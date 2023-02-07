Advanced search
    HLNE   US4074961064

HAMILTON LANE INCORPORATED

(HLNE)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-02-06 pm EST
78.61 USD   -1.58%
07:09aHamilton Lane Incorporated : Third Fiscal Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Presentation
PU
07:02aHamilton Lane Inc : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:01aHamilton lane incorporated reports third quarter fiscal 2023 results, with management & advisory fees growing by 22% and assets under management growing by 10% year-over-year
PR
Hamilton Lane Incorporated : Third Fiscal Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Presentation

02/07/2023 | 07:09am EST
Fiscal Year 2023 Third Quarter Results

Earnings Presentation - February 7, 2023

Today's Speakers

Mario Giannini

Erik Hirsch

Atul Varma

John Oh

Chief Executive Officer

Vice Chairman

Chief Financial Officer

Investor Relations Manager

Hamilton Lane l Global Leader in the Private Markets

2

Period Highlights

Business Performance

  • Assets under management and fee-earning assets under management were $108 billion and $55 billion, respectively, as of December 31, 2022, increases of 10% and 19%, respectively, compared to December 31, 2021
  • Management and advisory fees increased 20% compared to the nine months ended December 31, 2021

Financial Results

USD in millions except per share amounts

Q3 FY23 QTD

Q3 FY23 YTD

vs. Q3 FY22 YTD

Management and advisory fees

$97.4

$276.2

20 %

GAAP net income

$9.7

$78.0

(41)%

GAAP EPS

$0.31

$2.19

(39)%

Adjusted net income1

$23.3

$127.9

(32)%

Non-GAAP EPS1

$0.43

$2.38

(32)%

Fee Related Earnings1

$41.5

$118.1

11 %

Adjusted EBITDA1

$63.7

$204.5

53 %

Dividend

  • Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share of Class A common stock to record holders at the close of business on March 15, 2023

1Adjusted net income, non-GAAP earnings per share, Fee Related Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. For the reconciliations of our non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and for the reasons we believe the non-GAAP measures provide useful information, see pages 20 and 21 of this presentation.

Hamilton Lane l Global Leader in the Private Markets

3

Growing Asset Footprint & Influence

$832B

AUM & AUA

1

Total Assets Under Management/Advisement ($B)

$1,000

Y-o-Y Growth

$800

AUM:

10 %

AUA:

(4)%

$600

19%

CAGR:

$76

$98 $108

$ 724

$753

$66

$59$581

$400

$50

$422

$410

$40

$374

$32

$35

$200

$30

$292

$22

$24

$205

$189

$16

$19

$147

$147

$11

$13

$7

$129

$6

$95

$81

$77

$79

$36

$51

$0

2020

2005

2006

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2021

2022

Total AUA

Total AUM

1Data as of calendar year end 12/31 unless otherwise noted. Numbers may not tie due to rounding.

Hamilton Lane l Global Leader in the Private Markets

4

Fee-Earning AUM Driving Revenues

Fee-Earning AUM growth continues and annual fee rates are stable

Total Fee-Earning Assets Under Management ($B)

.55%

.56%

.60%

.56%

.56%

.59%

$60

$55

$50

$49

$46

$42

$22

$39

$40

$18

$18

$31

$34

$16

$30

$14

$11

$10

$20

$31

$28

$33

$25

$26

$22

$10

$21

$0

Mar-18

Mar-19

Mar-20

Mar-21

Mar-22

Dec-21

Dec-22

*Numbers may not tie due to rounding

Customized Separate Accounts Specialized Funds

Total Management Fee Revenues as a % of Average FEAUM

Y-o-Y Drivers of Growth

Customized Separate Accounts:

Specialized Funds:

New client wins

• Closed 1st infrastructure fund, 7th credit-oriented

Client re-ups

fund, and 5th direct equity fund

• Fundraising 6th secondary fund, 2nd impact fund, and evergreen funds

Hamilton Lane l Global Leader in the Private Markets

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hamilton Lane Inc. published this content on 07 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2023 12:08:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 518 M - -
Net income 2023 193 M - -
Net cash 2023 27,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 22,3x
Yield 2023 2,02%
Capitalization 2 977 M 2 977 M -
EV / Sales 2023 5,70x
EV / Sales 2024 6,04x
Nbr of Employees 530
Free-Float 62,2%
Chart HAMILTON LANE INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Hamilton Lane Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAMILTON LANE INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 78,61 $
Average target price 75,42 $
Spread / Average Target -4,06%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mario Lucio Giannini Director
Atul Varma Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Hartley Raymond Rogers Chairman
Tory Kulick Head-Technology Infrastructure
Frederick W. Shaw Chief Risk Officer & Global Head-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HAMILTON LANE INCORPORATED23.06%2 977
BLACKSTONE INC.30.92%67 988
KKR & CO. INC.20.68%48 239
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.13.09%41 285
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC2.89%18 299
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.21.76%16 071