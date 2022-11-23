Hamilton ETFs Announces Monthly Distributions for November 2022

Hamilton Capital Partners Inc. (“Hamilton ETFs”) is pleased to announce the cash distributions for its ETFs with monthly payouts, all of which trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange, for the month ended November 30, 2022.

The ex-dividend date for these distributions is anticipated to be November 29, 2022, for all unitholders of record on November 30, 2022. The distributions will be paid in cash, or if the unitholder has enrolled in the dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP), reinvested in additional units of the ETF, on or about December 12, 2022.

ETF Name Ticker Regular Cash

Distribution per unit Annualized

yield (1) Frequency Hamilton Global Financials ETF HFG $0.0700 4.02% Monthly Hamilton Canadian Bank Mean Reversion Index ETF HCA $0.0960 5.08% Monthly Hamilton Enhanced Canadian Bank ETF HCAL $0.1270 6.81% Monthly Hamilton Enhanced Canadian Financials ETF HFIN $0.0750 6.61% Monthly Hamilton Enhanced Multi-Sector Covered Call ETF HDIV $0.1250 9.39% Monthly Hamilton Enhanced U.S.

Covered Call ETF HYLD $0.1400 13.92% Monthly HYLD.U US$0.1400 13.78% Monthly Hamilton Enhanced Utilities ETF HUTS $0.079 6.54% Monthly

Calculated using the November 21, 2022 net asset value per unit for each ETF, which is available at www.hamiltonetfs.com.

Distributions will vary from period to period.

About Hamilton Capital Partners Inc. (Hamilton ETFs)

Hamilton ETFs is a Canadian investment manager specializing in the global financial services sector. With over $1.9 billion in assets under management, the firm offers a suite of exchange traded funds including both rules-based and active mandates. Hamilton ETFs is also an active commentator on the global financial services sector; the firm’s most recent Insights can be found at www.hamiltonetfs.com/insights-commentary.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in exchange traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

