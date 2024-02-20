Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company is a holding company that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc. (HBB). HBB is a designer, marketer, and distributor of a range of branded, small electric household and specialty housewares appliances, including air fryers, blenders, coffee makers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters and toaster ovens. HBB also designs, markets and distributes commercial products for restaurants, fast food chains, bars and hotels. HBB operates in the consumer, commercial and specialty small appliance markets. HBB markets its consumer products under the Hamilton Beach and Proctor Silex brands. HBB participates in the premium market with its owned brands Hamilton Beach Professional and Weston farm-to-table and field-to-table food processing equipment. HBB markets its commercial products under the Hamilton Beach Commercial and the Proctor Silex Commercial brands.