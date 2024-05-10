GLEN ALLEN, Va., May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE: HBB) has approved a 4.5% increase in the Company's regular quarterly cash dividend, raising the quarterly amount from $0.11 per share to $0.115 per share.

The dividend is payable on both the Class A and Class B Common Stock and will be paid June 14, 2024, to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 31, 2024.

About Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company operates through its wholly owned subsidiary Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc., a leading designer, marketer, and distributor of a wide range of branded small electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, fast food chains, bars, and hotels. The Company's owned consumer brands include Hamilton Beach®, Proctor Silex®, Hamilton Beach Professional®, Weston®, and TrueAir®. The Company's owned commercial brands include Hamilton Beach Commercial® and Proctor Silex Commercial®. The Company licenses the brands for Wolf Gourmet® countertop appliances, CHI® premium garment care products, Clorox™ True HEPA air purifiers, and Brita Hub™ countertop electric water filtration appliances. The Company has exclusive multiyear agreements to design, sell, market, and distribute Bartesian® cocktail makers and Numilk® plant-based milk makers. The Company's Hamilton Beach Health subsidiary is focused on expanding the Company's participation in the home health market. In February 2024, Hamilton Beach Health acquired HealthBeacon, a medical technology firm and strategic partner of the Company since 2021. HealthBeacon develops connected devices that enable patients to manage at home chronic conditions that require the use of injectable medications, and it provides other health services. For more information about Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, visit hamiltonbeachbrands.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hamilton-beach-brands-holding-company-announces-quarterly-dividend-increase-302142700.html

SOURCE Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company