Hamee : Summary of Financial Results for the third quarter 2021

03/15/2021 | 02:03am EDT
Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter

FY04/21 [Japanese GAAP]

Name of listed company Hamee Corp. Code Number 3134 Representative (Title) PresidentListed stock exchanges URLhttps://hamee.co.jp/March 15, 2021

(Name) Atsushi HiguchiEastContact (Title) Officer, Accounting & Finance Manager(Name) Tatsuya Sakurai (TEL)+81-465-42-9181

Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report

March 15, 2021Scheduled date of commencement of dividend payment -Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results : YesQuarterly results briefing

:

(Millions of yen are rounded down)

FY04/2021 Q3 consolidated result(May 1, 2020 to January 31, 2021)

(1)Consolidated Operating resultsNone Video distribution at (https://hamee.co.jp/ir/library/ video)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net profit attributable to owners of Parent

Q3 FY04/21 Q3 FY04/20

Millions of yen 9,055 8,660

% 4.6 13.0

Millions of yen 1,654 1,360

% 21.6 54.2

Millions of yen 1,610 1,373

% 17.3 55.9

Millions of yen

1,145

940

% 21.8 48.9

Q3 FY04/21 1,291 Millions of yen 43.9%)

(NOTE) Comprehensive income

Q3 FY04/20 897 Millions of yen 45.3%)

Earnings Per Share

Diluted Earnings Per

Share

Q3 FY04/21 Q3 FY04/20

Yen 72.45 59.27

Yen 71.84 58.83

(2)Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity Ratio

Q3 FY04/21 FY04/20

Millions of yen 9,561 8,096

Millions of yen 6,032 4,824

% 62.0 57.9

(Reference) Shareholders' equity Q3 FY04/21

2.Dividends

5,926 Millions of yenFY04/20

4,685 Millions of yen

Dividend per share

End of first quarter

End of second quarter

End of the third quarter

Year end

Total

FY04/20

FY04/21

Yen - -

Yen 0.00 0.00

Yen - -

Yen 7.00

Yen 7.00

FY04/21 (Forecast)

8.00

8.00

(NOTE) Revisions to the most recently announced dividend forecasts

:None

3. Forecasts for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2021 (May 1, 2020 to April 30, 2021)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net profit attributable to owners of Parent

Earnings Per

Share

Full year

Millions of yen 12,832

% 13.3

Millions of yen 1,778

% 1.9

Millions of yen 1,764

% 0.4

Millions of yen 1,260

% 17.9

Yen 79.84

(NOTE) Revisions to the most recently announced consolidated earnings forecasts : None

(NOTE) Because we manage our performance on an annual basis, our earnings forecasts are only for the full fiscal year.

Notes

(1)Changes of important subsidiaries during the period : None

(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in change in scope of consolidation)New -

Exclusion -(2)Application of particular accounts procedures to the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements

: None

(3)Changes in accounting policies and changes or restatement of accounting estimates

Changes in accounting policies caused by revision of accounting standards Changes in accounting policies other than ① ③ Changes in accounting estimates Restatement

  • : None

  • : None

  • : None

  • : None

(4) Number of shares outstanding (common stock)

Number of shares outstanding at the end of the period(including treasury stock)

Number of treasury shares at the end of the period Average number of shares during the period

3Q FY04/21

16,214,400Shares

FY04/20

16,135,600Shares

3Q FY04/21

377,523Shares

FY04/20

343,925Shares

3Q FY04/21

15,808,571Shares

3Q FY04/20

15,860,809Shares

  • This quarterly financial report is not subject to quarterly review by a certified public accountant or auditing firm.

  • Explanations and other special notes concerning the appropriate use of business performance forecasts

    The forward-looking statements, including earnings forecasts, contained in these materials are based on information currently available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable, and are not promises by the Company regarding future performance. Actual results may differ significantly from these forecasts due to various factors. Please refer to "1. Qualitative information on the current quarter's performance, (3) Explanation of future forecasts such as Consolidated performance Forecasts" on page 3 of the attached material for the assumptions on the performance forecast and notes on the use of the performance forecast.

    (Reference only)

    In case of any discrepancies between Japanese version and English version, Japanese Language version shall Prevail.

Disclaimer

Hamee Corporation published this content on 15 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2021 06:02:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 12 590 M 115 M 115 M
Net income 2021 1 290 M 11,8 M 11,8 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,3x
Yield 2021 0,50%
Capitalization 26 226 M 241 M 240 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,08x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,84x
Nbr of Employees 353
Free-Float 45,3%
Chart HAMEE CORP.
Duration : Period :
Hamee Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAMEE CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 2 350,00 JPY
Last Close Price 1 656,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 51,0%
Spread / Average Target 41,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 32,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Atsushi Higuchi President & Representative Director
Yukihiro Tomiyama CFO, Executive Officer, Head-Finance & Accounting
Keita Yagi Independent Outside Director
Tomohiro Takagi Independent Outside Director
Ikuhiro Mizushima Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HAMEE CORP.-17.16%241
AMAZON.COM, INC.-5.14%1 555 758
JD.COM, INC.-4.41%130 378
WAYFAIR INC.40.06%32 759
ETSY, INC.24.30%27 875
ALLEGRO.EU SA-23.65%17 256
