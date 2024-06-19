Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private markets investment company providing solutions to institutional and private wealth investors around the world. The Company offers a variety of investment solutions to address its clients' needs across a range of private markets, including private equity, private credit, real estate, infrastructure, natural resources, growth equity, venture capital and impact. These solutions are constructed from a range of investment types, including primary investments in funds managed by third-party managers, direct investments alongside such funds and acquisitions of secondary stakes in such funds, with a number of its clients utilizing multiple investment types. These solutions are offered in a variety of formats covering some or all phases of private markets investment programs, which include customized separate accounts, specialized funds, advisory services, distribution management, and reporting, monitoring, data and analytics.

