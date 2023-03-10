Advanced search
Hammerhead Energy Inc. Announces Release Date of 2022 Year End Results, Year End Reserve Report and 2023 Guidance

03/10/2023 | 05:31pm EST
CALGARY, AB, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Hammerhead Energy Inc. ("Hammerhead Energy" or the "Company") (TSX: HHRS) (TSX: HHRS.WT) (NASDAQ: HHRS) (NASDAQ: HHRSW) announces it will release 2022 year-end financial results, reserves information and 2023 guidance on March 28th, 2023 (previously scheduled for March 23rd, 2023).

About Hammerhead Energy Inc.

Hammerhead Energy is a Calgary, Canada-based energy company, with assets and operations in Alberta targeting the Montney formation. Hammerhead Resources, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Corporation, was formed in 2009.

Contacts

For further information, please contact:

Scott Sobie
President & CEO
Hammerhead Energy Inc.
403-930-0560

Mike Kohut
Senior Vice President & CFO
Hammerhead Energy Inc.
403-930-0560

Kurt Molnar
Vice President Capital Markets & Corporate Planning
Hammerhead Energy Inc.
403-930-0560

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hammerhead-energy-inc-announces-release-date-of-2022-year-end-results-year-end-reserve-report-and-2023-guidance-301769389.html

SOURCE Hammerhead Energy Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
