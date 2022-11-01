Hamilton Lane Incorporated : Second Fiscal Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Presentation

Period Highlights

Business Performance

Assets under management and fee-earning assets under management were $107 billion and $53 billion, respectively, as of September 30, 2022, increases of 12% and 18%, respectively, compared to September 30, 2021

fee-earning assets under management were $107 billion and $53 billion, respectively, as of September 30, 2022, increases of 12% and 18%, respectively, compared to September 30, 2021 Management and advisory fees increased 19% compared to the six months ended September 30, 2021

Financial Results

USD in millions except per share amounts Q2 FY23 QTD Q2 FY23 YTD vs. Q2 FY22 YTD Management and advisory fees $92.9 $178.8 19 % GAAP net income $34.9 $68.4 (15)% GAAP EPS $0.97 $1.88 (14)% Adjusted net income1 $55.1 $104.7 (13)% Non-GAAP EPS1 $1.02 $1.95 (13)% Fee Related Earnings1 $39.8 $76.6 10 % Adjusted EBITDA1 $75.1 $141.7 58 %

Dividend

Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share of Class A common stock to record holders at the close of business on December 15, 2022

1Adjusted net income, non-GAAP earnings per share, Fee Related Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. For the reconciliations of our non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and for the reasons we believe the non-GAAP measures provide useful information, see pages 20 and 21 of this presentation.