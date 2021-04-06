Log in
HAMMERSON PLC

(HMSO)
HAMMERSON  : Tommy Hilfiger to open two new stores in Scotland
PU
04:35aCommodity, leisure stocks lead British shares higher on recovery optimism
RE
Hammerson : Tommy Hilfiger to open two new stores in Scotland

04/06/2021 | 11:10am EDT
Global brand coming to Silverburn, Glasgow and Union Square, Aberdeen

One of the world's leading designer lifestyle brands, Tommy Hilfiger, is to open two new stores in Scotland, at Hammerson's flagship destinations Silverburn, Glasgow, and Union Square, Aberdeen. The stores will mark the return of Tommy Hilfiger in Scotland as part of the brand's expanding UK store portfolio.

Each store will be around 2,000 sq ft in size, and will stock the Tommy Hilfiger Spring 2021 menswear, womenswear and accessories collections, showcasing the brands classic American cool style. Internationally recognised for its preppy designs with a twist, the brand delivers premium styling and quality to consumers worldwide.

Acquired by PVH Corp in 2010, the brand has built an extensive distribution network in over 100 countries, with the support of strong global consumer recognition. Tommy Hilfiger's Silverburn store is due to open in-line with Scotland's timing for non-essential retail restrictions lifting.

Iain Mitchell, UK Commercial Director at Hammerson, commented: 'Across our portfolio, we're always looking for exciting brands that deliver something new to our destinations. As a globally recognised name, Tommy Hilfiger is an incredible addition to our existing array of international and independent brands at Silverburn and Union Square. Today's announcement also highlights how the strongest locations remain in demand. Alongside all of our brands, customers and colleagues, we look forward to welcoming Tommy Hilfiger to Silverburn later this year'.

Disclaimer

Hammerson plc published this content on 06 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2021 15:09:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
