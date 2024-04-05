Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private market investment management company. The Company works with its clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments, and it enables them to access a diversified set of such investment opportunities worldwide. The Company offers a variety of investment solutions to address its clients needs across a range of private markets, including private equity, private credit, real estate, infrastructure, natural resources, growth equity, venture capital and impact. These solutions are constructed from a range of investment types, including primary investments in funds managed by third-party managers, direct investments alongside such funds and acquisitions of secondary stakes in such funds, with a number of its clients utilizing multiple investment types. These solutions are offered in a variety of formats covering some or all phases of the private market's investment program.

