    HFIN   CA4073641082

HAMILTON ENHANCED CANADIAN FINANCIALS ETF

(HFIN)
2022-11-21
13.77 CAD   +1.18%
04:02pHamilton ETFs Announces Monthly Distributions for November 2022
BU
02/15Hamilton ETFs Virtually Closes the Market
AQ
Hamilton ETFs Announces Monthly Distributions for November 2022

11/23/2022 | 04:02pm EST
Hamilton Capital Partners Inc. (“Hamilton ETFs”) is pleased to announce the cash distributions for its ETFs with monthly payouts, all of which trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange, for the month ended November 30, 2022.

The ex-dividend date for these distributions is anticipated to be November 29, 2022, for all unitholders of record on November 30, 2022. The distributions will be paid in cash, or if the unitholder has enrolled in the dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP), reinvested in additional units of the ETF, on or about December 12, 2022.

ETF Name

Ticker

Regular Cash
Distribution per unit

Annualized
yield (1)

Frequency

Hamilton Global Financials ETF

HFG

$0.0700

4.02%

Monthly

Hamilton Canadian Bank Mean Reversion Index ETF

HCA

$0.0960

5.08%

Monthly

Hamilton Enhanced Canadian Bank ETF

HCAL

$0.1270

6.81%

Monthly

Hamilton Enhanced Canadian Financials ETF

HFIN

$0.0750

6.61%

Monthly

Hamilton Enhanced Multi-Sector Covered Call ETF

HDIV

$0.1250

9.39%

Monthly

Hamilton Enhanced U.S.
Covered Call ETF

HYLD

$0.1400

13.92%

Monthly

HYLD.U

US$0.1400

13.78%

Monthly

Hamilton Enhanced Utilities ETF

HUTS

$0.079

6.54%

Monthly

  1. Calculated using the November 21, 2022 net asset value per unit for each ETF, which is available at www.hamiltonetfs.com.

Distributions will vary from period to period.

About Hamilton Capital Partners Inc. (Hamilton ETFs)

Hamilton ETFs is a Canadian investment manager specializing in the global financial services sector. With over $1.9 billion in assets under management, the firm offers a suite of exchange traded funds including both rules-based and active mandates. Hamilton ETFs is also an active commentator on the global financial services sector; the firm’s most recent Insights can be found at www.hamiltonetfs.com/insights-commentary.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in exchange traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.


© Business Wire 2022
