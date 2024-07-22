Stock HMSO HAMMERSON PLC
Add to a list
To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up

Hammerson plc

Equities

HMSO

GB00BK7YQK64

Commercial REITs

Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe
Other stock markets
 10:27:44 2024-07-22 am EDT 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
29.9 GBX +2.96% Intraday chart for Hammerson plc +0.95% +4.44%
03:58pm HAMMERSON : A transaction that modifies the investment case Alphavalue
01:08pm European stocks unflustered by Biden withdrawal AN
LockThis Alphavalue article, the European leader in independent research, is only available to subscribers .
Alphavalue is exclusively on MarketScreener.
To unlock the article, SUBSCRIBE!
Already a customer? Log In

Latest news about Hammerson plc

HAMMERSON : A transaction that modifies the investment case Alphavalue
European stocks unflustered by Biden withdrawal AN
Hammerson sells stake in retail villages to focus on cities AN
FTSE 100 rebounds amid broader gains; Rentokil surges RE
Stocks up but Ryanair gives travel sector jitters AN
Hammerson to Sell Value Retail Stake to L Catterton for GBP600 Million MT
UK's Hammerson to sell stake in Value Retail RE
French Offices and read across: from levitation to transformation? Alphavalue
Lighthouse Properties sells more Hammerson shares AN
Lighthouse Properties sells Hammerson stock for ZAR1 billion AN
UBS raises Centrica to 'buy' from 'neutral AN
Jefferies cuts AJ Bell; Deutsche likes ConvaTec AN
Fitch Affirms Hammerson's Ratings on Strong Operating Performance MT
Moody's Lifts Hammerson Outlook to Positive, Affirms Rating MT
SocGen raises Sage; Numis cuts Virgin Money AN
Destabilised French Residential market. Alphavalue
Hammerson Completes GBP111 Million Sale of Shopping Center in Scotland MT
Hammerson ties up sale of Union Square shopping centre AN
Lone Star Real Estate Fund VI, L.P. managed by Lone Star Americas Acquisitions, Inc. completed the acquisition of Union Square Shopping Centre in Aberdeen from Hammerson Plc. CI
Hammerson starts buyback of up to 5.3 million shares AN
Hammerson Plc commences an Equity Buyback Plan for 499,457,436 shares, representing 10% of its issued share capital, under the authorization approved on May 4, 2023. CI
Lighthouse Properties continues to trim Hammerson holding AN
March has big shoes to fill Our Logo
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Block, Estee Lauder, Dell, Netflix, Nvidia... Our Logo
HAMMERSON : Still too much debt Alphavalue

Chart Hammerson plc

Chart Hammerson plc
More charts

Company Profile

Hammerson plc is a European leader in commercial real estate promotion and management. At the end of 2023, the real estate portfolio had a market value of GBP 4.7 billion.
Sector
Commercial REITs
Calendar
2024-07-25 - Q2 2024 Earnings Release
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Hammerson plc

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
A-
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
14
Last Close Price
0.2904 GBP
Average target price
0.2627 GBP
Spread / Average Target
-9.54%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly revenue - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Commercial REITs

1st Jan change Capi.
HAMMERSON PLC Stock Hammerson plc
+4.72% 1.87B
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION Stock Realty Income Corporation
-0.24% 50.14B
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC. Stock Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.
-1.40% 21.9B
SEGRO PLC Stock SEGRO plc
+3.93% 15.84B
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE Stock Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE
+8.70% 11.14B
CAPITALAND INTEGRATED COMMERCIAL TRUST Stock CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust
-0.49% 10.26B
FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST Stock Federal Realty Investment Trust
+5.68% 9.08B
CAPITALAND ASCENDAS REIT Stock CapitaLand Ascendas REIT
-10.89% 8.83B
KLÉPIERRE Stock Klépierre
+2.27% 7.8B
COVIVIO Stock Covivio
-5.09% 5.51B
Other Commercial REITs
  1. Stock Market
  2. Equities
  3. HMSO Stock
  4. News Hammerson plc
  5. Hammerson: A transaction that modifies the investment case