June 18 (Reuters) -
* HAMILTON LANE: CLOSES ITS LARGEST FUND TO-DATE ON $5.6 BILLION FOR SECONDARY FUND VI, EXCEEDING TARGET Source text: https://tinyurl.com/4uj3yt7f
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|116.5 USD
|+0.84%
|-4.30%
|+2.69%
|03:11am
|Hamilton Lane Says Closes Largest Fund To-Date On $5.6 Bln For Secondary Fund Vi, Exceeding Target
|RE
|Jun. 18
|Hamilton Lane Closes Secondary Fund VI With $5.6 Billion in Commitments
|MT
June 18 (Reuters) -
* HAMILTON LANE: CLOSES ITS LARGEST FUND TO-DATE ON $5.6 BILLION FOR SECONDARY FUND VI, EXCEEDING TARGET Source text: https://tinyurl.com/4uj3yt7f
|Hamilton Lane Says Closes Largest Fund To-Date On $5.6 Bln For Secondary Fund Vi, Exceeding Target
|RE
|Hamilton Lane Closes Secondary Fund VI With $5.6 Billion in Commitments
|MT
|Transcript : Hamilton Lane Incorporated - Analyst/Investor Day
|JPMorgan Adjusts Price Target on Hamilton Lane to $120 From $115, Maintains Neutral Rating
|MT
|Keefe Bruyette & Woods Adjusts Price Target on Hamilton Lane to $135 From $118, Maintains Market Perform Rating
|MT
|Hamilton Lane Incorporated Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2024
|CI
|Hamilton Lane Q4 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Rises
|MT
|Transcript : Hamilton Lane Incorporated, Q4 2024 Earnings Call, May 23, 2024
|Hamilton Lane Incorporated Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended March 31, 2024
|CI
|Hamilton Lane Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend on Class A Common Stock, Payable on July 5, 2024
|CI
|Novata, Inc. announced that it has received funding from Motive Capital Management, LLC, S&P Global Inc., Hamilton Lane Incorporated
|CI
|BlackRock Leads $47 Million Funding Round for Securitize
|MT
|UBS Raises Hamilton Lane Price Target to $120 From $118, Maintains Neutral Rating
|MT
|JPMorgan Downgrades Hamilton Lane to Neutral From Overweight, $115 Price Target
|MT
|Hamilton Lane Expands Presence in Canada
|CI
|Hamilton Lane Incorporated Announces Executive Appointments
|CI
|Shenandoah Telecommunications Company completed the acquisition of Horizon Telcom, Inc. from a group of shareholders.
|CI
|FundGuard, Inc. announced that it has received $100 million in funding from Hamilton Lane Incorporated, Euclidean Capital LLC, Key 1 Capital Ltd., Team8 Capital, Blumberg Capital, L.L.C. and other investors
|CI
|Securitize, Inc. announced that it has received $47 million in funding from a group of investors
|CI
|Rewards startup Fetch taps private credit boom, raising $50 million from Morgan Stanley
|RE
|FundGuard, Inc. announced that it expects to receive $103.930091 million in funding
|CI
|PAX Health, LLC and funds managed by Hamilton Lane Incorporated acquired Reservoir Health.
|CI
|PAX Health, LLC and Hamilton Lane Incorporated acquired Behavioral Medicine Associates.
|CI
|Sector Update: Financial Stocks Slip Pre-Bell Tuesday
|MT
|Sector Update: Financial
|MT
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+2.69%
|4.68B
|+33.35%
|97.77B
|-6.13%
|92.74B
|+13.52%
|26.7B
|-9.68%
|17.09B
|-2.78%
|14.13B
|+1.22%
|13.3B
|+23.59%
|10.26B
|+18.93%
|9.03B
|+25.32%
|7.09B