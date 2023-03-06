Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company
  News
  Summary
HAMILTON BEACH BRANDS HOLDING COMPANY ANNOUNCES DATES OF ITS 2022 FOURTH QUARTER EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL

03/06/2023 | 06:31am EST
GLEN ALLEN, Va., March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE: HBB) announced today that it will release its 2022 fourth quarter financial results and file its 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, after the close of the market on Thursday, March 9, 2023.

The Company will host a conference call on Friday, March 10, 2023, to discuss its results. 

            Conference Call:         

Friday, March 10, 2023

            Time:                           

9:30 a.m. (Eastern Time)

            Telephone:                   

888-350-3452 (toll free) International 647-362-9199


Conference ID: 1809480


(Call in at least five minutes before start time)

The conference call will also be webcast live over the internet. To access the call, go to www.hamiltonbeachbrands.com. Please allow 15 minutes to register, download and install any necessary software. An archive of the webcast will be available on the company website.

About Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company operates through its wholly owned subsidiary Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc., a leading designer, marketer, and distributor of a wide range of branded small electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, fast food chains, bars, and hotels.  The Company's owned consumer brands include Hamilton Beach®, Proctor Silex®, Hamilton Beach Professional®, Weston®, TrueAir®, Brightline® and Hamilton Beach Health®.  The Company's owned commercial brands include Hamilton Beach Commercial® and Proctor Silex Commercial®.  Hamilton Beach Brands licenses the brands for Wolf Gourmet® countertop appliances, CHI® premium garment care products, Clorox® air purifiers, and Brita® countertop water appliances. Through exclusive multiyear agreements, Hamilton Beach Brands designs, sells, markets and distributes the Bartesian® premium cocktail delivery system and the Smart Sharps Bin® from Hamilton Beach Health® powered by HealthBeacon®. For more information about Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, visit hamiltonbeachbrands.com.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company logo (PRNewsfoto/Hamilton Beach Brands Holding C)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hamilton-beach-brands-holding-company-announces-dates-of-its-2022-fourth-quarter-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301762848.html

SOURCE Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company


© PRNewswire 2023
