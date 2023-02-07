Hamilton Lane Incorporated : Third Fiscal Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Presentation
Fiscal Year 2023 Third Quarter Results
Earnings Presentation - February 7, 2023
Period Highlights
Business Performance
Assets under management and fee-earning assets under management were $108 billion and $55 billion, respectively, as of December 31, 2022, increases of 10% and 19%, respectively, compared to December 31, 2021
Management and advisory fees increased 20% compared to the nine months ended December 31, 2021
Financial Results
USD in millions except per share amounts
Q3 FY23 QTD
Q3 FY23 YTD
vs. Q3 FY22 YTD
Management and advisory fees
$97.4
$276.2
20 %
GAAP net income
$9.7
$78.0
(41)%
GAAP EPS
$0.31
$2.19
(39)%
Adjusted net income1
$23.3
$127.9
(32)%
Non-GAAP EPS1
$0.43
$2.38
(32)%
Fee Related Earnings1
$41.5
$118.1
11 %
Adjusted EBITDA1
$63.7
$204.5
53 %
Dividend
Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share of Class A common stock to record holders at the close of business on March 15, 2023
1Adjusted net income, non-GAAP earnings per share, Fee Related Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. For the reconciliations of our non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and for the reasons we believe the non-GAAP measures provide useful information, see pages 20 and 21 of this presentation.
Growing Asset Footprint & Influence
$832B
AUM & AUA
1
Total Assets Under Management/Advisement ($B)
$1,000
Y-o-Y Growth
$800
AUM:
10 %
AUA:
(4)%
$600
19%
CAGR:
$76
$98 $108
$ 724
$753
$66
$59$581
$400
$50
$422
$410
$40
$374
$32
$35
$200
$30
$292
$22
$24
$205
$189
$16
$19
$147
$147
$11
$13
$7
$129
$6
$95
$81
$77
$79
$36
$51
$0
2020
2005
2006
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2021
2022
Total AUA
Total AUM
1Data as of calendar year end 12/31 unless otherwise noted. Numbers may not tie due to rounding.
Fee-Earning AUM Driving Revenues
Fee-Earning AUM growth continues and annual fee rates are stable
Total Fee-Earning Assets Under Management ($B)
.55%
.56%
.60%
.56%
.56%
.59%
$60
$55
$50
$49
$46
$42
$22
$39
$40
$18
$18
$31
$34
$16
$30
$14
$11
$10
$20
$31
$28
$33
$25
$26
$22
$10
$21
$0
Mar-18
Mar-19
Mar-20
Mar-21
Mar-22
Dec-21
Dec-22
*Numbers may not tie due to rounding
Customized Separate Accounts Specialized Funds
Total Management Fee Revenues as a % of Average FEAUM
