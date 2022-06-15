Hamelin Gold : Amended - West Tanami Gold Project - Exploration Update

Amended - West Tanami Gold Project - Exploration Update
Please see attached an amended version of the announcement released on 14 June 2022 titled "West Tanami Gold Project - Exploration Update" providing an additional cautionary statement regarding the visual mineralisation observations.
This announcement has been approved for release by the Managing Director of Hamelin Gold.
14 June 2022
West Tanami Gold Project - Exploration Update
Highlights:
Diamond drilling completed (892m) at Bandicoot and Quenda prospects (EIS co-funded)
RC drilling completed at Camel with diamond drilling in progress (EIS co-funded)
Quartz veining with sulphides observed at first diamond drill hole at Camel(TSD0005) similar to that seen in CMDD002 that contained:
7.25m @ 3.09g/t Au from 94.75m
A downdip hole (TSD0006) collared 100m south of TSD0005, has commenced
First assays from RC and diamond drilling expected in July / August 2022
High resolution drone photography and rock chip sampling of previously unsampled outcropping quartz veins at Camel has been completed
Upcoming Activity:
RC drilling at Hutch's Find - June 2022
Afghan and Mojave diamond drilling - June 2022
EIS co-funded diamond drilling at Fremlins planned to commence in August 2022
Hamelin Gold Limited ("Hamelin" or the "Company") (ASX:HMG) is pleased to provide an update on the exploration program currently in progress at the West Tanami Gold Project in Western Australia.
Commenting on the current program, Hamelin Gold Managing Director Peter Bewick said:
"It has been a promising start to 2022 exploration program at the West Tanami project. Observations from the first diamond drill hole drilled at Camel are highly encouraging and a follow up hole has commenced. High-resolution drone photography has significantly extended the footprint of the potentially mineralised area at Camel by identifying multiple previously unsampled outcropping quartz veins.
Hamelin currently have two drill rigs operating in the West Tanami and in this current program we will see initial RC and/or diamond drilling at seven large scale gold prospects. We expect to receive first assays from this program in July / August 2022."
Figure 1: DDH-1 diamond drill rig operating at the West Tanami Gold Project
Camel Prospect
The Camel gold prospect is defined by a 2km long gold and arsenic regolith anomaly. Previous drilling at the prospect is dominated by shallow RAB and RC holes with only five holes drilled deeper than 120m across the prospect.
The EIS co-funded diamond drilling program at Camel was designed to determine the orientation, extent and frequency of the mineralised quartz vein arrays recently mapped at surface and to outline the geological architecture of the prospect. The first hole in this program, TSD0005, was recently completed to a depth of 365.9 metres. Numerous zones of laminated and brecciated quartz veining were noted throughout the dolerite host rock with more extensive veining noted at approximately 120 and 150 metres downhole. The quartz veining is commonly associated with finely disseminated sulphides and occasional coarser sulphide blebs and disseminations. Sulphides are predominantly pyrite with lesser arsenopyrite in the upper part of the hole and become more pyrrhotite dominant at depth.
The style of quartz veining noted in TSD0005 appears similar in nature to that observed in CMDD002 drilled by Tanami Gold NL in 2010, 200 metres to the north of TSD0005. Drillhole CMDD002, one of only two diamond holes previously drilled at Camel, returned an interval of 7.25m @ 3.09g/t Au from 94.75m including 0.45m @ 11.45g/t Au1. The mineralised intersection in CMDD002 (Figure 2) and similar veins drilled in TSD0005 (Figure 3 and 4) are illustrated below.
Figure 2: Mineralised intersection of 7.25m @ 3.09g/t Au from 94.75m in CMDD002 drilled in 2010
Figure 3: Hamelin's first diamond hole at Camel - TSD0005 (116m to 120.5m)
Figure 4: TSD0005 (140m to 145.5m)
A second hole is currently being drilled at Camel. TSD0006 has been collar 100 metres south of TSD0005 and is targeting the down dip extensions of the zones of veining seen in TSD0005.
The drill core from Camel will be logged on site before being transported to Perth for cutting and sampling. Assays results from these holes are expected to be reported on in the September 2022 quarter.
Hole_ID
Hole_Type
Grid
MGA_East
MGA_North
MGA_RL
Azi
Dip
EOH(m)
TSD0005
Diamond
MGA94_52
441935
7791245
447
000
-60
365.9
TSD0006
Diamond
MGA94_52
441935
7791145
447
000
-60
In progress
Table 1: Camel collar location information. AZI = Azimuth, EOH= End of hole depth in metres
High Resolution Drone Photography
Low lying hills dominate the topography at the Camel prospect. A drone has been deployed to collect detailed aerial photography over the central part of the Camel prospect to assist in the identification and mapping of the various sets of outcropping quartz veins. Many previously unsampled quartz veins have been discovered and mapped at Camel utilizing the drone photography which has significantly extended the footprint of the potentially mineralised area. A program of rock chip sampling of both the previously known and newly discovered quartz veins has been completed to determine which vein sets might be gold bearing. The results from this initial surface sampling program are expected in late July 2022. Further surface sampling at Camel will be contemplated once results from the initial program have been received. Based on the success of the drone program at Camel additional surveys will be completed over other priority West Tanami prospects.
Bandicoot and Quenda
The EIS co-funded diamond drilling program at the Bandicoot and Quenda prospects has been completed. Drilling was designed to test for the source of the enhanced magnetic anomalism seen at both prospects (see Figure 5). Several gold systems within the Tanami region are associated with elevated magnetic signatures interpreted to be associated with hydrothermal alteration of the host rocks by gold mineralising fluids.
Figure 5: Detailed TMI magnetics over regional residual gravity. Note discrete magnetic anomalies at Bandicoot,
Quenda and Camel prospects and structural offsets of the complex folded underlying stratigraphy.
