Hamilton Lane Incorporated : Partners with Alta to Offer Expanded Access to Private Markets Assets for Investors Across Southeast Asia

SINGAPORE, 30 March, 2023 - Leading private markets investment management firm Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ: HLNE) has partnered with Alta, Southeast Asia's largest digital marketplace for alternative assets, to enable pan-regional market access to a Fund on Hamilton Lane's Evergreen Platform.

Hamilton Lane recently released its 2023 Market Overview report, in which it noted that private markets continued to outperform public markets in 2022, beating public strategies across the board. It also noted that areas including private credit, secondaries and infrastructure would present compelling opportunities in the year ahead.

As Southeast Asia's largest marketplace for alternative assets, Alta strives to bring greater accessibility and liquidity to alternative investments. In 2022, Alta acquired digital securities exchange AltaX (formerly Hg Exchange), bringing its private capital markets, fund management, and exchange businesses under one roof. With this, Alta brings a wide range of curated investment opportunities with companies like Grab, Gojek, and in luxury assets, fixed-income products, funds and other alternative assets.

Kelvin Lee, Co-founder and CEO of Alta, said: "As a leading marketplace for alternative assets in the region, we are well positioned to help actualize Hamilton Lane's focus on partnering with and adopting transformational solutions such as our own. We are committed to bringing a virtuous cycle of private capital growth to the market. We strive to establish a sustainable marketplace with curated alternative investment opportunities to foster increased accessibility and liquidity across the region. Our partnership with Hamilton Lane further strengthens this commitment."

Victor Jung, Head of Digital Assets at Hamilton Lane, commented "The partnership with Alta reemphasizes Hamilton Lane's continued global commitment to enable access to the historically strong returns and performance opportunities generated within the private markets space for a newer set of investors - especially through the use of tokenization. There is a lot of excitement behind this regional partnership and the opportunity to attract a broader set of investors throughout Singapore, Indonesia and Malaysia."

Kerrine Koh, Head of Southeast Asia at Hamilton Lane, added: "With the dovetailing trends of increasing demand for the benefits of safety, security and yield that private credit strategies can provide, as well as the growing investor demand for different and more flexible private markets structures, this partnership with Alta comes at an opportune time."

Hamilton Lane has a long-standing commitment to identifying and investing in innovative technology solutions as a means of solving for some of the traditional pain points in the asset class. Since 2022, the firm has completed five digital technology partnerships, three of which have been with firms in Southeast Asia.

To learn more about Hamilton Lane's strategic partnerships and proprietary tools helping to power digital transformation within the private markets, click here.

About Hamilton Lane's Senior Credit Opportunities Fund (SCOPE)

Launched in 2022, SCOPE is a senior private credit fund intended for investors seeking safety and yield. The Fund is structured as an evergreen vehicle, which generally allows for monthly subscriptions and monthly liquidity with a lower investment minimum relative to traditional closed-end structures. As an all-weather Fund, SCOPE seeks to generate consistency of performance and cash yield through up and down markets .

SCOPE had been available previously to qualified investors -- including certain high-net-worth ("HNW") investors and their wealth advisors -- in Canada, EMEA, Australia, Latin America and Southeast Asia. Through the partnership, Hamilton Lane's SCOPE offering will be available for the first time to a new pool of investors within Southeast Asia.

The strategy seeks to provide downside protection and yield by targeting floating-rate, senior secured loans in the middle market, which are typically in the safest part of a company's capital structure. Additionally, SCOPE typically invests in privately-held, market-leading assets situated in historically recession-resilient sectors backed by leading general partners in their areas of expertise.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ: HLNE) is one of the largest private markets investment firms globally, providing innovative solutions to institutional and private wealth investors around the world. Dedicated exclusively to private markets investing for more than 30 years, the firm currently employs nearly 600 professionals operating in offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane has nearly $832 billion in assets under management and supervision, composed of nearly $108 billion in discretionary assets and over $724 billion in non-discretionary assets, as of December 31, 2022. Hamilton Lane specializes in building flexible investment programs that provide clients access to the full spectrum of private markets strategies, sectors and geographies. For more information, please visit www.hamiltonlane.com or follow Hamilton Lane on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/hamilton-lane/ .

About Alta

Alta, formerly known as Fundnel, is Southeast Asia's largest digital marketplace for alternative investments. Alta gives investors direct access to invest and trade in a wide range of curated alternative assets, from direct investment into early to late-stage private companies, PE/VC funds, asset-backed securities of luxury assets, real estate and more.

As a licensed integrated marketplace Alta acquired digital securities exchange Hg Exchange, bringing its private capital markets, fund management, and exchange businesses under one roof.. Through its blockchain-powered exchange, Alta is also able to support tokenization, digital custody, and trading of alternative assets.

Today, while more investors are looking to increase their allocation to alternative assets, the high costs of investing and illiquidity of private markets can often give many investors pause. Alta makes it easier and more efficient than ever for investors to trade tokenized alternative assets at smaller, fractionalized blocks, thereby enhancing liquidity in the private markets, and bringing alternative assets to all.

Since 2016, Alta has completed over 1,000 transactions valued in excess of US$600 million and has created access for investors to invest in over US$22 billion worth of mandated opportunities globally.

Alta is headquartered in Singapore and operates several offices across Southeast Asia. For more information, visit https://alta.exchange/.