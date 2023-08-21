TORONTO, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - David Wolf, Chief Executive Officer, Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (TSXV: HTL) shares his Company's story in an interview with TMX Group.

The View From The C-Suite video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. Videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment. To see the latest View From The C-Suite visit https://www.tmxmoney.com/en/csuite.html.

About Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (TSX: HTL)

Hamilton Thorne is a leading global provider of precision instruments, consumables, software and services that reduce cost, increase productivity, improve results and enable breakthroughs in Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets.

CNW sponsored announcement. To learn more visit www.newswire.ca.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tsx-venture-exchange-hamilton-thorne-ltd-view-from-the-c-suite-301905936.html

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange