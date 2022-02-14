Hammer Metals : Kalman Extended by Shallow Copper-Gold-Molybdenum Hits

KALMAN DEPOSIT EXTENDED WITH SHALLOW

COPPER-GOLD-MOLYBDENUM HITS

Drilling at Kalman has intercepted broad zones of shallow copper/gold/molybdenum/rhenium mineralisation, extending the deposit to the north of the existing JORC resource. Significant intercepts include:

50m * at 0.63% Cu and 0.49g/t Au, (0.79% CuEq † ) from 20m in K-144;

o including 16m* at 1.38% Cu and 0.84g/t Au (1.59% CuEq † ) from 43m 64m * at 0.23% Cu, 0.12% Mo, 0.10g/t Au, 2.97g/t Ag, and 2.64g/t Re (0.75% CuEq † ) from 67m in K-143;

o including 16m * at 0.19% Cu, 0.34% Mo, 0.08g/t Au, 8.84g/t Ag, and 8.59g/t Re (1.71% CuEq † ) from 114m 22m * at 0.82% Cu, 0.37g/t Au and 0.03% Mo (1.0% CuEq † ) from 99m in K-145;

o Including 8m* at 1.41% Cu, 0.75g/t Au , 0.08% Mo, 1.5g/t Ag, and 1.7g/t Re (1.88% CuEq † ) from 99m.

The most recent JORC Mineral Resource estimate on the Kalman deposit and reported to the ASX on 27 September 2016 was 20Mt at 1.8% CuEq .

Drilling continues at the Ajax prospect where Hammer has intercepted shallow copper bearing sulphide . Initial analysis by portable XRF was completed with samples being submitted to the laboratory ‡ . Intercepts include:

shallow copper bearing sulphide 10m § at 3.5% Cu from 25m in HMLVRC014 * ; with a maximum individual 1m PXRF analysis of 8.9% Cu (see ASX Announcement 14 February 2022)



Hammer's Managing Director, Daniel Thomas said:

"Kalman remains Hammer's most advanced prospect and these results highlight the latent potential in immediate proximity to the project. Drilling has improved confidence in the defined JORC resource and has also opened up the deposit to the North at shallow depths, whilst the high-grade potential of the system remains open at depth and along strike to the South. In an environment of rising metal prices and with a surge in demand for new economy metals, Hammer is presented with an immediate opportunity to further explore Kalman focussing on increasing the potential economic return from this system.

Combined with continued exploration success near this deposit, the underlying potential of the Mount Isa Inlier region is finally garnering the investor and industry interest it deserves. Hammer is positioned for success through the advancement of our JORC compliant resources and our numerous exploration prospects during the coming year. Drilling continues at our prospects and within the Mount Isa East Joint Venture providing a solid stream of exploration news in the months ahead."