Hamilton Thorne Ltd.(TSXV:HTL) dropped from S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index
Today at 12:00 am
|Delayed Bourse de Toronto - 03:47:56 2023-09-06 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|1.450 CAD
|+4.32%
|+3.57%
|-11.04%
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-11.04%
|156 M $
|-53.30%
|163 M $
|+3.19%
|164 M $
|+57.92%
|165 M $
|+53.97%
|147 M $
|+142.86%
|146 M $
|+89.13%
|166 M $
|+105.98%
|144 M $
|-11.72%
|141 M $
|-12.08%
|137 M $