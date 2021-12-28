Hammer Metals : Change of Director's Interest Notice
12/28/2021 | 04:17pm EST
DIRECTORS /
MANAGEMENT
Russell Davis
Chairman
Daniel Thomas Managing Director
Ziggy Lubieniecki Non-Executive Director
David Church Non-Executive Director
Mark Pitts Company Secretary
Mark Whittle
Chief Operating Officer
CAPITAL STRUCTURE
ASX Code: HMX
Sha e Price (24/12/2021) $0.046
Shar s on Issue
815m
Mark t Cap
$37.5m
Options Unlisted
27m
Performance Rights
8m
T (08) 6369 1195
E
ABN 87 095 092 158
P
CHANGE OF DIRECTORS' INTERESTS
Hammer Metals Ltd (ASX:HMX) ("Hammer" or the "Company") advises changes to Director's Interests as disclosed in the attached Appendix 3Y for Mr Thomas.
This announcement has been authorised for issue by Mr Mark Pitts, Company Secretary, Hammer Metals Limited.
For further information please contact:
Daniel Thomas
Managing Director
T +61 8 6369 1195
info@hammermetals.com.au
- END -
About Hammer Metals
Hammer Metals Limited (ASX: HMX) holds a strategic tenement position covering approximately 2,200km2 within the Mount Isa mining district, with 100% interests in the Kalman (Cu-Au-Mo-Re) deposit, the Overlander North and Overlander South (Cu-Co) deposits and the Elaine (Cu-Au) deposit. Hammer also has a 51% interest in the emerging Jubilee (Cu-Au) deposit. Hammer is an active mineral explorer, focused on discovering large copper- gold deposits of Ernest Henry style and has a range of prospective targets at various stages of testing.
Hammer also has a 100% interest in the Bronzewing South Gold Project located adjacent to the 2.3 million-ounce Bronzewing gold deposit in the highly endowed Yandal Belt of Western Australia.
info@hammermetals.com.au
Unit 1, 28-30 Mayfair Street, West Perth, WA 6005
Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice
Appendix 3Y
Rule 3.19A.2
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Name of entity
HAMMER METALS LTD
ABN
87 095 092 158
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Daniel Thomas
Date of last notice
9 November 2021
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
Direct or indirect interest
Direct and Indirect
Nature of indirect interest
Mr Thomas is the spouse of the registered holder, Laura
(including registered holder)
Thomas
Date of change
21 December 2021
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
No. of securities held prior to change
Direct
Ordinary Shares
1,000,000 Ordinary Shares
Indirect - Laura Thomas
Ordinary Shares
1,500,000 Ordinary Shares
Unlisted options:
3,000,000 Unlisted options over ordinary shares
exercisable at $0.05 on or before 21 October 2023, vesting
on 21 October 2020.
4,000,000 Unlisted options over ordinary shares
exercisable at $0.06 on or before 21 October 2023, vesting
on 21 October 2021.
Performance Rights
750,000 Performance rights vesting on 21 October 2021
750,000 Performance rights vesting on 21 October 2021,
subject to a share price hurdle of $0.036 for a minimum of
30 days
5,000,000 Performance rights vesting on the satisfactory
completion of a transaction in accordance with terms
outlined in the Company's Notice of Annual General
Meeting dated 8 October 2019.
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Class
a) Ordinary Shares
only
b) Performance rights vesting on 21 October 2021
c) Performance rights vesting on 21 October 2021, subject
to a share price hurdle of $0.036 for a minimum of 30 days
d) Performance rights, expiring 21 December 2025, vesting
upon the Company announcing a new JORC 2012
compliant mineral resource estimate of 50,000 tonnes Cu
or equivalent KPI at the sole discretion of the Board
use
e) Performance rights, expiring 21 December 2025, vesting
upon the Company announcing a new JORC 2012
compliant mineral resource estimate of 100,000 tonnes Cu
or equivalent KPI at the sole discretion of the Board
f) Performance rights, expiring 21 December 2025, vesting
upon the Company announcing a new JORC 2012
personalFor
compliant mineral resource estimate of 200,000 tonnes
Cu or equivalent KPI at the sole discretion of the Board
Number acquired
a) 1,500,000
d) 1,000,000
e) 1,000,000
f) 1,000,000
Number disposed
b) 750,000
c) 750,000
Value/Consideration
a) Nil - received upon the exercise of performance rights
b & c) Nil - performance rights exercised into ordinary
valuation
d, e & f) Nil - Long term incentive to Managing Director
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
No. of securities held after change
Direct
Ordinary Shares
1,000,000 Ordinary Shares
Indirect - Laura Thomas
Ordinary Shares
3,000,000 Ordinary Shares
Unlisted options:
3,000,000 Unlisted options over ordinary shares
exercisable at $0.05 on or before 21 October 2023, vesting
on 21 October 2020.
4,000,000 Unlisted options over ordinary shares
exercisable at $0.06 on or before 21 October 2023, vesting
on 21 October 2021.
Performance Rights
5,000,000 Performance rights vesting on the satisfactory
completion of a transaction in accordance with terms
outlined in the Company's Notice of Annual General
Meeting dated 8 October 2019.
1,000,000 Performance rights, expiring 21 December 2025,
vesting upon the Company announcing a new JORC 2012
compliant mineral resource estimate of 50,000 tonnes Cu
or equivalent KPI at the sole discretion of the Board
1,000,000 Performance rights, expiring 21 December 2025,
vesting upon the Company announcing a new JORC 2012
compliant mineral resource estimate of 100,000 tonnes Cu
or equivalent KPI at the sole discretion of the Board
1,000,000 Performance rights, expiring 21 December 2025,
vesting upon the Company announcing a new JORC 2012
compliant mineral resource estimate of 200,000 tonnes
Cu or equivalent KPI at the sole discretion of the Board
Nature of change
a) Received upon the exercise of performance rights
b & c) Performance rights exercised
d, e & f) Long term incentive to Managing Director as
approved by shareholders at the Company's 2021 Annual
General Meeting
