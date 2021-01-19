Hamilton Thorne Appoints Marc Robinson to Board of Directors

BEVERLY, Mass. and TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (TSX-V:HTL), a leading provider of precision instruments, consumables, software and services to the Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets, today announced that it has appointed Marc Robinson to the Board as an independent director, effective January 19, 2021.



“We are delighted to have Marc join our Board of Directors,” said David Wolf, President and Chief Executive Officer. “As Hamilton Thorne continues to grow and evolve, it is important to add new voices and experience that will support our continued development over the next decade. We look forward to Marc’s advice and support as Hamilton Thorne continues growing its business.”

Mr. Robinson currently serves as Managing Director, Investments at FAX Capital Corp. FAX Capital is a TSX listed holding company, focused on making long-term investments in high-quality public and private growth companies, and currently holds an 11.5% interest in Hamilton Thorne. Mr. Robinson is a seasoned executive with over 20 years of experience across various facets of the North American capital markets and has a demonstrable track record of successfully financing and advising high growth companies. Mr. Robinson has previously worked as a small-cap portfolio manager and was awarded the Lipper Award for Best 3-Year Performance, Canadian Focused Small/Mid Cap Equity in 2018. Previously, Mr. Robinson was an established equity research analyst at a leading Canadian small-cap focused investment dealer, where he also sat on the firm’s executive and risk committees, and worked as an investment banker at Merrill Lynch.

Diarmaid Douglas-Hamilton, a co-founder of Hamilton Thorne and its Chief Technology Officer, will retire from the Board of Directors but will continue to stay active with the Company.

Mr. Wolf continued, “I would like to personally thank and recognize Diarmaid for his significant and continued contributions to the Company’s growth. As a leader in our research and development group, he has a significant track record of innovation and has been the primary driver behind a number of Hamilton Thorne’s proprietary products.”

At FAX Capital, Mr. Robinson continues to drive its operational strategy and has directed investment decisions since the company’s inception. Mr. Robinson holds a Bachelor’s degree in Statistics from the University of Western Ontario and an Honours and Master’s degree in Business from the Richard Ivey School of Business.

About Hamilton Thorne Ltd.

Hamilton Thorne is a leading global provider of precision instruments, consumables, software and services that reduce cost, increase productivity, improve results and enable breakthroughs in Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. Hamilton Thorne markets its products and services under the Hamilton Thorne, Gynemed, Planer, and Embryotech Laboratories brands, through its growing sales force and distributors worldwide. Hamilton Thorne’s customer base consists of fertility clinics, university research centers, animal breeding facilities, pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, and other commercial and academic research establishments.

