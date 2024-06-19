(Reuters) - Hamilton Lane raised $5.6 billion as part of its Hamilton Lane Secondary Fund VI, exceeding its initial target, the investment management company said late on Tuesday.

The fundraising, the biggest in the firm's history, saw strong support from a diverse group of new and existing investors with the fund exceeding its $5 billion target, the company said in a statement.

The company did not mention what it will use the proceeds for.

Geopolitical pressures and economic uncertainties have recently dampened investor sentiment which has weighed on private equity fundraising globally.

Hamilton Lane Secondary Fund VI (Fund VI), part of the company's secondaries platform, follows a fundraising by its Secondary Fund V which closed at $3.9 billion in commitments in 2021.

Hamilton's secondaries platform represents $20.9 billion in assets under management as of March 31.

"The circumstances driving appetite for liquidity in the market continue to grow, and we are excited to sit in a compelling position with what we believe is one of the most experienced and cohesive secondary platforms," Tom Kerr, co-head of investments and global head of secondary investments, said in a statement.

(Reporting by John Biju in Bengaluru; Editing by Eileen Soreng)