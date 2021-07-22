Hamilton Lane : Impact Fund II Announces First Close on $149 Million

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading private markets investment management firm Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ: HLNE) today announced the first close of Hamilton Lane Impact Fund II "Fund II") on $149 million, after launching officially in April. Due to strong investor interest, Fund II is already more than 150% larger than its predecessor fund.

Fund II is a closed-end investment vehicle for qualified investors which aims to generate attractive returns and positive social and environmental impact. Fund II targets investment opportunities with measurable environmental and social impact, including companies that focus on clean energy transition, sustainable processes, health and wellness and community development. A diversified private markets impact solution, the Fund seeks to make direct investments across geographies and strategies—including buyout, growth, late-stage venture and real assets. It has an emphasis on investments in transformative technologies, innovation and efficiency.

Jackie Rantanen, Managing Director and Co-Head of Impact at Hamilton Lane, said: "As the demand for impact investing strategies continues to grow, we are pleased with the investor interest and momentum for Fund II even in just a few short months. Our experienced teams leverage Hamilton Lane's unique access and analytics to identify growing businesses that are delivering sustainable solutions and seeking to make the world a better place. We're grateful that our approach, to provide investors a diversified private markets solution that aims to generate optimal outcomes through compelling performance and meaningful, measurable impact, is resonating with our global client base."

David Helgerson, Managing Director and Co-Head of Impact commented: "We are seeing a broad and diverse spectrum of investment opportunities in companies that are offering compelling solutions and who we believe are well positioned to grow and lead. Our team is focused on investing in innovative businesses that seek to deliver positive environmental and social outcomes. These businesses are at an inflection point in their growth and we believe they are best accessed via the private markets."

Hamilton Lane has been actively executing on impact investment programs for two decades and currently manages over $2.5 billion in impact strategies. To date, Impact Fund I has made 16 total investments, including 13 direct investments in businesses with positive social and environmental themes, as well as three primary investments. The firm's Impact platform is an extension of Hamilton Lane's broader private markets investment platform, which includes more than $88 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2021.

Impact Fund II is being offered pursuant to a private offering using Rule 506(c) of Regulation D, in which qualified persons who are accredited investors and qualified purchasers may participate.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ: HLNE) is a leading private markets investment management firm providing innovative solutions to sophisticated investors around the world. Dedicated exclusively to private markets investing for 30 years, the firm currently employs approximately 450 professionals operating in offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane has approximately $719 billion in assets under management and supervision, composed of approximately $88 billion in discretionary assets and approximately $631 billion in advisory assets, as of March 31, 2021.

