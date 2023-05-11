Advanced search
    HBB   US40701T1043

HAMILTON BEACH BRANDS HOLDING COMPANY

(HBB)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-11 pm EDT
10.60 USD   +1.53%
HAMILTON BEACH BRANDS HOLDING COMPANY INCREASES DIVIDEND BY 5%

05/11/2023 | 04:15pm EDT
GLEN ALLEN, Va., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE: HBB) has approved a 5% increase in the Company's regular quarterly cash dividend, raising the quarterly amount from $0.105 per share to $0.11 per share.

The dividend is payable on both the Class A and Class B Common Stock and will be paid June 15, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 1, 2023.

About Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company
Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company operates through its wholly owned subsidiary Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc., a leading designer, marketer, and distributor of a wide range of branded small electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, fast food chains, bars, and hotels. The Company's owned consumer brands include Hamilton Beach®, Proctor Silex®, Hamilton Beach Professional®, Weston®, TrueAir®, and Hamilton Beach Health®. The Company's owned commercial brands include Hamilton Beach Commercial® and Proctor Silex Commercial®. Hamilton Beach Brands licenses the brands for Wolf Gourmet® countertop appliances, CHI® premium garment care products, Clorox™ True HEPA air purifiers, and Brita Hub™ countertop electric water filtration appliances. Hamilton Beach Brands has exclusive multiyear agreements to design, sell, market and distribute Bartesian® premium cocktail delivery machines, the Smart Sharps Bin™ from Hamilton Beach Health® powered by HealthBeacon®, and specialty appliances to create Numilk® non-dairy fresh milk on demand. For more information about Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, visit hamiltonbeachbrands.com.

