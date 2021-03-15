Hamee : Summary of Financial Results for the third quarter 2021

Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter
FY04/21 [Japanese GAAP]
Name of listed company Hamee Corp. Code Number 3134 Representative (Title) PresidentListed stock exchanges URLhttps://hamee.co.jp/March 15, 2021
(Name) Atsushi HiguchiEastContact (Title) Officer, Accounting & Finance Manager(Name) Tatsuya Sakurai (TEL)+81-465-42-9181
Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report
March 15, 2021Scheduled date of commencement of dividend payment -Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results : YesQuarterly results briefing
:
(Millions of yen are rounded down)
FY04/2021 Q3 consolidated result(May 1, 2020 to January 31, 2021)
(1)Consolidated Operating results
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
|
Net sales
|
Operating income
|
Ordinary income
|
Net profit attributable to owners of Parent
|
Q3 FY04/21 Q3 FY04/20
|
Millions of yen 9,055 8,660
|
% 4.6 13.0
|
Millions of yen 1,654 1,360
|
% 21.6 54.2
|
Millions of yen 1,610 1,373
|
% 17.3 55.9
|
Millions of yen
1,145
940
|
% 21.8 48.9
Q3 FY04/21 1,291 Millions of yen 43.9%)
(NOTE) Comprehensive income
Q3 FY04/20 897 Millions of yen 45.3%)
|
Earnings Per Share
|
Diluted Earnings Per
Share
|
Q3 FY04/21 Q3 FY04/20
|
Yen 72.45 59.27
|
Yen 71.84 58.83
(2)Consolidated Financial Position
|
Total assets
|
Net assets
|
Equity Ratio
|
Q3 FY04/21 FY04/20
|
Millions of yen 9,561 8,096
|
Millions of yen 6,032 4,824
|
% 62.0 57.9
(Reference) Shareholders' equity Q3 FY04/21
2.Dividends
5,926 Millions of yenFY04/20
4,685 Millions of yen
|
Dividend per share
|
End of first quarter
|
End of second quarter
|
End of the third quarter
|
Year end
|
Total
|
FY04/20
FY04/21
|
Yen - -
|
Yen 0.00 0.00
|
Yen - -
|
Yen 7.00
|
Yen 7.00
|
|
FY04/21 (Forecast)
|
8.00
|
8.00
(NOTE) Revisions to the most recently announced dividend forecasts
:None
3. Forecasts for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2021 (May 1, 2020 to April 30, 2021)
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
|
Net sales
|
Operating income
|
Ordinary income
|
Net profit attributable to owners of Parent
|
Earnings Per
Share
|
Full year
|
Millions of yen 12,832
|
% 13.3
|
Millions of yen 1,778
|
% 1.9
|
Millions of yen 1,764
|
% 0.4
|
Millions of yen 1,260
|
% 17.9
|
Yen 79.84
(NOTE) Revisions to the most recently announced consolidated earnings forecasts : None
(NOTE) Because we manage our performance on an annual basis, our earnings forecasts are only for the full fiscal year.
※ Notes
(1)Changes of important subsidiaries during the period : None
(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in change in scope of consolidation)New -
Exclusion -(2)Application of particular accounts procedures to the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements
: None
(3)Changes in accounting policies and changes or restatement of accounting estimates
① Changes in accounting policies caused by revision of accounting standards ② Changes in accounting policies other than ① ③ Changes in accounting estimates ④ Restatement
-
: None
-
: None
-
: None
-
: None
(4) Number of shares outstanding (common stock)
① Number of shares outstanding at the end of the period(including treasury stock)
② Number of treasury shares at the end of the period ③ Average number of shares during the period
|
3Q FY04/21
|
16,214,400Shares
|
FY04/20
|
16,135,600Shares
|
3Q FY04/21
|
377,523Shares
|
FY04/20
|
343,925Shares
|
3Q FY04/21
|
15,808,571Shares
|
3Q FY04/20
|
15,860,809Shares
-
※ This quarterly financial report is not subject to quarterly review by a certified public accountant or auditing firm.
-
※ Explanations and other special notes concerning the appropriate use of business performance forecasts
The forward-looking statements, including earnings forecasts, contained in these materials are based on information currently available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable, and are not promises by the Company regarding future performance. Actual results may differ significantly from these forecasts due to various factors. Please refer to "1. Qualitative information on the current quarter's performance, (3) Explanation of future forecasts such as Consolidated performance Forecasts" on page 3 of the attached material for the assumptions on the performance forecast and notes on the use of the performance forecast.
(Reference only)
In case of any discrepancies between Japanese version and English version, Japanese Language version shall Prevail.