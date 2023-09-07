Hamilton Thorne Ltd. is a provider of precision instruments, consumables, software and services to assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. The Company markets its products and services under the Hamilton Thorne, Gynemed, Planer, Tek-Event, IVFtech, Microptic, and Embryotech Laboratories brands. It also provides an array of third-party equipment and consumables to meet customer requirements. Its branded instrument, equipment and software product lines include precision laser devices, imaging systems, incubators, laminar flow workstations, air purification systems, control rate freezers, lab monitoring systems, and micromanipulation systems. It also offers a portfolio of artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled common astronomy software applications (CASA) software and other product offerings. Its GM501 family of products provides the in vitro fertilization (IVF) lab with comprehensive cell culture media solutions.