Hamelin Gold : Amended - West Tanami Gold Project - Exploration Update

Amended - West Tanami Gold Project - Exploration Update

Please see attached an amended version of the announcement released on 14 June 2022 titled "West Tanami Gold Project - Exploration Update" providing an additional cautionary statement regarding the visual mineralisation observations.

This announcement has been approved for release by the Managing Director of Hamelin Gold.

ABOUT HAMELIN GOLD

Hamelin Gold Limited (ASX:HMG) is an ASX-listed gold exploration company based in Perth, Western Australia. The Company has a landholding of more than 2,200km2 in the Tanami Gold Province in the north east of WA.

The Tanami hosts one of Australia's most exciting gold discoveries in the recent decades at Newmont Corporation's Callie Operations in the Northern Territory. Hamelin believes its belt-scale project area has strong geological and structural similarities to the Callie region and has the potential to host a major new gold discovery.

The Company has a strong Board and Management team and is well funded after completing an IPO which raised $10 million in November 2021.

Hamelin's shareholders include highly regarded gold miners Gold Fields Limited (JSE/NYSE:GFI) and Silver Lake Resources Limited (ASX:SLR).