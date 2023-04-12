Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Hamilton Lane Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HLNE   US4074971064

HAMILTON LANE INCORPORATED

(HLNE)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-11 pm EDT
71.66 USD   +1.53%
Hamilton Lane Announces Senior Promotions Across Global Offices
PR
Hamilton Lane Inc : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
Hamilton Lane Incorporated Announces Executive Changes, Effective April 14, 2023
CI
Hamilton Lane Announces Senior Promotions Across Global Offices

04/12/2023 | 07:01am EDT
  • ·  Women comprise two-thirds of 2023 MD promotions
  • ·  Recognitions come amid continued firm growth and recent awards

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading private markets investment management firm Hamilton Lane (Nasdaq: HLNE) today announced a number of senior promotions, spanning Investment, Client Solutions, Finance, Technology, IR, Marketing & Communications, Legal and Operations Teams.

The promotions were made across a number of the firm's global offices, including London, Tel-Aviv, Tokyo, Singapore, Zug and its Conshohocken, PA headquarters.

Hamilton Lane recognized the promotion of the following six individuals to Managing Director – a group which included four women. Today, women comprise approximately one-third of the firm's senior leadership, and 60% of departments are led by minorities or women.   

  • Cori English, Fund Investments
  • Ilene Levinson, Fund Investments
  • Matt Silverio, Fund Investments
  • Scott Davies, Real Assets
  • Shannon Chow, Client Solutions
  • Zoe Nakash, Client Solutions

In addition, the firm promoted the following individuals to Principal and Senior Counsel:

  • Alex Behm, Secondary Investments
  • Andrew Starr, End User Technology & Information Security
  • Chiaki Tanioka, Client Solutions
  • Dorothy Allison, Senior Counsel, Fund Investments
  • Emily Lozada, Senior Counsel, Transactions  
  • Frederick Gore Browne, Client Solutions
  • Jensen Tam, Client Solutions
  • Jill Kreps, Product Manager, Cobalt LP
  • John Oh, Shareholder Relations
  • Kevin McMahon, Creative Services
  • Leigh Hazelton, Real Assets
  • Rainer Bernhard Kobler, Client Solutions
  • Sean Barber, Client Solutions
  • Steven Melzer, Senior Corporate Counsel, Client Legal
  • Tom Davis, Financial Planning and Analysis
  • William Bannard, Evergreen Portfolio Management

Mario Giannini, CEO, commented, "We are proud to congratulate and recognize this group of hardworking individuals on their promotions to Managing Director, Principal and Senior Corporate Counsel, representing their commitment to the firm's mission of enriching lives and safeguarding futures. Thanks to our strong and dedicated team, we have continued to grow our team and offerings this year, including expanding to 22 offices and nearly 600 employees globally, and launching multiple innovative private markets solutions for our clients and investors."

Hamilton Lane was also recognized across a number of areas recently, including being named to Pensions & Investments' 'Best Places to Work in Money Management' list for the 11th consecutive year; winning Private Equity International's 'Secondaries Deal of the Year in Asia'; being recognized on The Korea Economic Daily's 'Best Asset Managers' list for the third consecutive year; and winning 'Fund of the Year' at the Private Equity Wire U.S. Awards for its Co-Investment Fund IV.

These promotions and recognitions take place as Hamilton Lane continues to strategically grow its global platform and client base. Today, the firm offers a suite of diversified products and solutions, serving more than 1,000 clients across institutional and private wealth channels globally.

About Hamilton Lane
Hamilton Lane (Nasdaq: HLNE) is one of the largest private markets investment firms globally, providing innovative solutions to institutional and private wealth investors around the world. Dedicated exclusively to private markets investing for more than 30 years, the firm currently employs nearly 600 professionals operating in offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane has nearly $832 billion in assets under management and supervision, composed of nearly $108 billion in discretionary assets and over $724 billion in non-discretionary assets, as of December 31, 2022. Hamilton Lane specializes in building flexible investment programs that provide clients access to the full spectrum of private markets strategies, sectors and geographies. For more information, please visit www.hamiltonlane.com or follow Hamilton Lane on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/hamilton-lane/.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hamilton-lane-announces-senior-promotions-across-global-offices-301794797.html

SOURCE Hamilton Lane


© PRNewswire 2023
