Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company    HBB

HAMILTON BEACH BRANDS HOLDING COMPANY

(HBB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company : Announces Dates Of Its 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings Release And Conference Call

03/15/2021 | 04:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GLEN ALLEN, Va., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE: HBB) today announced that it will release 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year financial results after the close of the market on Tuesday, March 16, 2021.

The Company will host a conference call on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 to discuss its results. 

            Conference Call: 

Wednesday, March 17, 2021

            Time:   

9:30 a.m. (Eastern Time)

            Telephone:  

(833) 227-5844 (Toll Free) or (647) 689-4071 (International)


Conference ID: 4569512


(Call in at least five minutes before start time)

The conference call will also be webcast live over the internet. To access the call, go to www.hamiltonbeachbrands.com. Please allow 15 minutes to register, download and install any necessary software. An archive of the webcast will be available on the company website.

About Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company
Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company is a holding company for Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc., a leading designer, marketer and distributor of a wide range of branded small electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, fast food chains, bars and hotels. The Company's consumer brands include Hamilton Beach®, Proctor Silex®, Hamilton Beach Professional®, Weston®, TrueAir® and Brightline™ personal care products. Hamilton Beach licenses the brands for Wolf Gourmet® countertop appliances and CHI® premium garment care products. Hamilton Beach markets the Bartesian® premium cocktail delivery system through an exclusive multiyear agreement. Commercial brands include Hamilton Beach Commercial® and Proctor Silex Commercial®.  For more information about Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, visit the Company's website at www.hamiltonbeachbrands.com.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company logo (PRNewsfoto/Hamilton Beach Brands Holding C)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hamilton-beach-brands-holding-company-announces-dates-of-its-2020-fourth-quarter-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301247663.html

SOURCE Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about HAMILTON BEACH BRANDS HOLDING COMPANY
04:31pHAMILTON BEACH BRANDS HOLDING COMPAN : Announces Dates Of Its 2020 Fourth Quarte..
PR
03/12SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investor..
PR
03/03SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investor..
PR
02/24HAMILTON BEACH BRANDS HOLDING COMPAN : Declares Quarterly Dividend
PR
02/19SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investor..
PR
02/11SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investor..
PR
01/27HAMILTON BEACH BRANDS  : HBB) Insiders Make Significant Share Sales ending the T..
MT
01/26INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Sale at Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Slowing 90-Days o..
MT
01/26INSIDER TRENDS : 90-Day Insider Buying Trend at Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Sl..
MT
01/26INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Purchase of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Stock Continu..
MT
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ