Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Hamilton Thorne Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HTL   CA4078911001

HAMILTON THORNE LTD.

(HTL)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:59:45 2023-04-12 pm EDT
1.650 CAD   -0.60%
08:31aHamilton Thorne to Participate in Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference on April 25-26, 2023
GL
08:31aHamilton Thorne to Participate in Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference on April 25-26, 2023
GL
03/30Hamilton Thorne Seeks Mergers and Acquisitions
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hamilton Thorne to Participate in Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference on April 25-26, 2023

04/13/2023 | 08:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEVERLY, Mass. and TORONTO, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (TSX-V: HTL), a leading provider of precision instruments, consumables, software and services to the Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets, today announced that the Company will participate in the Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference on April 25-26, 2023.

David Wolf, President and CEO and Francesco Fragasso, CFO of Hamilton Thorne Ltd., will represent the Company at a presentation to be held at the Metro Toronto Convention Center at 9:30 AM EDT on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, and will be available for virtual one-on-one meetings during both days of the conference. To schedule a meeting with management, please contact your conference representative or email ir@hamiltonthorne.ltd.

Equity Incentive Plan

The Company also announced that on April 12, 2023 it granted a total of 854,000 stock options to purchase common shares and 1,106,040 restricted share units (“RSUs”) pursuant to the Company’s 2019 Long-Term Equity Incentive Plan (the “Plan”). The options are exercisable at Cdn $1.65 per share and expire ten years from the date of grant. Each vested RSU entitles the holder to receive one common share of the Company in accordance with the Plan. A total of 777,567 RSUs were granted to the Company’s directors, CEO, and CFO. Option grants vest over four years and RSUs over three years.

The Company also announced that it has implemented a plan with its transfer agent to facilitate the sale of shares issued upon the exercise of options and/or vesting of RSUs to pay their respective exercise prices and/or taxes due on vesting. All reporting insiders will file transaction reports on SEDI (https://www.sedi.ca) in connection with such sales.

About Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (www.hamiltonthorne.ltd)

Hamilton Thorne is a leading global provider of precision instruments, consumables, software and services that reduce cost, increase productivity, improve results and enable breakthroughs in Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. Hamilton Thorne markets its products and services under the Hamilton Thorne, Gynemed, Planer, Tek-Event, IVFtech, Microptic and Embryotech Laboratories brands, through its growing sales force and distributors worldwide. Hamilton Thorne’s customer base consists of fertility clinics, university research centers, animal breeding facilities, pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, and other commercial and academic research establishments.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange, nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the exchange), accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to the Company. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in filings by the Company with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com.

For more information, please contact:

David Wolf, President & CEOFrancesco Fragasso, CFO
Hamilton Thorne Ltd.Hamilton Thorne Ltd.
978-921-2050978-921-2050
ir@hamiltonthorne.ltdir@hamiltonthorne.ltd

 

Glen Akselrod
Bristol Investor Relations
905-326-1888
glen@bristolir.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2023
All news about HAMILTON THORNE LTD.
08:31aHamilton Thorne to Participate in Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference on ..
GL
08:31aHamilton Thorne to Participate in Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference on ..
GL
03/30Hamilton Thorne Seeks Mergers and Acquisitions
CI
03/30Transcript : Hamilton Thorne Ltd., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 30, 2023
CI
03/30Hamilton Thorne Reports Record Revenue and EBITDA for the Quarter and Year Ended Decemb..
GL
03/30Hamilton Thorne Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
03/23Hamilton Thorne to Announce Q4 and Year End 2022 Financial Results and Hold Conference ..
GL
03/23Hamilton Thorne to Announce Q4 and Year End 2022 Financial Results and Hold Conference ..
AQ
02/16Hamilton Thorne Outlines Preliminary Q4 Results
MT
02/16Hamilton Thorne Announces Record Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA for the Quarter and Year E..
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HAMILTON THORNE LTD.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 67,8 M - -
Net income 2023 3,78 M - -
Net cash 2023 13,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 40,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 178 M 178 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,42x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,39x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 63,7%
Chart HAMILTON THORNE LTD.
Duration : Period :
Hamilton Thorne Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAMILTON THORNE LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 1,23 $
Average target price 1,80 $
Spread / Average Target 46,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David B. Wolf Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Francesco Fragasso Chief Financial Officer
Daniel K. Thorne Independent Non-Executive Director
Bruno C. Maruzzo Independent Non-Executive Director
Robert J. Potter Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HAMILTON THORNE LTD.1.84%178
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC5.20%223 454
DANAHER CORPORATION-5.85%182 255
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-0.97%91 687
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION10.46%73 462
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG16.63%66 982
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer