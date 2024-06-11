Hamilton Insurance DAC, the designated activity company of Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (“Hamilton” or “the Company”) (NYSE: HG) registered in Ireland and regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland, today announced that Ross Reynolds has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer, subject to regulatory approval. Reynolds replaces Fiona Marry who will be departing from the Company.

Reynolds is based in Dublin and will report to Adrian Daws, Chief Executive Officer of Hamilton Global Specialty. Reynolds will also join the Hamilton Insurance DAC Board.

“I am very pleased to congratulate Ross on his promotion to CEO of Hamilton Insurance DAC,” said Daws. “He brings extensive experience and a strong track record of leadership and operational excellence. Having worked closely with Ross, I have full confidence in his ability to lead our Dublin based team.

“My gratitude goes to Fiona for her dedication to the industry and whose efforts have been instrumental in Hamilton Insurance DAC’s strong foundation. I wish her all the best in her future endeavors.”

At the same time and subject to regulatory approval, Matthew Saunders has been appointed, on an interim basis, as Chief Underwriting Officer of Hamilton Insurance DAC, reporting to Reynolds.

Reynolds has been with Hamilton since 2014, having joined during the Company’s 2019 acquisition of Ironshore Europe DAC. At Hamilton, he most recently served as Global Head of Operations from 2021 and, before that, Global Head of FP&A from 2019. Before Ironshore, Reynolds started his career with Irish Progressive Services International, followed by Zurich Insurance Company. Ross is a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Accountants.

