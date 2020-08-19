Log in
HAMILTON BEACH BRANDS HOLDING COMPANY    HBB

HAMILTON BEACH BRANDS HOLDING COMPANY

(HBB)
Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company : Increases Dividend By 6%

08/19/2020 | 05:16pm EDT

GLEN ALLEN, Va., Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE: HBB) has approved a 6% increase in the Company's regular quarterly cash dividend, raising the quarterly amount from $0.09 per share to $0.095 per share. The new dividend is equal to an annual rate of $0.38 per share.

Gregory H. Trepp, president and chief executive officer, said, "The Board's decision to increase the quarterly dividend demonstrates our confidence in the continued strength of our cash flow generation and financial position. The dividend is an important way we provide value to our shareholders."

The dividend is payable on both the Class A and Class B Common Stock, and will be paid September 15, 2020 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 1, 2020. 

About Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company
Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company is a holding company for Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc., a leading designer, marketer and distributor of a wide range of branded small electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, fast food chains, bars and hotels. The Company's consumer brands include Hamilton Beach®, Proctor Silex®, Hamilton Beach® Professional, Weston® field-to-table and farm-to-table food preparation equipment, TrueAir® air purifiers,  and Brightline™ personal care products. Hamilton Beach licenses the brands for Wolf Gourmet® countertop appliances and CHI® premium garment care products. Hamilton Beach markets the Bartesian® premium cocktail delivery system through an exclusive multiyear agreement. Commercial brands include Hamilton Beach Commercial® and Proctor Silex Commercial®.  For more information about Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, visit the Company's website at www.hamiltonbeachbrands.com.

 

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company logo (PRNewsfoto/Hamilton Beach Brands Holding C)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hamilton-beach-brands-holding-company-increases-dividend-by-6-301115222.html

SOURCE Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company


© PRNewswire 2020
