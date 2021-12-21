Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Hammer Metals Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HMX   AU000000HMX5

HAMMER METALS LIMITED

(HMX)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hammer Metals : Application for quotation of securities - HMX

12/21/2021 | 02:50am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

HAMMER METALS LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Tuesday December 21, 2021

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

HMX

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

1,500,000

21/12/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

HAMMER METALS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

87095092158

1.3

ASX issuer code

HMX

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

21/12/2021

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

For personal use only

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

HMXAA : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

HMX : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted

1,500,000

The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

21/12/2021

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

21/12/2021

For personal use only

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

No

Issue date

21/12/2021

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

For personal use only

Number of +securities to be quoted

1,500,000

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Issued upon exercise of performance rights issued to the Company's managing director.

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

0.021000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Value of performance rights being exercised was determined by reference to the underlying share price of the Company's ordinary shares on the grant date of the performance rights (14 November 2019)

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hammer Metals Limited published this content on 21 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2021 07:49:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HAMMER METALS LIMITED
02:50aHAMMER METALS : Application for quotation of securities - HMX
PU
02:40aHAMMER METALS : Notification regarding unquoted securities - HMX
PU
12/12Hammer Metals Starts Drilling Program at Queensland's Kalman Project; Shares Jump 4%
MT
12/12Hammer Metals Limited Commences Drilling At Kalman
CI
11/30HAMMER METALS : Investor Presentation - December 2021
PU
11/08Change of Directors' Interests Notices
PU
11/07Hammer Metals Starts Drilling at Bronzewing South Project; Shares Decline 4%
MT
11/07Hammer Metals Limited Announces Drilling Commencement At Bronzewing South
CI
11/01Hammer Metals Ltd Announces Mount Isa Exploration Update
CI
10/13HAMMER METALS : Strikes High-Grade Copper at Queensland's Mt Isa Project; Shares Jump 7%
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,27 M 0,19 M 0,19 M
Net income 2021 -0,61 M -0,44 M -0,44 M
Net cash 2021 9,41 M 6,70 M 6,70 M
P/E ratio 2021 -109x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 39,0 M 27,8 M 27,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 248x
EV / Sales 2021 240x
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 61,1%
Chart HAMMER METALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hammer Metals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HAMMER METALS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Daniel Thomas Managing Director & Director
Mark Edward Pitts Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Russell John Davis Executive Chairman
Mark Whittle Chief Operating Officer
Ziggy Lubieniecki Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HAMMER METALS LIMITED50.00%28
BHP GROUP-3.13%146 227
RIO TINTO PLC-12.99%104 425
GLENCORE PLC54.87%62 529
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC20.00%46 876
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.1.19%31 953