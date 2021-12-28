Hammer Metals : Change of Director's Interest Notice

CHANGE OF DIRECTORS' INTERESTS

Hammer Metals Ltd (ASX:HMX) ("Hammer" or the "Company") advises changes to Director's Interests as disclosed in the attached Appendix 3Y for Mr Thomas.

This announcement has been authorised for issue by Mr Mark Pitts, Company Secretary, Hammer Metals Limited.

About Hammer Metals

Hammer Metals Limited (ASX: HMX) holds a strategic tenement position covering approximately 2,200km2 within the Mount Isa mining district, with 100% interests in the Kalman (Cu-Au-Mo-Re) deposit, the Overlander North and Overlander South (Cu-Co) deposits and the Elaine (Cu-Au) deposit. Hammer also has a 51% interest in the emerging Jubilee (Cu-Au) deposit. Hammer is an active mineral explorer, focused on discovering large copper- gold deposits of Ernest Henry style and has a range of prospective targets at various stages of testing.

Hammer also has a 100% interest in the Bronzewing South Gold Project located adjacent to the 2.3 million-ounce Bronzewing gold deposit in the highly endowed Yandal Belt of Western Australia.

