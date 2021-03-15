Hamee : Summary of Financial Results for the third quarter 2021

Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter

FY04/2021 Q3 consolidated result(May 1, 2020 to January 31, 2021)

(1)Consolidated Operating results

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Net profit attributable to owners of Parent Q3 FY04/21 Q3 FY04/20 Millions of yen 9,055 8,660 % 4.6 13.0 Millions of yen 1,654 1,360 % 21.6 54.2 Millions of yen 1,610 1,373 % 17.3 55.9 Millions of yen 1,145 940 % 21.8 48.9 Q3 FY04/21 1,291 Millions of yen 43.9%)

(NOTE) Comprehensive income

Q3 FY04/20 897 Millions of yen 45.3%)

Earnings Per Share Diluted Earnings Per Share Q3 FY04/21 Q3 FY04/20 Yen 72.45 59.27 Yen 71.84 58.83 (2)Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets Net assets Equity Ratio Q3 FY04/21 FY04/20 Millions of yen 9,561 8,096 Millions of yen 6,032 4,824 % 62.0 57.9 (Reference) Shareholders' equity Q3 FY04/21

2.Dividends

5,926 Millions of yenFY04/20

4,685 Millions of yen

Dividend per share End of first quarter End of second quarter End of the third quarter Year end Total FY04/20 FY04/21 Yen - - Yen 0.00 0.00 Yen - - Yen 7.00 Yen 7.00 FY04/21 (Forecast) 8.00 8.00 (NOTE) Revisions to the most recently announced dividend forecasts

:None

3. Forecasts for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2021 (May 1, 2020 to April 30, 2021)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Net profit attributable to owners of Parent Earnings Per Share Full year Millions of yen 12,832 % 13.3 Millions of yen 1,778 % 1.9 Millions of yen 1,764 % 0.4 Millions of yen 1,260 % 17.9 Yen 79.84 (NOTE) Revisions to the most recently announced consolidated earnings forecasts : None

(NOTE) Because we manage our performance on an annual basis, our earnings forecasts are only for the full fiscal year.

