,163

Segment profit/loss (△)

1,665,486

414,384

2,079,870

90,010

1,989,860

629,295

1,360,564

(NOTE)1. The "Others" category is a business segment that is not included in reportable segments, and includes

Hometown Tax Payment support services, services for EC businesses that are not linked to the main functions of the Next Engine, etc

(NOTE)2. Adjusted amount of JPY629,295 thousand are mainly corporate expenses that are not allocated to each reportable segment, and are mainly general and administrative expenses.

(NOTE)3. Segment profit is consistent with operating income in the quarterly consolidated statements of income.

(NOTE)4. In line with the significant revision of the initial allocation of the acquisition cost described in "Significant revision of the allocation of the acquisition cost in comparative information" under "Business Combinations, etc.", segment information for the previous third quarter of the consolidated fiscal year is presented after reflecting this revision.

2.Information on impairment loss on noncurrent assets and goodwill by reportable segment

Not applicable.

II Current Third Quarter (From May 1, 2020 to January 31, 2021)

1.Information on net sales and profits or losses by reported segment

(Thousands of yen)

Reportable segments

Others (NOTE)1

Total

Adjusted amount (NOTE)2

Quarterly consolidated amount recorded in the income statement (NOTE)3

Commerce Business

Platform Business

Total

Net sales

Sales to customers

Inter-segment Sales or reclasses

7,095,257

-

1,689,277

771

8,784,534

771

271,299

-

9,055,834

771

- 771

9,055,834

-

Total

7,095,257

1,690,049

8,785,306

271,299

9,056,606

771

9,055,834

Segment profit /loss (△)

1,875,624

711,397

2,587,021

174,497

2,412,523

757,762

1,654,761

(NOTE)1. The "Others" category is a business segment that is not included in reportable segments, and includes Hometown tax payment support, Hamic POCKET mobile device for elementary school students and RUKAMO ethical net shop.

(NOTE)2. Adjusted amount of JPY757,762 thousand is mainly corporate expenses that are not allocated to reportable segments, and mainly general and administrative expenses.

(NOTE)3. Segment profit is consistent with operating profit in the quarterly consolidated statements of income.

2.Information on impairment loss on noncurrent assets and goodwill by reportable segment

Not applicable.

(Business Combinations)

Significant revision of the initial allocation of the acquisition cost in comparative information

The acquisition of business from JEI DESIGN WORKS Inc by our consolidated subsidiary, Hamee Korea Co, Ltd. (currently Hamee Global Inc.) on October 1, 2019 was accounted for on a provisional basis in the third quarter of the previous fiscal year, but was finalized at the end of the previous fiscal year.

In conjunction with the finalization of this provisional accounting treatment, the comparative information included in the quarterly consolidated financial statements for the third quarter of the current fiscal year reflects a significant revision to the initial allocation of the acquisition cost. The amortization of goodwill of goodwill calculated provisionally in the amount of JPY370,000 thousand is JPY414,450 thousand due to the finalization of the accounting treatment.

Consequently, Quarterly net income before operating income, ordinary profit and quarter net profit before income taxes and minority interests decreased by JPY23,115 thousand, total income taxes decreased by JPY5,085 thousand, quarterly net profit, quarterly net profit attributable to owners of parent decreased by JPY18,029 thousand, respectively, in the quarterly consolidated statements of income for the third quarter of the previous fiscal year.

(Significant Subsequent Events)

Not applicable.

10

Disclaimer

Hamee Corporation published this content on 15 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2021 06:02:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HAMEE CORP.
02:03aHAMEE  : FY Apr 2021 Q3, HAMEE CORP 3134, Financial report
PU
02:03aHAMEE  : Summary of Financial Results for the third quarter 2021
PU
02:03aHAMEE  : FY Apr 2021 Q3, HAMEE CORP 3134,Financial results briefing materials
PU
2020HAMEE  : FY Apr 2021 Q1, HAMEE CORP 3134, Financial report
PU
2020HAMEE  : FY Apr 2021 Q1, HAMEE CORP 3134,Financial results briefing materials
PU
2020HAMEE CORP.  : annual earnings release
2019HAMEE CORP  : annual earnings release
2018HAMEE CORP  : half-yearly earnings release
2018HAMEE CORP  : annual earnings release
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 12 590 M 115 M 115 M
Net income 2021 1 290 M 11,8 M 11,8 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,3x
Yield 2021 0,50%
Capitalization 26 226 M 241 M 240 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,08x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,84x
Nbr of Employees 353
Free-Float 45,3%
Chart HAMEE CORP.
Duration : Period :
Hamee Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAMEE CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 2 350,00 JPY
Last Close Price 1 656,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 51,0%
Spread / Average Target 41,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 32,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Atsushi Higuchi President & Representative Director
Yukihiro Tomiyama CFO, Executive Officer, Head-Finance & Accounting
Keita Yagi Independent Outside Director
Tomohiro Takagi Independent Outside Director
Ikuhiro Mizushima Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HAMEE CORP.-17.16%241
AMAZON.COM, INC.-5.14%1 555 758
JD.COM, INC.-4.41%130 378
WAYFAIR INC.40.06%32 759
ETSY, INC.24.30%27 875
ALLEGRO.EU SA-23.65%17 256
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ