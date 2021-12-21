Hammer Metals : Application for quotation of securities - HMX
Announcement Summary
Entity name
HAMMER METALS LIMITED
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Tuesday December 21, 2021
The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted
Total number of +securities to be quoted
ASX +security
Number of +securities to
code
Security description
be quoted
Issue date
HMX
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
1,500,000
21/12/2021
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
HAMMER METALS LIMITED
We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
87095092158
1.3
ASX issuer code
HMX
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
21/12/2021
Part 2 - Type of Issue
2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted
2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:
Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")
Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class
FROM (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
HMXAA : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
TO (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
HMX : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted
1,500,000
The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted
21/12/2021
The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted
21/12/2021
Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?
No
The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:
An issue of new +securities
The underlying securities being received by the holder are:
Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX
Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?
No
Issue date
21/12/2021
Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?
Yes
Issue details
Number of +securities to be quoted
1,500,000
Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
Issued upon exercise of performance rights issued to the Company's managing director.
Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted
0.021000
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted
Value of performance rights being exercised was determined by reference to the underlying share price of the Company's ordinary shares on the grant date of the performance rights (14 November 2019)
Disclaimer
Hammer Metals Limited published this content on 21 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2021 07:49:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
