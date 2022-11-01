Advanced search
    HLNE   US4074971064

HAMILTON LANE INCORPORATED

(HLNE)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-31 pm EDT
59.82 USD   -1.93%
07:20aHamilton Lane Incorporated : Second Fiscal Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Presentation
PU
07:03aHamilton Lane Inc : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:01aHamilton lane incorporated reports second quarter fiscal 2023 results, with management & advisory fees growing by 22% and assets under management growing by 12% year-over-year
PR
Hamilton Lane Incorporated : Second Fiscal Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Presentation

11/01/2022 | 07:20am EDT
Fiscal Year 2023 Second Quarter Results

Earnings Presentation - November 1, 2022

Today's Speakers

Mario Giannini

Erik Hirsch

Brian Gildea

Atul Varma

John Oh

Chief Executive Officer

Vice Chairman

Managing Director - Investments

Chief Financial Officer

Investor Relations Manager

Hamilton Lane l Global Leader in the Private Markets

2

Period Highlights

Business Performance

  • Assets under management and fee-earning assets under management were $107 billion and $53 billion, respectively, as of September 30, 2022, increases of 12% and 18%, respectively, compared to September 30, 2021
  • Management and advisory fees increased 19% compared to the six months ended September 30, 2021

Financial Results

USD in millions except per share amounts

Q2 FY23 QTD

Q2 FY23 YTD

vs. Q2 FY22 YTD

Management and advisory fees

$92.9

$178.8

19 %

GAAP net income

$34.9

$68.4

(15)%

GAAP EPS

$0.97

$1.88

(14)%

Adjusted net income1

$55.1

$104.7

(13)%

Non-GAAP EPS1

$1.02

$1.95

(13)%

Fee Related Earnings1

$39.8

$76.6

10 %

Adjusted EBITDA1

$75.1

$141.7

58 %

Dividend

  • Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share of Class A common stock to record holders at the close of business on December 15, 2022

1Adjusted net income, non-GAAP earnings per share, Fee Related Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. For the reconciliations of our non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and for the reasons we believe the non-GAAP measures provide useful information, see pages 20 and 21 of this presentation.

Hamilton Lane l Global Leader in the Private Markets

3

Growing Asset Footprint & Influence

$824B

AUM & AUA

1

Total Assets Under Management/Advisement ($B)

$1,000

Y-o-Y Growth

$800

AUM:

12 %

AUA:

1 %

$600

19%

CAGR:

$76

$98 $107

$ 717

$753

$66

$59$581

$400

$50

$422

$410

$40

$374

$32

$35

$200

$30

$292

$22

$24

$205

$189

$16

$19

$147

$147

$11

$13

$7

$129

$6

$95

$81

$77

$79

$36

$51

$0

2020

9/30/22

2005

2006

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2021

Total AUA

Total AUM

1Data as of calendar year end 12/31 unless otherwise noted. Numbers may not tie due to rounding.

Hamilton Lane l Global Leader in the Private Markets

4

Fee-Earning AUM Driving Revenues

Fee-Earning AUM growth continues and annual fee rates are stable

Total Fee-Earning Assets Under Management ($B)

.55%

.56%

.60%

.56%

.55%

.58%

$60

$49

$53

$50

$45

$42

$40

$39

$18

$20

$31

$34

$16

$17

$30

$14

$11

$20

$10

$31

$32

$27

$25

$26

$10

$21

$22

$0

Mar-18

Mar-19

Mar-20

Mar-21

Mar-22

Sep-21

Sep-22

*Numbers may not tie due to rounding

Customized Separate Accounts

Specialized Funds

Total Management Fee Revenues as a % of Average FEAUM

Y-o-Y Drivers of Growth

Customized Separate Accounts:

Specialized Funds:

New client wins

• Closed 1st infrastructure fund and 7th credit-oriented

Client re-ups

fund

• Fundraising 5th direct equity fund, 6th secondary fund,

2nd impact fund, and evergreen funds

Hamilton Lane l Global Leader in the Private Markets

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hamilton Lane Inc. published this content on 01 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2022 11:19:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
